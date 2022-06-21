10 Natural Ways To Get A Good Sleep.pdf

NuviaLab Relax is a food supplement that supports the maintenance of a good mood and emotional balance. This carefully developed formula helps you to relax and maintain a good mood. In addition, the ingredients contained in NuviaLab Relax induce a feeling of calmness, have an adaptogenic effect, support cognitive abilities, and contribute to improving the quality of sleep.



The effective action of NuviaLab Relax is the result of a combination of 10 natural ingredients with a synergistic effect. It contains a standardized blend of Calmomix® extracts, Golden root extract Rhodiolife®, magnesium and B vitamins. This is the best combination of ingredients to bring relaxation, good mood and restorative sleep.