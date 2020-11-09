Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ST. CLEMENT ACADEMY Santisima Trinidad, City of Malolos, Bulacan FILIPINO 5 LEARNING CONTINUITY PLAN S.Y. 2020– 2021 Course Title: Alamin ang Natatanging Kultura ng Pilipinas Course Description: Naipamamalas ng mag-aaral ang kakayahan sa pakikipagtalastasan, mapanuring pag-iisip at, pagpapahalaga sa panitikan at kultura sa pamamagitan ng iba’t ibang teksto/ babasahing lokal at pambansa. SCA Mission: The mission of St. Clement Academy is to provide high quality and affordable education that will enable its student to become glocally and globally competitive. The administrators, faculty and staff are committed to develop the totality of every student using holistic approach. SCA Vision:To become a word class institution that will develop leaders and God-fearing graduates that is responsive to the needs of modern times. Content Standard: Naipamamalas ang kakayahan sa mapanuring pakikinig at pagunawa sa napakinggan Performance Standard: Nakapagsasagawa ng readers’ theatre Prepared by: Mac-Mac M. Balisi FIRST QUARTER TIME FRAME TOPIC LEARNING COMPETENCY (based on DepEd’s MELCs) MODULE CONTENT (to be uploaded in Google Classroom) FORMATIVE AND SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT REFERENCES (links, materials) SCA MISSION, VISION, GOALS, AND OBJECTIVES Week 1- 2 Panitikan  Pagkamagaling : Likas na Ugali ng lahi F5PN-Ia-4 Naiuugnay ang sariling karanasan sa napakinggang teksto  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Video Presentation Formative  oral recitation  Takdang Aralin A. Pagsasanay B, p.7  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, p.3-5  Palihan ng Kasanayan 1, Kasanayan 1,p.6-7 The students should be able to reflect the life of St. Clement I
  2. 2. Gramatika:  Pangngalan F5WG-Ia-e-2 F5WG-If-j-3 Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga pangngalan at panghalip sa pagtalakay tungkol sa sarili,sa mga tao,hayop, lugar, bagay at pangyayari sa paligid; sa usapan; at sa paglalahad tungkol sa sariling karanasan F5PB-Ia-3.1 F5PB-Ic-3.2 Nasasagot ang mga tanong sa binasa/napakinggang kuwento at tekstong pang-impormasyon F5PU-Ie-2.2 F5PU-If-2.1 F5PU-IIc-2.5 Nakasusulat ng isang maikling tula, talatang nagsasalaysay, at talambuhay  Gawaing Upuan A.Pagsasanay A, p.7 Summative  Quiz #1 (Teacher made) (Panitikan at Wika)  Minitask #1  Iugnay Sa Kasuluyan, p. 6 To develop the totality of every student Week 3- 4 Panitikan  Bayanihan: Sama-sama, Tulung-tulong, Pagkakaisa F5PS-Ia-j-1 Naipahahayag ang sariling opinyon o reaksyon sa isang napakinggang balita, isyu o usapan F5PS-IIh-c-6.2 Naisasalaysay muli ang napakinggang teksto gamit ang sariling salita  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Activity Sheets  video presentation Formative  oral recitation  Takdang Aralin A. Gawain 5, p.28  Gawaing Upuan A.Gawain 1,2,3, p.27-28 Summative  Quiz #2 (Teacher made) (Panitikan at Wika)  Minitask #2  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, p.29-32 To promote among students a sense of social responsib ility To expose the students to the
  3. 3. Naisasalaysay muli ang napakinggang teksto sa tulong ng mga pangungusap (Teacher made) realities of life in the local community Week 5- 6 Panitikan Karunungang bayan: Talino ng Liping Kayumanggi F5PN-Ic-g-7 Naibibigay ang paksa ng napakinggang kuwento F5PT-Ic-1.15 F5PT-Ij-1.14 F5PT-IId-9 F5PT-IIe-4.3 Naibibigay ang kahulugan ng salitang pamilyar at di-pamilyar na mga salita sa pamamagitan ng tono o damdamin, paglalarawan, kayarian ng mga salitang iisa ang baybay ngunit magkaiba ang diin at tambalang salita F5EP-If-g-2 Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang bar graph, pie, talahanayan at iba pa  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  video presentation Formative  oral recitation  Takdang Aralin A. Pagsasanay B, p.65  Gawaing Upuan A. Pagsasanay A, p.65 Summative  Quiz #3 (Teacher made) (Panitikan at Wika)  Performance task  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, p.64-65 To expose the students to the realities of life in the local community To provide high quality and affordable education
  4. 4. ST. CLEMENT ACADEMY Santisima Trinidad, City of Malolos, Bulacan FILIPINO 5 LEARNING CONTINUITY PLAN S.Y. 2020 – 2021 Course Title: Ako ay Makabayan at Makabansa Course Description: Naipamamalas ng mag-aaral ang kakayahan sa pakikipagtalastasan, mapanuring pag-iisip at, pagpapahalaga sa panitikan at kultura sa pamamagitan ng iba’t ibang teksto/ babasahing lokal at pambansa. SCA Mission: The mission of St. Clement Academy is to provide high quality and affordable education that will enable its student to become glocally and globally competitive. The administrators, faculty and staff are committed to develop the totality of every student using hoilistic approach. SCA Vision: To become a word class institution that will develop leaders and God-fearing graduates that is responsive to the needs of modern times. Content Standard: Naipamamalas ang kakayahan sa mapanuring pakikinig at pagunawa sa napakinggan Performance Standard: Nakagagawa ng isang travelogue o kuwento na maibabahagi sa iba Prepared by: Mac-Mac M. Balisi SECOND QUARTER TIME FRAME TOPIC LEARNING COMPETENCY (based on DepEd’s MELCs) MODULE CONTENT (to be uploaded in Google Classroom) FORMATIVE AND SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT REFERENCES (links, materials) SCA MISSION, VISION, GOALS, AND OBJECTIVES Week 1 Panitikan F5PU-Ic-1 Nababaybay nang wasto ang salitang natutuhan sa aralin at salitang hiram F5PB-Id-3.4 F5PB-Ie-3.3  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Activity sheets Formative  oral recitation  TakdangAralin A. Teacher made  GawaingUpuan A.Palalimin ang Pag-unawa  Palihan ng Kasanayan 3, p.180  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, p.95-96 To promote among students a sense of social responsibility
  5. 5. F5PB-IIf-3.3 Nasasagot ang mga tanong sa binasa/napakinggang talaarawan, journal at anekdota F5PS-Id-3.1 Naibabahagi ang isang pangyayaring nasaksihan o naobserbahan p,97 Summative  Quiz #1 (Teacher made) (Panitikan at Wika)  Minitask #1 (Teacher made) To expose the students to the realities of life Week 2- 3 Panitikan F5PD-Id-g-11 F5PB-IIa-4 Nailalarawan ang tagpuan at tauhan ng napanood na pelikula at nabasang teksto F5PS-Ie-25 Nabibigkas nang may wastong tono, diin, antala at damdamin ang napakinggang tula F5PN-Ic-g-7 F5PN-IIg-17 F5PD-IIf-13 Naibibigay ang paksa/layunin ng napakinggang kuwento/usapan/talata, at pinanood na dokumentaryo, F5PB-IIg-11 F5PD-IIi-14 Naibibigay ang mahahalagang pangyayari sa nabasang talaarawan, talambuhay at sa napanood na dokumentaryo  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Video presentation  Work Sheets Formative  oral recitation  TakdangAralin A.Pagsasanay B, p.25  GawaingUpuan A. Pagsasanay A, p.24 Summative  Quiz #2 (Panitikan at Wika)  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, p.239  Kasanayan 4, p.24- 25 To expose the students to the realities of life To promote among students a sense of social responsibility
  6. 6. Week 4 Panitikan F5PS-Ig-12.18 F5PS-IIf-12.12 F5PS-IIj-12.10 Nagagamit ang magagalang na pananalita sa pagsasabi ng hinaing o reklamo, sa pagsasabi ng ideya sa isang isyu, at sa pagtanggi F5PB-Ig-8 F5PN-Ih-17 Nakapagbibigay ng angkop na pamagat sa isang talata at tekstong napakinggan F5PS-Ia-j-1 Naipapahayag ang sariling opinyon o reaskyon sa isang napakinggang balita, isyu o usapan, Naibibigay ang bagong natuklasang kaalaman mula sa binasang teksto at datos na hinihingi ng isang form  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Video presentation Formative  oral recitation  TakdangAralin A. Pagsasanay B.p.147  GawaingUpuan A. Pagsasanay A.p.72 Summative  Quiz #3 (Panitikan at Wika) (Teacher made)  Palihan ng Kasanayan 3, p.146  Palihan ng Kasanayan 4, p.71 To become glocally and globally competitive To provide high quality and affordable education Week 5 Panitikan  Lahat tayo Magkakapatid F5PU-IIIa-b-2.11 F5PU-IIIb-2.11 Nakasusulat ng simpleng patalastas, at simpleng islogan F5EP-IIe-i-6 Nagagamit ang pangkalahatang sanggunian sa pagtatala ng mahahalagang impormasyon tungkol sa isang isyu F5EP-IIa-f-10 Naitatala ang mga impormasyon mula sa binasang teksto  Slide/Powerpoint Presentation  Video presentation Formative  oral recitation  TakdangAralin A .Pagsasanay B,p.169  GawaingUpuan A .Pagsasanay A,p.168 Summative  Quiz #4 (Panitikan at Wika) Performance Task (Teacher made)  Palihan ng Kasanayan 3, p.168 (Islogan)  Kasanayan sa Filipino 5, pahina 280-282 To promote among students a sense of social responsibility

×