11.14.인터랙.compressed

책더하기 프로토타이핑 사용성 평가 Task 스크립트 2017년 11월10일 v 2.1 KEY CAPS BOLD UNDERLI NE 태스크 또는 시나리오의 개략적 설명 Normal 보여지는 페이지 Bold Italic 사...
4. 앱 개발을 할때 어떤 역할을 담당합니까? (개발자, 기획자, 마케팅, 디자인 등등) 5. 아이디어를 생각하거나 공유하는 방법이 있다면 알려주세요. 태스크 스크립트 & 시나리오 링크된 프로토타입 화면을 실험자가 보기...
3. 설명이 부족하다고 느끼는 부분이 있으셨습니까?(qual) CAN DO VALUE (튜토리얼) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-1* 홈 화면의 기능을 자유롭게 둘러봐 주세요. PAGE : 홈 ...
3. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 4. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (...
Task 1-8* 음성알림 예스일 경우: 음성 질문/ 음성알림 노일 경우 : 팝업창 당신은 내릴 역에 도착하여 독서를 종료하게 되었습니다. 종료 버튼을 누르자 독서완료팝업창이 뜹니다. PAGE:독서 완료 팝업 구동 되는...
피드를 통해 유저들의 독서상황을 알 수 있습니다. 당신도 누적시간과 저장한 독서구절을 유저들에게 공유하여 보시겠습니까? 1. 피드를 통해 유저들의 독서상황이 잘 인지되었습니까? 2. 피드에서 당신의 독서상황을 공유할 수...
  1. 1. 책더하기 프로토타이핑 사용성 평가 Task 스크립트 2017년 11월10일 v 2.1 KEY CAPS BOLD UNDERLI NE 태스크 또는 시나리오의 개략적 설명 Normal 보여지는 페이지 Bold Italic 사용자에게 제공하는 지시사항 Bold Italic 사용자에게 제공하는 질문사항 qual Qualitative response - 정성적 응답 0/1 no/yes response - No/Yes 응답 CAN DO (0, 0.5, 1) 0 = 태스트를 수행할수 없음; 0.5 = 태스크를 수행하기는 하나 어렵게 성공함; 1 = 문제없이 태스크를 수행 과업 테스트 Tasks tests 관찰자가 각각의 과업을 객관적으로 보기에 잘수행했는지 = CAN DO 사용자가 사용하면서 주관적으로 어려움을 느꼈는지 아닌지 = 쉽다. 보통이다. 어렵다. * = 주요 태스크 테스트 전 알림 사항 우리는 새로운 서비스를 만들었습니다. 이 서비스는 완성된 것이 아니고, 간단하게 클릭만 할수 있도록 화면만 구현이 되어 있습니다. 클릭하여 잘못된 결과가 나오더라도 이것은 아직 프로토타입 상태이기 때문입니다. (버블톡 훈련시키기) 사용성 평가에서 중요한것은 사용자가 머릿속으로 생각하고 있는 것을 모두 말로 표현하여 주는것이 매우 중요합니다. 클릭을 하기전에 어떤 생각으로 무엇을 찾고 있는지. 왜 클릭하고 싶은지. 클릭하면 어떤 화면이 나올 것으로 기대하는지를 상세하게 계속 말해주어야 효과적인 테스트가 가능합니다. Task/Time 태스크 설명 / 질문 사항 P01 기초 질문 사항: 사용자 사용 능력을 측정 2분 1. 나이, 성별, 직업을 말씀해 주세요. 2. 주로 어떤 앱을 자주 이용하십니까?(qual) 3. 앱을 개발해본 경험이 있습니까?(횟수)
  2. 2. 4. 앱 개발을 할때 어떤 역할을 담당합니까? (개발자, 기획자, 마케팅, 디자인 등등) 5. 아이디어를 생각하거나 공유하는 방법이 있다면 알려주세요. 태스크 스크립트 & 시나리오 링크된 프로토타입 화면을 실험자가 보기 편한 곳에 준비 한다. 모든 테스크에서 실험자에게 테스트에 대한 설명을 먼저 한 후 화면을 보게 하며, 가장 먼저 보이는 화면은 메인페이지로 설정한다. 각 테스크가 실행되면 실험자가 보는 모든 화면 및 음성은 기록되며 특이한 행동이 나타나느 경우 자유롭게 질의 응답이 가능하다 Task 0* 5 TASK : 첫인상 테스트 First impressions tests 집에 가는 길에 검색를 통해 어플을 다운받게 되었습니다. 어플에 회원가입을 실행해 주세요. PAGE: 책더하기 로그인 첫페이지를 보고 즉각적으로 무엇을 느꼈는가? (누르지 않고 첫페이지만 보고 대답) 1. 첫페이지를 보아 주십시오. 이 서비스는 어떤 서비스라고 생각됩니까? 2. 이것과 비슷한 서비스(사이트 & 앱)을 이용해 보신적이 있습니까? 있다면 어떤것이 있습니까? 3. 이 서비스를 누구를 위한 서비스라고 생각되십니까? 4. 어플에 적절한 개인정보를 수집한다고 생각되십니까? 서비스의 컨셉이 이해되기 쉬운가? 1. 이 서비스의 메뉴를 눌러서 살펴보십니오. 2. 이 서비스에서 어떤 것을 할 수 있다고 생각되십니까? 3. 이것과 비슷한 서비스를 본 적이 있습니까? 있다면 어떤 것이 있습니까? (필요한 경우 질문, 4. 이 서비스를 이용하여 어떻게 수익을 낼수 있을것 같습니까?) 독서의 중요성을 인지하고 있지만 책의 낮은 접근성 때문에 독서를 잘 못하고 있는 사람들이 많습니다. 자투리 시간을 유익하게 보내고 싶어서 이동시간에 독서를 하도록 도와주는 책 습관 어플을 만들어보고 싶습니다. Task 1-1* 10 TASK : 어플 실행 및 어플 기능 PAGE: 튜토리얼 화면에 나온 튜토리얼을 따라서 행동해주세요. 1. 튜토리얼에 설명하는 주요 기능에 대해서 인지하셨습니까?(0/1) 2. 튜토리얼을 따라하기 어려운 부분이 있으셨습니까?(qual)
  3. 3. 3. 설명이 부족하다고 느끼는 부분이 있으셨습니까?(qual) CAN DO VALUE (튜토리얼) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-1* 홈 화면의 기능을 자유롭게 둘러봐 주세요. PAGE : 홈 화면 (독서 누적시간) 1. 독서 누적시간이 무엇인지 인지하셨습니까? 2. 이 서비스에서 어떤 것을 할수 있다고 생각되십니까? 3. 이것과 비슷한 서비스를 본적이 있습니까? 있다면 어떤것이 있습니까? 4. 각각의 아이콘과 안의 서비스 내용이 일치하는 것 같나요? 5. 이 어플의 가장 주된 기능이라고 생각되는 것은 어떤 것 입니까? 왼쪽으로 넘겨보도록 한다. Task 1-3* 책 서재를 둘러봐주세요. 내 서재에 책을 담으시겠습니까? PAGE: 홈화면 (내 서재) 1. 내 서재가 무엇인지 앞선 모든 과정을 중에 인지하셨습니까? 2. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 3. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (내 서재) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-4* 당신은 ~책이 읽고 싶습니다. 그 책을 어떻게 서재에 추가할 수 있을까요? PAGE: 홈화면 (책 검색 기능) 1. 책 검색기능이 무엇인지 앞선 모든 과정을 중에 인지하셨습니까? 2. 책 검색을 실행하셨다면(또는 그러지 않으셨다면) 그 이유는 무엇입니까? 3. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 4. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (책 검색) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-5* 메뉴바를 눌러서 기능을 자유롭게 둘러봐 주세요. PAGE: 메뉴 - 정보 설정 1. 설정 기능이 무엇인지 앞선 모든 과정을 중에 인지하셨습니까? 2. 설정 기능을 실행하셨다면(또는 그러지 않으셨다면) 그 이유는 무엇입니까?
  4. 4. 3. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 4. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (정보 설정) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! PAGE: 메뉴 - 독서기록장 1. 독서기록장이 무엇인지 인지하셨습니까? 2. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 3. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (독서기록장) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! 당신은 챗봇에게 메시지를 보냈다고 가정하고 본인의 말풍선을 말씀해주세요. (타자기도 쳐주세요.) PAGE: 메뉴 - 챗봇 1. 챗봇 기능이 무엇인지 인지하셨습니까? 2. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 3. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (챗봇) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-6* 음성알림 예스일 경우: 음성 질문/ 음성알림 노일 경우 : 팝업창 어플을 둘러보고 어플 사용을 종료하였습니다. 당신은 집에 가기 위해 지하철을 타게 되었습니다. 어플이 자동적으로 팝업이 활성화됩니다. 구동 되는 화면에서 예, 아니오를 통해 다음 화면을 선택해 주세요. PAGE: 팝업화면 1. 어플이 어떠한 동기로 자동으로 실행된 것 같나요? 2. 어플이 실행되는 동기에 당위성을 느끼시나요?(0/1) 팝업창에서 독서를 할 것인지 여부를 물음. 팝업창의 내용을 통해 다음 화면으로 넘어가게 함. . CAN DO VALUE (팝업- 독서 여부) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 1-7* 당신은 지하철을 타고 집에 가는 동안 독서를 하게되었습니다. (읽다가 인상 깊은 구절은 드래그하여서 저장할 수 있음을 알려주고 해보도록 함) PAGE: 독서화면 1. 독서기능이 무엇인지 앞선 모든 과정을 중에 인지하셨습니까? 2. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 3. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (독서) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT!
  5. 5. Task 1-8* 음성알림 예스일 경우: 음성 질문/ 음성알림 노일 경우 : 팝업창 당신은 내릴 역에 도착하여 독서를 종료하게 되었습니다. 종료 버튼을 누르자 독서완료팝업창이 뜹니다. PAGE:독서 완료 팝업 구동 되는 화면에서 예, 아니오를 통해 다음 화면을 선택해 주세요. 1. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 2. 필요한 기능이 있다면 어떤 기능이 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까? 3. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (독서 완료) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 2-1 5 TASK : 공유 PAGE: 독서 누적 시간 확인 당신이 지금까지 책을 읽었던 누적시간을 확인합니다. 늘어난 누적시간을 보면서 원하는 독서를 할 수 있었고 시간을 유익하게 보낸 것에 대해 뿌듯함을 느낍니다. (공유버튼을 눌러 자신의 독서시간을 SNS에 공유할 수 있음을 알려주고 해보도록 함) 1. 독서 누적시간이 무엇인지 앞선 모든 과정을 통해 인지하셨습니까? 2.과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 3. 필요한 기능이 있다면 어떤 기능이 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까? 4. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (독서 누적시간) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 2-2 PAGE: 타인의 독서 누적시간 타인의 독서 누적시간을 확인합니다. 1. 타인의 독서 누적시간이 잘 인지되었습니까? 2. 타인의 독서 누적시간에 어떤 내용이 전송되었는지 알고 계십니까? 3. 필요한 정보가 있다면 어떤 정보가 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까? 4. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (타인의 독서 누적시간) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 2-3 PAGE: 피드 화면
  6. 6. 피드를 통해 유저들의 독서상황을 알 수 있습니다. 당신도 누적시간과 저장한 독서구절을 유저들에게 공유하여 보시겠습니까? 1. 피드를 통해 유저들의 독서상황이 잘 인지되었습니까? 2. 피드에서 당신의 독서상황을 공유할 수 있다는 것을 알고 계십니까? 3. 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/쉽다) 4. 필요한 기능이 있다면 어떤 기능이 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까? 5. 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) CAN DO VALUE (피드화면) (0/.5/1) AT THIS POINT! Task 실행이 끝난 후에 질문 함 과업 수행 과정이 쉬웠습니까? 쉽지 않았다면 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까? (어렵다/ 보통이다/ 필요한 기능이 있다면 어떤 기능이 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까? 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) 45분 최종 질문 프로토타입으로 제공된 책더하기의 대부분의 서비스를 이용하여 보셨습니다. 책더하기를 이용하시는데 쉬우셨습니까 어려우셨습니까 1~7의 숫자중에 골라주세요 (어려움 1-7 쉬움) 왜 그렇다고 생각 되십니까(qual)? 오늘 하셨던 테스트를 통해서 경험했던 책더하기 서비스가 만족스러웠습니까 불만족스러웠습니까? 1~7의 숫자중에 골라주세요(불만족1-7 만족) 필요한 기능이 있다면 어떤 기능이 있어야 한다고 생각하십니까?(qual) 더 향상된 기능을 제공한다면 어떤 기능을 제공해야 한다고 생각하십니까? (qual) TOTAL ESTIMATED MINUTES OPTIONAL TASK MINUTES TOTAL REQUIRED MINUTES

