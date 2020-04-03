Cownter Intelligence at Wildflower International

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kimberly deCastro has served as president and chief executive officer of Wildflower International, Ltd., for nearly three decades. In this capacity, Kimberly deCastro frequently works with producers of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies to provide their services to the federal government and private businesses.



Wildflower has also developed several of its own proprietary technologies, including the system known as Cownter Intelligence. Created for the cattle industry, this intelligence technology allows users to gather valuable information about their facilities in less time than ever before.



Cownter Intelligence interfaces with drone technology, allowing the user to detect objects from above. The system is capable of identifying more than 2,000 objects, ranging from animals to buildings. Users can program it to count both animate and inanimate objects with an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent. These features are vital to those who need to survey large swaths of land or unreachable terrain. Cownter Intelligence can survey thousands of acres, eliminating the need for physical manpower and eradicating human error as a result.



Ranchers aren’t the only businesspeople who rely on Cownter Intelligence for enumeration. Entities in law enforcement, fish and wildlife, and government all leverage this technology to collect valuable data.