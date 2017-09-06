Analisis sobre los valores (kimberlin)

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO ESCUELA...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO ESCUELA DE DERECHO Los valores Alumno: Kimberlin gonzalez C.I 25.833.273 Abril, 2017
  2. 2. ANALISIS SOBRE LOS VALORES Los valores forman parte de la identidad de los grupos sociales que permite a las comunidades definirse a sí mismas sin que la identidad del grupo necesariamente elimine la percepción propia; finalmente, el individuo reinterpreta lo que recibe del exterior de acuerdo con sus propias experiencias personales y locales, lo que liga los valores con el territorio. En este sentido, los valores han sido relacionados por diversos autores con los estudios sobre las culturas nacionales, ya que aunque los humanos comparten los mismos valores, cada cultura tiene diferentes grados de expresión del mismo. Para el ser humano siempre han existido cosas valiosas: el bien, la verdad, la belleza, la felicidad, la virtud. Pero el criterio para darle valor a esas cosas valiosas ha variado a través de los tiempos. Hoy en día se puede valorar de acuerdo con criterios estéticos, esquemas sociales, costumbres, principios éticos o, en otros términos. Los valores son producto de cambios y transformaciones a lo largo del tiempo y de la historia. Surgen con un especial significado, cambian, suelen ser efímeros o desaparecen en las distintas facetas del tiempo. Los valores son considerados referentes pautas o abstracciones que orientan el comportamiento humano hacia la transformación social y la realización de la persona. Es así como la belleza aparece como una de las formas de una peculiar manera de asomarse al mundo que se llama el valor, que consiste en lo fundamental, en distinguir el ser del valer. El proceso de valoración del ser humano incluye una compleja serie de condiciones intelectuales y afectivas que suponen: la toma de decisiones, la estimación y la actuación. Las personas valoran al preferir, al estimar, al elegir unas cosas en lugar de otras, al formular metas y propósitos personales, se expresan mediante creencias, intereses, sentimientos, convicciones, actitudes, juicios de valor y acciones.
  3. 3. Los valores son principios que nos permiten orientar nuestro comportamiento en función de realizarnos como personas. Son creencias fundamentales que nos ayudan a preferir, apreciar y elegir unas cosas en lugar de otras, o un comportamiento en lugar de otro. También son fuente de satisfacción y plenitud. Todos los valores poseen la misma importancia, los valores se sistematizan y organizan de forma jerárquica en sistemas de valores que los interrelacionan entre sí, formando relaciones de necesidad y dependencia entre ellos. De este modo, dependiendo del grupo social en cuestión, se concede más relevancia a unos valores que a otros, a pesar de que entre todos ellos existan relaciones de interdependencia. Y así, sobre estos valores centrales se materializan como el Ordenamiento Jurídico, que se instituye con el fin de proteger, organizar y regular la convivencia en un orden social deseado. Por ello, la formación en valores se hace imprescindible, tanto como son importantes los valores en sí mismos, para procurar que los mismos pervivan y se solidifiquen en las relaciones sociales, desde una perspectiva de cohesión e integración en la convivencia. A través de la familia, la escuela, y el resto de grupos sociales a los que pueda pertenecer la persona. El proceso de valoración del ser humano incluye una compleja serie de condiciones intelectuales yafectivas que suponen: la toma de decisiones, la estimación y la actuación. Las personas valoran alpreferir, al estimar, al elegir unas cosas en lugar de otras, al formular metas y propósitos personales.Las valoraciones se expresan mediante creencias, intereses, sentimientos, convicciones, actitudes, juicios de valor y acciones. Desde el punto de vista ético, la importancia del proceso de valoración derivade su fuerza orientadora en miras a una moral autónoma del ser humano.Los Valores estás presentes en cualquier sociedad humana. La sociedad exige un comportamiento dignoen todas los que participan de ella, pero cada persona se convierte en un promotor de los valores, por lamanera en que vive y se conduce. Desde un punto de vista socio-educativo, los valores son consideradosreferentes pautas o abstracciones que orientan el comportamiento humano hacia la transformaciónsocial y la realización de la persona. Son guías que dan determinada orientación a la conducta y a la vidade cada individuo y de cada grupo social.
  4. 4. Las Características de los Valores Durabilidad: Por cuanto se reflejan en el curso de la vida, siendo unos más Permanentes que otros. Ejemplos: El valor del placer es más fugaz que el valor de la Verdad. Integralidad: Los valores son abstractos, no indivisibles Flexibilidad: Los valores cambian con las necesidades y experiencias personales. Satisfacción: Generados en las personas que lo practican. Trascendencia: Dan sentido y significado a la vida humana. Dinámicos: Se transforman conforme al paso del tiempo (épocas). Aplicabilidad: Se práctica con las acciones, los cuales a su vez reflejan los principios de Las persona. Complejidad: Obedecen a causas diversas. Requieren juicios y decisiones. Jerarquía Sentido contrario del valor: Hay valores que se consideran superiores (dignidad, libertad, realización personal) y otros como inferiores (Los relacionados con Las necesidades básicas); sin embargo, no son rígidas ni predeterminadas. CUAL ES TU APRECIACIÓN SOBRE LOS VALORES PERSONALES Y PROFESIONALES EN VENEZUELA EN COMPARACIÓN CON OTRO PAÍS La comparación entre el país árabe y Venezuela es lo siguiente: que el país árabe existen valores que se llevan desde mucha antigüedad ya que son traspasado de generación en generación, y aun las personas los adoptan así mismo llevándolo con una forma más extrita imponiéndolo como una reglas al contrario de Venezuela los valores son normas o disciplinas que nos inculcan nuestra famililla para mejorar nuestra vida como personas y profesionalmente ya que no son obligatorias ni son rígida pero es importante llevarla a cabo para nuestro desarrollo personal.
  5. 5. CONCLUSION Es importante aclarar que el valor humano depende en lo fundamental del medio social en que se desenvuelve el hombre, porque se relaciona con la forma en que seasimilan esas condiciones sociales. De ahí que hay que preparar al hombre para que responda al medio social en que vive y esto está estrechamente relacionado con los valores humanos. La personalidadse forma bajo el conjunto de las relaciones sociales, por lo que el hombre es un producto bio- psico-social y que responde a las condiciones del momento y del lugar que le corresponde y sedesenvuelve. Cada persona es única y especial y por tal motivo le confiere valor y significado a la realidad, pero esta perspectiva de realidad crece de acuerdo con nuestra historia de vida, así mismo tiene que ver con factores psicológicos, sociales y económicos; y de acuerdo a estos factores vamos creando, encontrando y a veces distorsionando el significado a la vida, por lo que cada persona valorara de manera diferente. De estas valoraciones que tenemos acerca de la realidad nace el valor hacia las personas, hacia las cosas, hacia los animales, hacia la vida y hacia nosotros mismos. Los valores morales los aprendemos en el núcleo familiar y los vamos cimentando con nuestras experiencias, y de los valores morales aprendemos a valorar a nuestros semejantes, a nuestra persona y hacia la vida.

