How to set up a tent… …..ALONE
Step 1  Find the flattest spot possible  Remove all sticks and other debris  Lay down a groundsheet
Step 2 Remove tent from bag Unroll the tent and expose the top Find the door Rotate tent to desired direction
Step 3  Assemble the support rods  Usually two different sizes
Step 4 Guide support rods through appropriate slots Insert medal clip into end of the rod Repeat on the other 3 ends T...
Step 5  Pull corners to remove wrinkles  Hammer stakes into corner flaps  If no flap, secure with rope  Secure fly ove...
Step 6 Unload necessary gear into tent Unroll sleeping bag in desired place Secure all food in airtight bins
Step 7 Build a campfire Get out your chair Pop open your favorite beverage Look up at the stars Enjoy
References: campingroadtrip.com clipartsign.com featurepics.com quotesgram.com weknowyourdreams.com winfieldsoutdoors.co.uk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Set Up a Tent....Alone

29 views

Published on

Powerpoint assignment

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

How to Set Up a Tent....Alone

  1. 1. How to set up a tent… …..ALONE
  2. 2. Step 1  Find the flattest spot possible  Remove all sticks and other debris  Lay down a groundsheet
  3. 3. Step 2 Remove tent from bag Unroll the tent and expose the top Find the door Rotate tent to desired direction
  4. 4. Step 3  Assemble the support rods  Usually two different sizes
  5. 5. Step 4 Guide support rods through appropriate slots Insert medal clip into end of the rod Repeat on the other 3 ends The tent should now be upright
  6. 6. Step 5  Pull corners to remove wrinkles  Hammer stakes into corner flaps  If no flap, secure with rope  Secure fly over tent
  7. 7. Step 6 Unload necessary gear into tent Unroll sleeping bag in desired place Secure all food in airtight bins
  8. 8. Step 7 Build a campfire Get out your chair Pop open your favorite beverage Look up at the stars Enjoy
  9. 9. References: campingroadtrip.com clipartsign.com featurepics.com quotesgram.com weknowyourdreams.com winfieldsoutdoors.co.uk

×