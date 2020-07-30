Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learn more at www.ssllc.com/auctions
When: August 10th to August 12th Where: Online! How: Register at www.ssllc.com/auctions
Questions? Our Auction Team is ready to answer any questions you may have. Please contact auctions@ssllc.com or call 401-5...
Appraisals Logistics Services Equipment SalesRelocation Services
Genetown 71 Online Lab Auction

Register Now for SSLLC's Genetown 71 featuring great late model laboratory and analytical testing equipment.

Genetown 71 Lab Auction features late model lab and analytical testing equipment from leading Cambridge Biotechs! Featured Items include:

- AB Sciex API 4000 LC/MS/MS System
- AB Sciex Q TRAP 4000 LC/MS System
- ForteBio Octet QKe Molecular Analyzer
﻿- Molecular Devices SpectraMax i3 Platform Multi-Mode Microplate Reader
- Waters Acquity HPLC System
- ﻿Waters Alliance 2695 HPLC System

This auction will run from Monday, August 10th through the 12th with lots beginning to close at 10am. Please register at www.ssllc.com/timed-auctions.

Inspections are welcomed. Please make an appointment with auctions@ssllc.com. All equipment is located in Woonsocket RI.

Removal Dates: August 17th - August 28th. Please contact logistics@ssllc.com prior to pick up.

Any questions? Please contact us at www.ssllc.com, auctions@ssllc.com or 401-526-0055

