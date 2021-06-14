Successfully reported this slideshow.
:: Subject :: Medical-Surgical : Paper - 2 HYPOTENSION PART :1 ÚâåÍíÃën×Ì
:: TABLE OF CONTENTS :: What is Hypotension ? Types of Hypotension Risk factors or causes Signs and symptoms Complications...
• WHAT IS HYPOTENSION? • Blood pressure is force of blood pushing against walls of blood vessels. • Systolic pressure : Pr...
• Normal blood pressure is : 120/80 mm/hg • If the blood pressure is below 90/60 mm/hg, and patient is having any symptoms...
• [1] Orthostatic or postural hypotension: • Sudden drop in blood pressure when person stand up from sitting or lying down...
• Causes of Orthostatic hypotension : • Dehydration : less blood volume, Prolonged bed rest, Pregnancy, diabetes, Heart di...
• [2] Postprandial hypotension : • Drop in blood pressure after 1-2 hours of eating, affects mostly older people. • causes...
• [3] Neurally Mediated hypotension : • Drop in systolic BP after standing for long periods. • Blood pool in lower parts, ...
• [4] Autonomic nervous system damage : • Progressive damage to Autonomic nervous system. • Nerves that control involuntar...
REVISION : Types of Hypotension 3. Neurally Mediated • Normal blood pressure is : 120/80 mm/hg • If the blood pressure is ...
