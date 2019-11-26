Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition By: Killen Herring
Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition Killen Herring is a business strategy leader at Broadcom, wher...
Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition In line with its aim of acquiring mission-critical technology ...
Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition Now a Broadcom subsidiary, CA Technologies offers traditional ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition

35 views

Published on

Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition

  1. 1. Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition By: Killen Herring
  2. 2. Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition Killen Herring is a business strategy leader at Broadcom, where he spearheads the business and operational strategy for the acquired CA Technologies. In this role, he has steered a shift in investment mindset balancing agility with analytic thoroughness. Prior to the acquisition, Killen Herring served as senior director for product operations at CA Technologies.
  3. 3. Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition In line with its aim of acquiring mission-critical technology businesses, Nasdaq-listed Broadcom completed its $18.9 billion acquisition of CA Technologies, also on Nasdaq, in November 2019. Broadcom is a leading global technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions. The purchase is viewed as a strategic victory for Broadcom.
  4. 4. Broadcom’s Mission-Critical Technology Business Acquisition Now a Broadcom subsidiary, CA Technologies offers traditional and cloud-based enterprise software and augments Broadcom’s expertise in semiconductors. With its enterprise and mainframe solutions businesses, CA provides multi-platform support for its clients. Among its strengths is its stable and recurring earnings from clients averaging over three years in duration. The acquisition is an important step in Broadcom’s effort to become one of the premier infrastructure technology companies in the world.

×