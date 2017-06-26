Asuntosijoittaminen – osakeyhtiön kautta vai yksityisesti? Kiinteistötarinan asuntokoulu
Asuntosijoittaminen on kannattavaa ja varmaa, kun sen osaa. Mistä kuitenkin tietää sen, että kannattaisiko asuntoihin sijo...
Asuntosijoittaminen yksityishenkilönä Yksityishenkilönä verotus on simppeliä. Vuokratuloista vähennetään hoitovastike, kor...
Asuntosijoittaminen osakeyhtiön kautta Jos asuntosijoittamisen tekee osakeyhtiön kautta, maksettava nettovuokratuloista yh...
Kiinteistötarina Oy 2631377-7 kiinteistotarina@kiinteistotarina.fi www.kiinteistotarina.fi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asuntosijoittaminen - osakeyhtiön kautta vai yksityisesti

22 views

Published on

Asuntosijoittaminen on kannattavaa ja varmaa, kun sen osaa. Mistä kuitenkin tietää sen, että kannattaisiko asuntoihin sijoittaa yksityishenkilönä vai osakeyhtiönä?

Published in: Real Estate
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Asuntosijoittaminen - osakeyhtiön kautta vai yksityisesti

  1. 1. Asuntosijoittaminen – osakeyhtiön kautta vai yksityisesti? Kiinteistötarinan asuntokoulu
  2. 2. Asuntosijoittaminen on kannattavaa ja varmaa, kun sen osaa. Mistä kuitenkin tietää sen, että kannattaisiko asuntoihin sijoittaa yksityishenkilönä vai osakeyhtiönä? Tässä artikkelissa käydään molempien tapojen hyviä ja huonoja puolia läpi.
  3. 3. Asuntosijoittaminen yksityishenkilönä Yksityishenkilönä verotus on simppeliä. Vuokratuloista vähennetään hoitovastike, korot ja muut sijoitukseen liittyvät kulut. Jäljelle jäävästä tulosta maksetaan 30 % veroa 30 000 euroon saakka ja kun tulos ylittää 30 000 euroa, prosentti nousee 34:ään ylittävältä osuudelta. Näillä samoilla prosenteilla maksetaan verot asunnon myyntivoitosta. Asunnosta tulevat tulot ovat pääomatuloa. Yksityishenkilönä sijoittamisen hyviä puolia on yksinkertainen verotus ja kuluttajansuojalaki tukemassa kaupantekoa. Yksityishenkilöllä on myös pienempi marginaali lainassa ja suoja pankkilainassa. Tällöin jäävät pois myös yhtiön hallinnolliset velvoitteet ja liiketoiminnan kulut. Yksityishenkilönä sijoittamisen huonoja puolia ovat puolestaan heikompi rahallinen arvo sekä suuressa mittakaavassa asuntoflippaaminen ei käytännössä ole mahdollista. Jos asunto on ollut pitkään yksityishenkilön omistuksessa ja asunto on saanut merkittävän arvonnousun, on suositeltavaa miettiä myyntivoiton verovapauttamista muuttamalla asuntoon parin vuoden ajaksi. Kahden vuoden asumisen jälkeen asunto voidaan myydä verovapaana ja veroetu on sitä huomattavampi mitä suurempi arvonnousu on kyseessä.
  4. 4. Asuntosijoittaminen osakeyhtiön kautta Jos asuntosijoittamisen tekee osakeyhtiön kautta, maksettava nettovuokratuloista yhteisövero on 20 %. Veroa maksetaan saman verran myyntivoitosta. Veroa maksetaan siis kosolti vähemmän kuin yksityishenkilönä. Verohyöty on siis osakeyhtiössä parempi kuin yksityishenkilönä. Kuitenkin huomioitavaa on, että verojen jälkeinen tulos on yhtiöllä, ei henkilökohtaisesti itsellä. Saadut tulot kannattaa nostaa osinkoina. Asuntosijoittamisen suurin plussa osakeyhtiön kautta on verotuksellinen ja rahallinen hyöty, joka on huomattavasti parempi, kun raha jätetään yhtiölle. Erityisesti tämä on suositeltava muoto silloin, kun osakeyhtiölle on muutakin käyttöä eli sijoittaja voi hyödyntää yhtiötään muuhunkin liiketoimintaansa. Veroseuraamukset kasvavat huomattavasti, jos yritykseen saatu vuoden nettotulos yhtiöltä henkilökohtaisiin nimiin. Lisäksi on syytä huomioida, että sekä pääomavero että yhteisövero muuttuvat aika ajoin. Lisäksi, jos yhtiöllä on jakamattomia voittovaroja, voi niitä käyttää sijoittamistoimintaan. Toisaalta miinukset osakeyhtiön kautta sijoittamisessa on yhtiön perustaminen ja sen kokonaisvaltainen hallinnointi. Monesti pankin marginaali on suurempi ja yhtiöllä heikompi suoja lainassa. Laina-aika on useimmiten myös lyhyempi ja lainan saanti voi olla hankalampaa uudella yhtiöllä.
  5. 5. Kiinteistötarina Oy 2631377-7 kiinteistotarina@kiinteistotarina.fi www.kiinteistotarina.fi

×