20020824 Holistic Education1996：2000

日本における ホリスティック教育のあゆみ1996- 2000 ～『季刊 ホリスティック教育』誌の分析を中心に～ 2002年8月24日 東京学芸大学教育学部附属世田谷中学校 成田喜一郎
目 次 １ 序文 １．１ 研究の目的 １．２ 研究の方法 １．３ 研究史上の位置 ２ 本論 ２．１ 季刊誌発刊の時期 ２．２ 季刊誌に登場する人々 ２．３ 季刊誌で扱われたテーマ ２．４ 季刊誌史に関する考察 ３ 結論 ３．１ 研究の成果 ３．...
１．１ 研究の目的 日本におけるホリスティック教育はいかなる道 を歩んできたのか。 そして、日本のホリスティック教育は今どこにい るのか。 研究の目的は、それらの問いへのレスポンスの ひとつとして、主に『季刊 ホリスティック教育』誌 に見られる...
１．２ 研究の方法 １９９６年６月から２０００年３月までに、日本ホリ スティック教育協会から発行された『季刊 ホリス ティック教育』誌（創刊準備号～15号までの全１６ 冊）の「執筆者」及び「テーマ」の分析・考察するこ ととによって、その研究目的...
テクニカル・タームの定義 ホリスティック教育Holistic Education 患者の患部を外から殺菌したり切除したりする近代西洋医 学を超えて、患者につながりかかわるく生活のすべてを視野 に入れ患者の内なる自己治癒力を引き出そうとする医学が...
１．３ 研究史上の位置 筆者の管見によれば、日本のホリスティック 教育の動向とその思想を明らかにした研究は、 1999年に発行された吉田敦彦『ホリスティック教 育論 日本の動向と思想の地平』日本評論社、全 317頁の他には見あたらない。 しかし...
研究対象の限定 したがって、日本のホリスティック教育の歴史と 現在を明らかにした研究は、2002年現在、皆無であ る。 日本のホリスティック教育は、1991年、手塚郁恵 によって設立された「ホリスティック教育研究会」に 始まるとされているが、本...
２．１ 季刊誌発刊の時期 0 1996年6月 出版記念シンポジウム『喜びはいじめを超える』春秋社 1 1996年9月 特集・人間と教育の原点：ケアリング 2 1996年12月 特集・地球感覚－からだで感じるガイア 3 1997年3月 特集・境界...
２．２ 季刊誌に登場する人々 執筆者の種類 70 64 54105311 79 57 現職教員 研究者 市民 外国人 行政 子ども 大学院生 国会議員 協会 その他 数字は延べ人数
現職教員 延べ７０名 ①小学校校長・教諭 延べ１９名 校長１名 教諭９名 ②中学校校長・教頭・教諭 延べ２８名 校長１名 教頭１名 教諭４名 ③高校教諭 延べ２０名 教諭６名 ④養護教諭 ３名
研究者・市民 研究者： 延べ６４名 教育学者・心理学者等 １８名 市民： 延べ５４名 障害児母・外国人・教育ＮＰＯ関係 者・不登校生母等
外国人・行政・子ども 外国人： 延べ１０名 Ｊ・ミラー、ソン・ミンヨン等７名 行政： ５名 茅ヶ崎市教育委員会指導主事５名 子ども： 延べ３回 小学生４名、中・高生のぐる～ぷ
多く登場する執筆者 執筆者ベスト10 39 20 2017 15 12 10 9 9 5 手塚郁恵（副代表） 山之内義一郎（代表） 金田卓也（大学教員） 吉田敦彦（副代表／大学教員） 成田喜一郎（中学校教員） 永原孝雄（高等学校教員） 佐川通他...
その他の執筆者 竹之内和男、岡野守也、石原佐知子（原知里）、三 上かおり、平野慶次、高野慶子、金田サラソティー、 太田茂行、Ｊ・ミラー・諸富祥彦、野沢恒雄、西田千 寿 子 、 ナ サ ニ エ ル ・ ニ ー ド ル 、 鶴 見 武 道 以上２回...
分析ための視点を模索 吉田1999によると、ホリスティック教育は 以下のように分類されている。 ①意志－感情－直観のつながり （全人教育） ②さまざまな教科・領域の間のつながり （総合学習） ③家庭－学校－地域のちながり （生涯学習） ④個人と...
季刊誌に沿ったテーマ分析の視点 ① Spiritual（心・精神・心理） ② Aesthetic/Artistic（美・芸術・創造） ③ Global（多文化・国際理解・開発・地球市民・少数 民族） ④ Ecological（生命・森・エコロジ...
２．３ 季刊誌で扱われたテーマ 98 49 34 33 25 24 24 20 9 7 36 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1 掲載記事のテーマ Holistic Theory Movement/Networ...
力が注がれたテーマ １ Holistic Theory (ホリスティック教育とは何か、ホリスティック教育と私) :９８ ２ Movement/Network（職場・地域・他国）:４９ ３ Educate/Educe（学校・教師・教科・総合）:３...
１ Holistic Theory98 ホリスティック教育とは何か ①ホリスティックな教育理念の提唱（日本ホリスティック教育協会 設立準備会アピール文） 029612設立準備会 ②「喜びの教育」の逆説－ホリスティック教育への問題提起 04970...
２ Movement/Network49 職場・地域・他国での広がり ①協会の設立（虎ノ門） ②箱根 ③新潟 ④関西（大阪・京都） ⑤東京 ⑥広島 ⑦茅ヶ崎 ⑧仙台 ⑨北海道、埼玉、練馬、福井 静岡、愛知、島根、松江、 四国、沖縄 等 ⑩日本ホ...
３ Educate/Educe34 学校・教師・教科・総合 ①教師自身が学ぶ喜びを感じる学校 愛知県額田町立大雨河小 学校 029612 手塚郁恵 ②教師が教師を超えるとき 059709 佐川 通 ③中学校－体育祭・意識の大転換 『来るな』から...
３ Educate/Educe34 学校・教師・教科・総合 ①修学旅行・岩手県和賀郡沢内村を訪ねて－「いのち」の つながりを学ぶ子どもたち 049706 成田喜一郎 ②高等学校－車椅子体験学習の十年から 公民科「倫理」 の授業 069712 木...
４ Ecological33 生命・森・エコロジー 手塚郁恵(1991)『森と牧場のある学校』 （春秋社） ①森をつくり 森に学び 森と生きる 029612 山之内義一郎 (元新潟県小千谷市立小千谷小学校校長） ②地域と結びついた南中の森はこう...
力を注いだテーマの数々 ５ Global（多文化・国際理解・開発・地球市民・少数 民族）:２５ ６ Workshop（ケアリング・イメージワーク・子育て ワーク）:２４ ７ Aesthetic/Artistic（美・芸術・創造）:２４ ８ Sp...
文字にはできない「世界」 ７ Aesthetic/Artistic（美・芸術・創造） 創刊準備号～11号の表紙を飾った子どもたちの写真 写真・永原孝雄
Aesthetic/Artistic （美・芸術・創造）は世界をつなぐ KIDS’GUERNICA http://www.kids-guernica.org/ インド イタリア インド イタリア インドネシア 金田卓也・永原孝雄の取り組み
２．４ 季刊誌史に関する考察 1996-2000年、『季刊 ホリスティック教育』誌上で、教師・研究者・市 民・外国人・行政・子どもたちは、以下のような<足跡>を残した。 ①「ホリスティック教育とは何か」「ホリスティック教育とのかかわり」 を探っ...
なぜ、そのような<足跡>を残したのか 1990年代に押し寄せる環境問題の深刻化、冷戦終 結後の新たな国際紛争・宗教対立の深刻化、経済 や文化の国際化、少子高齢化、高度の情報化など 荒波(パラダイム転換)の中の子どもたちに欠かせ ない教育とは何か...
３．１ 研究の成果 Ⅰ期 1991年－1995年 ・・・種まき・・・ 『森と牧場のある学校』(1991春秋社),『ホリスティック教育 いのちのつ ながりを求めて』(1994春秋社),『ホリスティック教育入門』『実践ホリス ティック教育』(199...
３．２ 今後への課題 【今後の研究へ展望】 ① ホリスティック教育<種まき期>の歴史(1991-1995年)を明ら かにする。 ② ホリスティック教育<根づき期>(2001年-現在)の歴史と現在 を検証する。 【今後の研究方法に関する留意点】 ...
参考文献・資料、情報 ①手塚郁恵(1991)『森と牧場のある学校 山之内義一郎先生の実践』春 秋社 ②J・ミラー(1994)『ホリスティック教育 いのちのつながりを求めて』春秋社 ③J・ミラー(1997)『ホリスティックな教師たち』学研 ④『季...
ホリスティック教育への道 ©Knarita 2002
