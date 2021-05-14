Script briefing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Script Brief By Kieran Crook
  2. 2. Aims for the script to achieve • I want the script to be able to show the horror aspect of the piece but also the informative side of the piece to be able to teach and immerse an audience in my piece is one of the most important parts of it all, to make an audience be able to learn about a lost part of history that everyone may not even know about is vital for me. • The aim for the script is that there will be 3 people on the project itself with around 3 minutes for both other people an then the remainder all being down to me, I want to also use a female and male voice in this project to just add to the overall process of passing the information over in a gender neutral way. • Another thing I want this script to achieve is that the piece needs to flow between the 3 narrators if its rigid in any way it'll become irritating to edit and may require various reshoots which could become a bit of a pain especially with the current circumstances reshoots could potentially be quite difficult.
  3. 3. Script Beginning • These slides will be used to pre-plan the major points I want to show In the first few minutes the middle and the end these will be spread out over the next 3 slides as I feel it is important to get some structure into this as much as possible, especially due to the fact that one of my keys to this project were to make the dialogue between the 3 people flow as well as possible there is a chance we can get it all recorded as a group at the same time therefore quite literally flowing all the way through the project however this is extremely circumstantial as there is a high chance this is not a possibility however if it can be an option it will be. • The piece will use a few pieces of music either made by me or a friend of mine who has a YouTube channel that he posts musical beats to every other week, I would prefer to use his pieces due to how much easier it is to just download them from YouTube, the pieces themselves are royalty-free this means that even if he said that I couldn't use them there is no claim process as the rights themselves are not locked.
  4. 4. Script Middle • The middle section of my script will be based on the drama that is rife in Tombstone its elf's history, the gunfighting, the women, the tension, the leadership, the policing, the ownership and the mining all of which are key reasons why Tombstone was the place it was and has its place in American history. • The stories themselves are the fuel for the tales of haunting that happen in modern day Tombstone they are the very base of which modern day Tombstone thrives on, as the valuable metals were to the original inhabitants their tales are the very thing that keeps Tombstone alive so it is of the upmost importance that I am able to show this in my project the gunfight itself will take some perfect script writing to show how genuinely important that tale actually was, including the build up stories between the richer men in Tombstone.
  5. 5. • The ending of the doc will be more centered around the eventual downfall of Tombstone and the former residents of the town eventually leaving, also the 600 or so who carried Tombstone from becoming a ghost town and keeping it as preserved as possible during the rough beginning to the 1900s even during the great depression of 28’ the town survived and made itself the town it is today whilst the riches may never return the town is already rich in history and potential, the end will go over the conservation project as well and the aim to grow Tombstone all over again, never to the heights it once achieved but the landowners and mine owners will be able to generate money from the old mines when they do finally get turned over. • The ending will also be a small “tribute” for lack of a better term to the town itself and its crazy story in such a short amount of time a town occasionally called the “mini Vegas” from the saloons to the mines the town is a historic place from top to bottom. Script End

