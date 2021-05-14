Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Script

  1. 1. Tombstone Audio Doc Script Intro – Arizona, 1877 somewhere between Tucson and Sierra Vista is a small plot of land owned by Ed Schieffelin who had no idea what this land would become in such a short amount of time. Little did our eddy know this plot of land would become one of the richest mines in American history of its size, a town that would become known as “the town too tough to die” this plot of land had so much potential unknown to Ed at the time. Para 1 - The town grew in numbers at an incrediblespeed within the first 3 years of the 1880s the town grew from 100 in Ed Schieffelin’s originalgroup to 14,000 residents seeking the riches that were promised with the visit to the town, with it generating near$100m in Silver alone which equates to around $2.5bn in todaysmoney the place was the dream for many peoplethat entered its gates, the town itself was home to a bowling alley, 4 churches, an ice house, a school, 2 banks, 3 newspapers, an ice cream parlour, 110 saloons, 14 gambling halls, and uncountablebrothelsand dancing halls, this made Tombstone not only an attractive work prospect but also an attractive living prospect as well. Para 2 – The entertainment section of Tombstone was one of the many areas where criminal behaviourwas rife as with growing a town so quicklypolicing 100 peoplein comparison to 14,000 becomes a more difficult task especiallywhen there was criminal ties to the people that were in charge of the town. These tensions eventuallydevelopedinto a less than ideal compromise in 1881 with the now famous
  2. 2. Gunfight at the O.K Corral in which the self-dubbed “Cowboys” made up of Ike, Billy Clanton,Frank and Tom Mclaury and Billy Clairborne who had taunted and threatened the Earp Brothers, and Doc Hollidayfor months eventuallymet their match with the Mclaury Brothers and Bill Clantonlosing their lives in the fight leadingto Billy Claiborneescaping alongside Ike Clanton,Billy however met his match on the eve of November 14th 1882 when he was shot and killed by “Buckskin” Frank Leslie, Ike died 5 years later due to a shot to the heart in Spring of 1887, almost everyone involvedon the cowboys side met their end within 5 years of the incidentwith Ike being the longest survivor but still not seeing out the century. Para 3 – The many fires of Tombstone due to a not quite refined buildingprocess being in use just yet led to its final downfallas when certain areas fell the rebuildingwork was simply not worth the money to put into t to get it back to a working level this was the same case in the end when the mines began to flood at around 133m deep the water pump that cost the mine owners so much burned to the ground they decided to not bother replacing them due to costs this ofcourse led to the mines closing where the water was too bad to deal with this is the first noticeablechange in lifestyle at Tombstone which led to the populationdecreasing to barely 600 in 1910 the Town has eventuallygrown back to around 1300 people in early 2020s, the town now survives very much so on the tourist influenceand the promise of the mines one day being reopened and finished excavating, there is estimated around $28m worth of valueunder them floors however they still have not got assessments of the areas risk
  3. 3. and benefits yet however the excavation is definitely in the works. Para 4 – The originaltales of tombstone remain ingrainedin the culture of the place itself and the town remains one of the most famous gold rush sites in the history of the “Boomtown” era. Tombstone however is stalked by the many criminal events and cold bloodedacts that went down in the town these events have led to tales being told over generationsand spirits stalking the town dating back to its infancy the variousspirits that stalk the streets of the old town have made the place also one of the most haunted locationsin the US according to spiritualiststhe area is so overwhelmed in dark energy it is no surprise the spirit activity is so high in the town even in the day, most of the spirits have been identifiedas former residents and former figures of the past as is the case with most hauntedplaces there are many instances where the spirits have been abandonedin limbo and now do as they please in the town they call home in the ghostly form. Whilst these are also just stories from residents and visitors the history of Tombstone is haunting enough to believe they do still dwell on the grounds of their once bustling hometown. Ending – If you are ever visiting Arizona make it a personal goal to visit the old town because you never know what might be there after all it represented opportunityfor so many years in the 1800s why cant it do the same for you, remember that this is the town that never dies even in death it survives.

