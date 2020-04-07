A Cure for Perthes Disease

Perthes disease is a rare childhood hip disorder which affects children from the age group of four to twelve years. The disease affects a child’s hips when blood supply is interrupted to the ball or rounded head of the femur (thigh bone) temporarily. The inadequate blood supply makes the bone cells die gradually. Hence, perthes disease normally lasts for a number of years. As the condition persists, the child’s femur starts breaking apart. However, the bone start growing once blood supply to the femur commences and normalizes.