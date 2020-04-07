A Cure for Perthes Disease

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Perthes disease, also known as Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease (LCPD), is a disorder that mostly affects children’s hips. Per...
• In Perthes disease, the head of femur is affected, which is shaped as a ball. The femur (thighbone) is connected to the ...
• This ball and socket joint provides mobility and flexibility to the hips/legs and helps in leg movement to various degre...
• Perthes disease is a result of decreased blood supply to femur head that leads to necrosis and deformity of the femoral ...
• The cause of decreased blood supply to femoral head is unknown, but theories have pointed toward genetics, malnourishmen...
• The necrosed bone takes several years to heal and regenerate, this condition resolves with the establishment of new bloo...
Content Designed By : Kids Orthopedic
Perthes disease is a rare childhood hip disorder which affects children from the age group of four to twelve years. The disease affects a child’s hips when blood supply is interrupted to the ball or rounded head of the femur (thigh bone) temporarily. The inadequate blood supply makes the bone cells die gradually. Hence, perthes disease normally lasts for a number of years. As the condition persists, the child’s femur starts breaking apart. However, the bone start growing once blood supply to the femur commences and normalizes.

