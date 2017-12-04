Core Topics and Key Indicators from the Framework Implementation Tool

A COMMUNITY THAT PROMOTES MENTAL HEALTH Educators and families at our ECEC service/school understand the importance of men...
  1. 1. A COMMUNITY THAT PROMOTES MENTAL HEALTH Educators and families at our ECEC service/school understand the importance of mental health and wellbeing in early childhood. Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element A community that promotes mental health QA5 Relationships with children 5.1 Respectful and equitable relationships are developed and maintained with each child 5.1.3 Each child is supported to feel secure, confident and included. Link to National Quality Standard example: Creating a sense of community Topic 1
  2. 2. A COMMUNITY OF LEARNERS Educators feel supported and have knowledge and skills required for working with each child. Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element A community of learners QA7 Leadership and Service Management 7.2 There is a commitment to continuous improvement. 7.2.2 The performance of educators, co-ordinators and staff members is evaluated and individual development plans are in place to support performance improvement. Link to National Quality Standard example: Developing children’s social and emotional skills Topic 4
  3. 3. USING OBSERVATION TO INFORM PRACTICE Educators are able to recognise behaviours, emotions and thoughts that may indicate a child is experiencing mental health difficulties. Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Using observation to inform practice QA5 Relationships with children 5.2 Each child is supported to build and maintain sensitive and responsive relationships with other children and adults. 5.2.3 The dignity and rights of every child are maintained at all times Link to National Quality Standard example: Helping children who are experiencing mental health difficulties Topic 2
  4. 4. COMMUNICATION Educators and families work together. We have a positive, collaborative relationship with each child’s family. Link to National Quality Standard example: Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Communication (See Appendix 5 for additional examples) QA6 Collaborative partnerships with families and communities 6.1 Respectful supportive relationships with families are developed and maintained 6.1.2 Families have opportunities to be involved in the service and contribute to service decisions. Working with parents and carers Topic 3
  5. 5. DISCUSSING CONCERNS WITH FAMILIES If a referral to an external agency is required, we identify potential barriers for families accessing intervention and assist where possible, to overcome these. Link to National Quality Standard example: Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Discussing concerns with families QA6 Collaborative partnerships with families and communities 6.2 Families are supported in their parenting role and their values and beliefs about child rearing are respected 6.2.1 The expertise of families is recognised and they share in decision making about their child’s learning and wellbeing. Helping children who are experiencing mental health difficulties Topic 3
  6. 6. RELATIONSHIPS THAT PROMOTE CHILDREN’S SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL LEARNING Staff are warm, responsive and emotionally ‘in tune’ with children. We build warm and trusting relationships with them over time. Link to National Quality Standard example: Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Relationships that promote children's social and emotional learning QA5 Relationships with children 5.1 Respectful and equitable relationships are developed and maintained with each child. 5.1.1 Interactions with each child are warm, responsive and build trusting relationships. Developing children’s social and emotional skills Topic 2
  7. 7. CURRICULUM DECISIONS AND SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL LEARNING Each child has regular opportunities to practice social and emotional skills they are learning. Link to National Quality Standard example: Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Curriculum decisions and social and emotional learning QA3 Physical environment 3.2 The environment is inclusive, promotes competence, independent exploration and learning through play. 3.2.1 Outdoor and indoor spaces are designed and organised to engage every child in quality experiences in both built and natural environments Developing children’s social and emotional skills Topic 3
  8. 8. RESPONDING TO CHILDREN EXPERIENCING MENTAL HEALTH DIFFICULTIES We have effective working relationships and clear referral pathways with support services. We support families to access these services. Link to National Quality Standard example: Core Topic NQS Quality Area NQS Standard NQS Element Responding to children experiencing mental health difficulties QA6 Collaborative partnerships with families and communities 6.3 The service collaborates with other organisations and service providers to enhance children’s learning and wellbeing 6.3.1 Links with relevant community and support agencies are established and maintained 6.3.3 Access to inclusion and support assistance is facilitated Helping children who are experiencing mental health difficulties Topic 4

