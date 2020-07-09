8 secrets to setting up your you tube channel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guide for Kids to set up their first YouTube Channel!
www.kidhustle.co

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Guide to setting up your Youtube Channel & 8 Secrets to making it easer!
  2. 2. Get on Gmail www.gmail.com and set up your email account
  3. 3. When you are in your email account: 1. click the YouTube Icon 2. Upload Video 3. Create Channel!
  4. 4. Now you are ready to start posting videos!
  5. 5. Here’s the one we set up Yesterday! Check out the tips on the next page:)
  6. 6. Secret tips for your Channel! Here’s some awesome ideas we use to help post and share content quickly! Editing We use iMovie! Really simple, it is all you need and it’s free with your mac computer! Share! Share clips and links to your videos on as many social platforms as possible. It’s all free! Camera At first, don’t go fancy, just use a smartphone! It’s important to start small then show improvement over time so you can learn to create! Video Topics Focus on video topics that you enjoy. The goal is to get in the groove and be consistent!
  7. 7. More Secret Tips! These ones are some of the best! Screen Recording Use screen recording on your iPhone to quickly make short clips to post on other social platforms! Go to Settings >Control Center > add screen recording or use AZ screen recorder for Android Devices COPPA Make sure if you are making content for kids - to follow the new rules and mark it as “made for kids” Your Thumbnails Use Canva! It’s free and has AWESOME templates to get you designing quickly :) Verify your Channel If you want custom thumbnails for your videos, you have to verify your channel first!
  Connect with us! Hopefully that was helpful to get started. Don't forget to connect with us online through all of our channels so we can grow together! This is our newest channel! Youtube Youtube channel to learn about future technology like Bitcoin and Blockchain! Crypto Coin Kid Youtube channel for fun videos and crazy challenges! TwinPops Youtube channel for cooking, crafts, and general DIY! Kealani DIY Website and community page to get the latest info and buy our products! Kidhustle.co

