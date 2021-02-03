Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DevOps Course Overview https://www.igmguru.com/data-science-bi/data-science-with-python- training-in-pune/ consists of a h...
 Quality of the products will progress  More customer satisfaction will be gained  The capability to make the exact pro...
DevOps Course Fees Online DevOps Training Class Room o 90 days of access to 12+ instructor-led online training classes o 1...
Q : What are the features of DevOps training online for engineers? Q : What is the DevOps training cost and how shall the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data Science with Python Training in Pune

37 views

Published on

gmGuru offers Data Science with Python Training in Pune. Data Science with Python Course in Pune has been designed after consulting with industry expert. The reason we have done this is because IgmGuru wanted to embed the topics and techniques which are practiced and are in demand in the industry – conduct them with the help of pedagogy which is followed across universities.In doing so, IgmGuru make our learners more industry/job-ready and this course is the gateway towards your Data Science career.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data Science with Python Training in Pune

  1. 1. DevOps Course Overview https://www.igmguru.com/data-science-bi/data-science-with-python- training-in-pune/ consists of a hybrid course of IT operations, and software development training aimed to provide continuous delivery and abridge the system development life cycle, without disturbing the software quality. Mastering the art of using DevOps Tools like Jenkins, Docker, Git, Kubernetes, Maven, Nagios, Cucumber, Ansible, Shell sprinting, etc, you will be a specialist in the ideology of automation of configuration management, continuous deployment, continuous development, continuous testing, continuous integration, continuous monitoring, IT service agility, and inter-team collaboration. Undergoing the training provided by the industry specialist team of IgmGuru, you will procure a platform that no other educational website would provide. DevOps course benefits With an estimated market size to reach $12.85 billion by 2025, the DevOps market has created a buzz. All the industries like Technology, eCommerce, retails and finance, require DevOps Engineers to maximize their efficiency, security, maintainability, and predictability of operational processes. Understanding the Industry requirements, IgmGuru has crafted special DevOps training online programs, to meet the scarcity claim. The DevOps Course shall provide you  In-depth knowledge of using Nagios to tune and monitor performance  Methods to use Kubernetes for Container Orchestration  Ways to use Docker for Containerizing Code on production  A thorough study of DevOps methodology  Knowledge on how to use Puppet and Ansible for Configuration Management  Ways to use Selenium and Maven to Automate test and build.  Methods to use Jenkins for creating CD/CI Pipelines  Training for Software version control implementation. After taking the DevOps Online training you will be able to support your industry by speeding up the entire delivery system and eliminating risks. The industry will benefit from you immensely as:  The deployment frequency will improve  The risk rate of failures of new releases will be minor which provide more reliable releases  There is early recovery or the current system will be disabled in case of a crash of new releases  Less time will be required for fixation  More and quick time to market  The efficiency and productivity of the manufacturing will improve
  2. 2.  Quality of the products will progress  More customer satisfaction will be gained  The capability to make the exact product by early testing will be increased The course will make you a successful DevOps engineer. It will also help to boost your career and earn good money. Who are eligible to take the Best DevOps Online course? The DevOps training online implemented by IgmGurul is ideal for IT and development managers, technical project managers, software developers, architects, operations support, and deployment engineers. Perquisites of the Best DevOps Training. Technical background i.e, knowledge of Java fundamentals, Linux fundamentals, and Web Development fundamentals is, essential for students taking the online DevOps course. DevOps Training Online Modules Lesson 1 - What is DevOps? What are its components? + Lesson 2 - Managing Source Code and Automating Builds Using GIT + Lesson 3 - Automated Testing and Test-driven Development + Lesson 4 - Containerization Using Docker + Lesson 5 - Continuous Integration Using Jenkins and TeamCity + Lesson 6 - Configuration Management Using Puppet, Chef, Ansible, and Salt + Lesson 7 - Continuous Deployment with Jenkins + Lesson 8 - Automated and Continuous Monitoring Using Nagios + DevOps Training Key Features  Instructor Led Training : 35 Hrs  Experienced & Professional Trainers  Small Batches Upto 10 Participants  24 X 7 Lifetime Support & Access  1 On 1 Training Option Available  Flexible Schedule
  3. 3. DevOps Course Fees Online DevOps Training Class Room o 90 days of access to 12+ instructor-led online training classes o 180 days of access to high-quality,self-paced learning content designed by experts   Show Price Enroll Now 100% MONEYBACK GUARANTEE ? Batches start from 06 Feb 2021. DevOps Certifications Exam IgmGuru has designed its training environment with the help of intellectual people all over the world. The specialized professors help to generate proficient DevOps engineers by presenting on-field training, assignments, well-equipped and scheduled conferencing classes, healthy discussions, and finally, class tests, based on real-life projects. The students through online training are prepared perfectly for the DevOps Certifications provided, at the end of the course. DevOps Online Training FAQ Q : Who is a DevOps engineer? Q : How can I take the DevOps training online? Q : How do I get my DevOps course Certificate? Q : How are the classes conducted and what if I miss my class?
  4. 4. Q : What are the features of DevOps training online for engineers? Q : What is the DevOps training cost and how shall the payment be made? Q : Who shall lead the DevOps training online class and how is their selection made? Write a Review Project Delivery Manager Naval Joshi I attended this course and I found it very valuable and interactive. Thanks to IgmGuru for this course which covers the topics from basic and good for everyone who even doesn't have basic knowledge of DevOps. The trainer was very well organized on the topics he was covering and was clarifying all doubts during the sessions raised by participants. Another good part of the training was more focus on hands-on which I feel very much required to understand how in real DevOps works and how the industry is looking forward to implementing the DevOps best practices. Overall, I really like the way entire training was conducted, course materials, timeline and logistics provided by IgmGuru which really gives me a feeler that I was attending a classroom session instead of an online. I would recommend everyone who is DevOps enthusiastic to take this course to understand the DevOps world.

×