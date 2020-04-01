Hack4Covid-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 9arri_5ouk Elaboré par : o Aloui Manel o Aloui Mouna o Aouiti Marwen o Ayed Houssem o Ghoubentini Rabia o Rejeb Khouloud
  2. 2. 2 Plan I.Problématique II.Présentation de l’idée III.Timeline
  3. 3. 3 Problématique Le Coronavirus affecte notre société dans son ensemble et entraîne des défis sur nombreux domaines en particulier l’éducation, En effet la suspension de l’enseignement jusqu'a une date indéterminée, va affecter surtout les élèves de terminales (6éme, 9éme et baccalauréat ) ,qui perdent à chaque jour le gout de réviser , perdent le rythme de leurs études , et se trouvent assez tendu.
  4. 4. 4 Présentation de l’idée Notre idée consiste à développer une plateforme e-learning destinée aux élèves en classe de terminal qui vise à: 1. Organiser des séances de révision streaming par des bénévoles 2. Organiser des sessions d'interactions entre ces élèves et le présentateur en cas de besoin(pour expliquer un exercice par exemple). 3. Organiser des séances de coaching auprès des experts bénévoles pour donner des astuces et des conseils clés aux élèves pour réussir leurs concours avec mention. => Notre solution vise principalement à mettre en contact les élèves de terminal avec des bénévoles dans le domaine de l’éducation afin d’exploiter ce temps de confinement d'une manière très bénéfique tout en suivant la révision des élèves dans les différentes matières.
  5. 5. 5 Timeline 1. Préparation de prototype de la plateforme 2. Partie développement • Développer le partie front-end • Développer la partie back-end 3. Partie marketing • Préparer un formulaire pour informer les bénévoles à se candidater 4. Partie logistique • Mobiliser un comité (de la part de le ministère d'éducation) pour filtrer la liste de bénévoles selon leurs compétences • Attribuer chacune des bénévoles à un module donné Contacter des psychologues bénévoles pour être à la disposition des élèves en cas de besoin

