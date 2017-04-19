Bảng tuần hoàn SEO mới nhất của Search Engine Land Trong SEO, để thực một chiến lược SEO một cách thuận lợi, tránh mọi án ...
 Vt – THIN: Yếu tố này đánh giá về chất lượng nội dung trên trang. Archtecture  Ac – CRAWL: Trang của bạn có cho phép cô...
Tất cả các yếu tố trong bảng tuần hoàn này đều rất quan trọng , các yếu tố +3 luôn quan trọng nhất bạn nên chú ý điều này....
Bảng tuần hoàn SEO mới nhất của Search Engine Land, Trong SEO, để thực một chiến lược SEO một cách thuận lợi, tránh mọi án phạt của Google thì bạn làm đúng ngay từ đầu

Bang tuan hoan seo moi nhat cua search engine land

  1. 1. Bảng tuần hoàn SEO mới nhất của Search Engine Land Trong SEO, để thực một chiến lược SEO một cách thuận lợi, tránh mọi án phạt của Google thì bạn cần phải nắm vững mọi yếu tố để có thể đẩy mạnh Top Google . Search Engine Land là một website chuyên cung cấp những thông tin SEO mới nhất,đã đưa ra một bảng tuần hoàn về SEO, giúp các SEOer có thể định hướng được công việc và tránh mọi án phạt của Google . Nếu bạn là một người cung cấp dịch vụ SEO website chuyên nghiệp thì hãy dựa trên các yếu tố của bảng tuần hoàn SEO mới nhất của Search Engine Land này, bạn dễ dàng lên Top google và cố gắng nuốt nhé Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng tới SEO Onpage: Content, Archtecture, HTML Content :  Cq – QUALITYL: Trên web có nhiều trang chất lượng và nội dung tốt cung cấp giá trị cao cho người đọc.  Cr – RESEARCH: Bạn có nghiên cứu từ khóa để người dùng có thể tiếp cận với nội dung trên trang.  Cw – WORDS: Sử dụng những từ, hoặc cụmtừ giúp người đọc dễ dàng tìm thấy nội dung của bạn.  Cf – FRESH: làm mới trang, nghĩa là cập nhật nội dung khi có sự thay đổi và viết về chủ đề “hot”.  Cv – VERTICAL: Đa dạng nội dung trên trang: từ text, hình ảnh, video đến bản đồ.  Ca – ANSWERS: Biến nội dung của bạn thành câu trả lời trực tiếp khi người dùng tìm kiếm trên google.
  2. 2.  Vt – THIN: Yếu tố này đánh giá về chất lượng nội dung trên trang. Archtecture  Ac – CRAWL: Trang của bạn có cho phép công cụ tìm kiếm thu thập dữ liệu (crawl)trên trang một cách dễ dàng không?  Ad – DUPLICATE: Hãy thường xuyên vào google webmasters tools để kiểm tra trùng lặp nội dung.  Am – MOBILE: Đánh giá trang web của bạn có được tối ưu cho thiết bị di động không.  As – SPEED: Tối ưu tốc độ tải trang.  Au – URLS: Url có chứa từ khóa chính của nội dung trên trang (từ khóa cần SEO)  Ah – HTTPS: bạn có sử dụng giao thức HTTPS không , qua một số thử nghiệm chúng tôi thấy https:// luôn index rất nhanh và luôn có một thứ hạng tốt  Vc – CLOAKING: Dùng 2 kết quả hiển thị khác nhau.Nghĩa là: 1 trang có 2 cách hiển thị khác nhau,1 cho google và 1 cho người dùng. HTML  Ht – TITLES: Thẻ tiêu đề chứa từ khóa cần SEO. Lưu ý: nội dung phải liên quan đến từ khóa đó.  Hd – DESCRIPTION: Hãy viết mô tả cho tất cả các tag trên trang, tốt nhất bạn nên có kế hoạch về thẻ tag cho trang của bạn.  Hs – STRUCTURE: Sử dụng cấu trúc dạng danh sách. Tìmhiểu thêm về thẻ ul, ui… trên google nhé  Hh – HEADERS: Sử dụng các thẻ h1 đến h6 và chèn từ khóa vào trong các thẻ đó.  Vs – STUFFING: Hãy kiểm tra mật độ từ khóa trên trang, tốt nhất bạn nên để ở mức từ 1-3%. Công thức tính mật độ từ khóa = (Tổng số lần lặp lại của từ khóa / tổng số từ trong bài viết) * 100.  Vh – HIDDEN: Không sử dụng màu sắc để ẩn nội dung trên trang. VD: màu nền trùng với màu chữ. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng tới SEO Off Page : TRUST , LINK , PERSONAL , SOCIAL Trust  Ta – AUTHORITY: Các yếu tố đánh giá độ mạnh của trang: lượng link trỏ về, lượng share…  Te – ENGAGE: Thời gian khách ở lại trên trang. Hãy kiểm tra tỉ lệ “bounce rate” trong google analytics.  Th – HISTORY: Liên quan đến tuổi đời domain, các hoạt động trên domain này.  Ti – IDENTITY: Kiểm tra độ tin cậy, danh tín của site trên trang bằng Google Authorship.  Vd – PIRACY: Trang web có bị google đánh cờ (flag) vi phạm bản quyền.  Va – ADS: Google đánh giá rất thấp những trang chỉ mang tính chất quảng cáo. Links  Lq – QUALITY: Các liên kết từ các trang web chất lượng, uy tín.  Lt – TEXT: Đừng dùng những liên kết không có ý nghĩa trỏ về trang chủ.  Ln – NUMBER: Số lượng liên kết trỏ về trang của bạn. Bạn nên tập trung vào những liên kết chất lượng.  Vp – PAID: Google sẽ phạt những trang đi mua link nhằm thao túng kết quả tìm kiếm.  Vl – SPAM: Tạo ra các liên kết bằng cách spamlink trên blog, forum, chữ ký… Personal  Pc – COUNTRY: Trang web đó nhắmmục tiêu đến quốc gia nào.  Pl – LOCALITY: Cá nhân hóa kết quả tìm kiểm cho người dùng ở các khu vực khác nhau.  Ph – HISTORY: Khách thường xuyên truy cập trang của bạn hoặc các trang mạng xã hội.  Ps – SOCIAL: Có ai đó lưu trang của bạn vào favored Social  Sr – REPUTATION: Các tín hiệu tốt khi khách chia sẻ bài đăng trên mạng xã hội.  Ss – SHARES: Có bao nhiêu lượt share trên mạng xã hội.
  3. 3. Tất cả các yếu tố trong bảng tuần hoàn này đều rất quan trọng , các yếu tố +3 luôn quan trọng nhất bạn nên chú ý điều này. Một yếu tố không làm nên mùa xuân, bạn cần kết hợp được yếu tố thì việc có một thứ hạng tốt sẽ dễ dàng hơn. Các yếu tố màu đó sẽ giảm hạng của các bạn rất là nhiều đó. http://www.khuongbui.com/bang-tuan-hoan-seo-moi-nhat-cua-search-engine-land.html

