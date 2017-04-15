تمبلر - Tumblur

‫الطالبة‬ ‫إعداد‬/‫الهادي‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫حسن‬‫خلود‬‫إشراف‬/‫أ‬.‫هللا‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫زكريا‬ ‫املساق‬/‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الشبكات‬‫جامعة‬/‫املفت...
‫عن‬Tumblr: •‫تمبلر‬‫شأه‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫بلوق‬ ‫ميكرو‬ ‫عبارة‬‫ديفيد‬‫كيرب‬(24‫سنة‬)‫في‬2007‫في‬ ،‫نيويورك‬‫غ‬ ‫او‬ ‫النصية‬ ‫الم...
‫خواص‬Tumblr •‫المستخدمون‬‫مثل‬ ‫آخرين‬ ‫مستخدمين‬ ‫يتابعون‬‫تويتر‬‫لوحة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫وتحديثاتهم‬ ،‫قيادت‬،‫هم‬ ‫مما‬‫يمك...
•‫خاصية‬"‫رابط‬"‫التي‬‫يدخل‬‫فيها‬‫المستخدم‬‫النص‬‫في‬‫حقل‬‫والرابط‬‫في‬‫حقل‬‫آخ‬‫ر‬‫منفصل‬ ،‫عنه‬‫فيظهر‬‫النص‬‫على‬‫شكل‬‫...
•‫الدولية‬ ‫األبحاث‬ ‫مؤسسة‬ ‫أجرتها‬ ،‫حديثة‬ ‫دراسة‬statistic brainَّ‫أن‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫عدد‬‫مستخدمي‬Tumblr‫بلغ‬425،‫مستخدم‬ ‫...
‫هناك‬‫فروق‬‫عدة‬‫بينهم‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫المظهر‬‫وإمكانية‬ ‫اختيار‬‫الشكل‬‫الذي‬‫تريده‬‫كما‬‫هو‬‫الحال‬‫في‬Tumblur، ‫ولكن‬‫أهم‬‫أ...
عن تمبلر وتاريخ وكيفية تأسيسه ومؤسسه
خواص تمبلر العديدة
احصائيات عن تمبلر
الفريق بين تمبلر وانستغرام

  1. 1. ‫الطالبة‬ ‫إعداد‬/‫الهادي‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫حسن‬‫خلود‬‫إشراف‬/‫أ‬.‫هللا‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫زكريا‬ ‫املساق‬/‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الشبكات‬‫جامعة‬/‫املفتوحة‬ ‫القدس‬
  2. 2. ‫عن‬Tumblr: •‫تمبلر‬‫شأه‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫بلوق‬ ‫ميكرو‬ ‫عبارة‬‫ديفيد‬‫كيرب‬(24‫سنة‬)‫في‬2007‫في‬ ،‫نيويورك‬‫غ‬ ‫او‬ ‫النصية‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫وتبادل‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫او‬ ‫ارسال‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يتيح‬‫من‬ ‫يرها‬ ‫الملفات‬(‫صور‬/‫روابط‬/‫او‬ ‫مرئية‬ ‫ملفات‬‫سمعية‬) •‫في‬‫مايو‬2013‫أعلنت‬‫شركة‬‫ياهو‬‫عن‬‫استحواذها‬‫على‬‫تمبلر‬‫مقابل‬1.1 ‫مليار‬‫دوالر‬.
  3. 3. ‫خواص‬Tumblr •‫المستخدمون‬‫مثل‬ ‫آخرين‬ ‫مستخدمين‬ ‫يتابعون‬‫تويتر‬‫لوحة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫وتحديثاتهم‬ ،‫قيادت‬،‫هم‬ ‫مما‬‫يمكنهم‬"‫اإلعجاب‬"‫بتدويناتهم‬‫أو‬"‫تدوينها‬ ‫إعادة‬." •‫مدونات‬‫تمبلر‬‫الصفحة‬ ‫يمين‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫يتابعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األخرى‬. •‫استخدامه‬‫الخدمات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المنتجات‬ ‫تسويق‬ ‫في‬. •‫المستخدم‬ ‫خصوصية‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫نص‬"‫التي‬‫هي‬‫صيغة‬‫بسيطة‬‫للتعبير‬‫عن‬‫الذات‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫صور‬"‫التي‬‫تمكن‬‫المستخدم‬‫من‬‫تحميل‬‫صورة‬‫من‬‫جهازه‬‫أو‬‫وضع‬‫رابط‬ ‫الصورة‬‫من‬‫موقع‬‫آخر‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫اقتباس‬"‫حيث‬‫يدخل‬‫المستخدم‬‫النص‬‫في‬‫مربع‬‫تحرير‬‫ويكتب‬‫المص‬‫در‬‫للنص‬.
  4. 4. •‫خاصية‬"‫رابط‬"‫التي‬‫يدخل‬‫فيها‬‫المستخدم‬‫النص‬‫في‬‫حقل‬‫والرابط‬‫في‬‫حقل‬‫آخ‬‫ر‬‫منفصل‬ ،‫عنه‬‫فيظهر‬‫النص‬‫على‬‫شكل‬‫رابط‬‫تشعبي‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫محادثة‬"‫التي‬‫تدخل‬‫الكود‬‫تلقائيا‬‫من‬‫برنامج‬‫محادثة‬‫فوري‬‫إلى‬‫صيغ‬‫ة‬‫مماثلة‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫صوت‬"‫خاصية‬‫تتيح‬‫رفع‬‫ملفات‬mp3‫إلى‬‫حجم‬10‫ميجا‬‫بايت‬. •‫خاصية‬"‫فيديو‬"‫التي‬‫توفر‬‫إضافة‬‫فيديو‬‫من‬‫موقع‬‫مثل‬‫اليوتيوب‬‫أو‬‫مشاركة‬‫فيديو‬‫مثل‬ ‫موقع‬‫فوتوبوكيت‬،‫وكذلك‬‫رفع‬‫فيديو‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫الدخول‬‫إلى‬‫موقع‬‫فيميو‬‫الذي‬‫يعمل‬‫مع‬ ‫تمبلر‬‫لتوفير‬‫الخدمة‬‫بالمجان‬. ‫خواص‬Tumblr
  5. 5. •‫الدولية‬ ‫األبحاث‬ ‫مؤسسة‬ ‫أجرتها‬ ،‫حديثة‬ ‫دراسة‬statistic brainَّ‫أن‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫عدد‬‫مستخدمي‬Tumblr‫بلغ‬425،‫مستخدم‬ ‫مليون‬66%‫أقل‬ ‫عمرهم‬ ‫منهم‬ ‫من‬35‫عاما‬. •‫وسجل‬‫شهريا‬ ‫المنصة‬ ‫مستخدمي‬ ‫عدد‬199.1،‫العالم‬ ‫حول‬ ‫مستخدم‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫المنشورات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫إجمالي‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫فيما‬101‫منشور‬ ‫مليار‬. •‫إلى‬‫تبلغ‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫السنوية‬ ‫اإليرادات‬ َّ‫أن‬ ‫تبين‬ ،‫ذلك‬85،‫أميركي‬ ‫دوالر‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تصل‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫زيارة‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫متوسط‬ َّ‫إن‬ ‫حيث‬14‫دقيقة‬” ‫عن‬ ‫احصائيات‬Tumblr
  6. 6. ‫هناك‬‫فروق‬‫عدة‬‫بينهم‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫المظهر‬‫وإمكانية‬ ‫اختيار‬‫الشكل‬‫الذي‬‫تريده‬‫كما‬‫هو‬‫الحال‬‫في‬Tumblur، ‫ولكن‬‫أهم‬‫أحد‬‫هذه‬‫الفروق‬‫هو‬‫إمكانية‬‫حفظ‬‫الصور‬ ‫في‬Tumblur‫على‬‫عكس‬Instagram ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬Instagram‫و‬Trumblr ?????

