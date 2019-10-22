Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Top 8 Tractor Brands Ideal for Small  Farmers  We all are well aware of the fact that more than 60% of Indian population i...
2. Swaraj 735 FE Tractor:  This tractor by Swaraj comes in the category of 30 to 40 HP tractors and is preferred by small ...
● Displacement – 2780 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 55 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 8  ● Reverse Gear – 2  ● Lifting Capacity – 1200...
This model by ​farmtrac tractors​ is suitable for long working hours in small farms without any  discomfort to the user. I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 8 tractor brands ideal for small farmers

18 views

Published on

Find the Top 8 tractor brands ideal for small farmers. For more details visit https://khetigaadi.com/

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 8 tractor brands ideal for small farmers

  1. 1. Top 8 Tractor Brands Ideal for Small  Farmers  We all are well aware of the fact that more than 60% of Indian population is agriculture  dependent, which expects the GDP contribution of agricultural income in maximum ratio.  However, the real scenario is pretty much different than the expected one. The possible causes  of this are natural calamities and weather conditions. Agriculture is indeed a tough job and  after such hard work, if due to weather conditions or other technical issues the crop is distorted,  then the farmer gets much disappointed. To avoid such situations a number of latest farming  technologies have been developed in the forms of modern tractors, energy efficient​ ​farm  equipment​, etc.  However, all the inventions have to be done carefully and by taking every aspect into  consideration. As not every farmer is rich enough to adopt much advanced and costly farming  equipment. Every equipment has to be designed by keeping the needs of each type of farmer  into consideration. Hence, to assist small farmers many ​tractor brands​ came up with​ ​the  invention of small farming tractors. There are a number of tractor brands for sale in the market  but buying the perfect tractor can be confusing at times.  As we care for your needs and try to cater to them and assist at the same time, we have  mentioned some of the best small tractor models in India with their prices and specifications:  1. Mahindra 245 DI 4WD mini tractor:  This mini tractor by Mahindra is ideal for use in orchards, vineyards, and intercultural farming.  The ​Mahindra tractor​ ​allows the farmers to perform multiple operations without any  compromise. This tractor is a combination of mileage, power, and performance. The fuel  efficiency, lower cost of operation and low maintenance make this tractor a true friend of small  farmers. Let’s see the specifications of Mahindra 245 DI 4WD mini tractor:  ● Best Price – INR 4,05,000/ (On-road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 24 HP  ● Cylinders – 2  ● Displacement- 1366  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 23 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 8  ● Reverse Gear – 4  ● Lifting Capacity – 750 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2300  ● Brake Types – Oil Immersed Brakes 
  2. 2. 2. Swaraj 735 FE Tractor:  This tractor by Swaraj comes in the category of 30 to 40 HP tractors and is preferred by small  farmers to perform farming functions effectively like harvesting, haulage, cultivation, etc. This  tractor’s bigger tires provide better grip and less slipping during its operation. This tractor can  be used effectively with rotavator, haulage, and cultivator​. ​Let’s look at the specifications of  swaraj tractor​:  ● Best Price – INR 5,50,000/ (On-road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 35 HP  ● Cylinders – 3  ● Displacement- 2434 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 47 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 8  ● Reverse Gear – 2  ● Lifting Capacity – 1000 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2000  ● Brake Types – Dry Disc Brakes/Oil Immersed Brakes  3. Sonalika GT 20 Tractor:  Sonalika GT 20 Tractor comes under the category of less than 30 HP tractors. This tractor can  go effectively along with farming implements such as a sprayer, reaper, thresher, rotavator,  cultivator and sower, etc. This tractor is ideal for use in grapes, cotton, groundnut, castor farms.  farms, Let’s see the specifications of Sonalika GT 20 Tractor:  ● Best Price – INR 3,00,000/ (On-road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 20 HP  ● Cylinders – 3  ● Displacement- 959 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 32 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 6  ● Reverse Gear – 2  ● Lifting Capacity – 600 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2700  ● Brake Types – Mechanical  4.​ ​Sonalika DI 734 Tractor:  This single clutch with sliding mesh transmission tractor by Sonalika is useful for operating in  multiple farms like grapes, cotton, castor, and groundnut, etc. It can be well equipped in sprayer,  cultivators, reapers, and threshers. Let’s see the specifications of Sonalika DI 734 tractor:  ● Best Price – INR 4,92,000/ (On – road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 34 HP  ● Cylinders – 3 
  3. 3. ● Displacement – 2780 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 55 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 8  ● Reverse Gear – 2  ● Lifting Capacity – 1200 kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2000  ● Brake Types – Dry Disc Brakes  5. ​Kubota NEO Star B2441 4WD:  Kubota NEOstar B2441 4WD is an ideal suit for inter-culture in case of a large number of crops.  It has features which provide the user with comfort and convenience and effective for working  in the long run. Let’s look at the specifications of Kubota NEOstar B2441 4WD:  ● Best Price – INR 4,99,000/ ( On-road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 24 HP  ● Cylinders – 3  ● Displacement- 1123 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 23 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 9  ● Reverse Gear – 3  ● Lifting Capacity – 750 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2600  ● Brake Types – Wet Disc Type  6. ​VST Shakti MT 270 VIRAAT:  This model by VST is ideal for small farmers and can be used in various combinations using  tractor attachments​ such as a Front End Loader​, ​Spring Loaded Cultivator, Seed Cum Fertilizer  Drill, Round Baler, etc. Let’s the detailed specifications of VST Shakti MT 270 VIRAAT:  ● Best Price – INR 4,20,000/ (On-road Price)  ● Engine Power – 27 HP  ● Cylinders – 4  ● Displacement- 1306 CC  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 18 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 6  ● Reverse Gear – 2  ● Lifting Capacity – 500 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 3000  ● Brake Types – Internal Expanding Shoe Type  7. ​Farmtrac ATOM 26: 
  4. 4. This model by ​farmtrac tractors​ is suitable for long working hours in small farms without any  discomfort to the user. I can be combined with multiple agricultural implements for better  results. Let’s see the specifications of Farmtrac ATOM 26 tractor:  ● Best Price – INR 4,30,000/ (on-road price)*  ● Engine Power – 26 HP  ● Cylinders – 3  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 24 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 9  ● Reverse Gear – 3  ● Lifting Capacity – ADDC – 750 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM – 2700  ● Brake Types – Multi Plate Oil Immersed Disc Brakes  8.​ John Deere 3028 EN:  This series by ​john deere tractor models​ is unique and has features different from any other  tractor in its class. This tractor is very easy to operate. Let’s see the detailed specifications of  John Deere 3028 EN:  ● Best Price – INR 5,65,000/ (On-road Price)*  ● Engine Power – 28 HP  ● Cylinders – 3  ● Fuel Tank Capacity – 32 Ltr  ● Forward Gear – 8  ● Reverse Gear – 8  ● Lifting Capacity – 910 Kg  ● Engine Rated RPM -2490  ● Brake Types – Oil Immersed Disc Brakes  All the above-explained are the best tractor models for small farming​ ​along with their  specifications and prices. You can also find more detailed information in the tractor reviews  section. We have represented all the information on a research basis, we suggest you consult  one more time while buying a tractor. Happy buying!  *All the information mentioned herewith about Tractors prices is research-based and is subject  to change, Kindly, confirm once before buying.    For more details visit ​Khetigaadi​. 

×