Hồ Hoàn Kiếm là điểm du lịch nổi tiếng của thủ đô,du khách đến hà nội đang tìm nhà nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ,...
Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Tiện nghi như: Tivi 32inh màn hình phẳng, điều hòa, quạt,buồn tắm hoa sen,internet , wifi miễn phí,khă...
Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Lemon Với tổng Số là 14 phòng ở ngay phố Yên Ninh đường hai chiều, vỉa hè rộng cho để xe máy 24/24, ô ...
Khách sạn có đầy đủ những tiện nghi dịch vụ mà bạn mong đợi từ một khách sạn như nhà hàng, dịch vụ giặt ủi, dịch vụ du lịc...
Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Đến với Gia thinh Hotel khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm, phố cổ hà nội giá rẻ, đẹp sạch tốt mà giá chỉ có 3...
Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Hoa Dương Hoa Dương Hotel được thiết kế với phong cách riêng rất độc đáo gồm 15 phòng nghỉ. Các phòng ...
Nhà Nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ đẹp sạch ,tốt

đặt phòng nhà nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ đẹp sạch ở hà nội giá từ 250k.phòng chỉ có tài website: khachsangiarevietnam.com Liên Hệ : 0947 494 889

  1. 1. Hồ Hoàn Kiếm là điểm du lịch nổi tiếng của thủ đô,du khách đến hà nội đang tìm nhà nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ, đẹp sạch nhưng xung quanh Quận Hoàn kiếm có hơn 1000 nhà nghỉ khách sạn lớn nhỏ,từ Nhà Nghỉ bình dân đến khách sạn sang trọng, chính vì thế để chọn cho mình một nhà nghỉ-kháchsạn giá rẻ gần hồ hoàn kiếm đẹp ,sạch chất lượng tốt là điều không hề rễ rang chút nào.Xung quanh Hồ Hoàn kiếm hay gọi là (Hồ Gươm) đượcbao quanh bởi 3 con phố:Đinh Tiên Hoàng,Hàng Khay, Lý thái Tổ,nhưng ở ba phố này có rất ít nhà nghỉ khách sạn chủ yếu là nhà hàng và các quan cafe,khu vui chơi,shopping và các cơ quan nhà nước… Để tìm phòng nhà nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm( hồ gươm) giá rẻ, đẹp, sạch sẽ chất lượng tốt mà lại gần bờ hồ hoàn kiếm thì du khách nên tìm ở những phố xung quanh như : phố Hàng Dầu, Hàng Bạc, Hàng Mắm, Hàng Tre, Hàng Ngang, Hàng Đào,Hàng Buồm, phủ doãn,Hàng Nón,Mã Mây,Hàng Bài,Hàng buồn.….những cón phố này chỉ cách bờ hồ khoảng 200m-500m du khách có thể đi bộ tới bờ hồ mà không cần đi xe, bởi vì những tuyến phố trên đều là những phố nằm ở trung tâm Quận Hoàn Kiếm, nếu quý khách lưu trú tại những tuyến phố nếu vào thứ 6,7 và CN hàng tuần thì có thể tham gia những hoạt động vui chơi giải trí tại tuyến phố đi bộ,và được mua sắm tại Chợ Đêm ( Chợ Đồng Xuân),thưởng thức những món ăn nổi tiếng của hà nội, để giải đáp về vấn đề đặt phòng nhà nghỉ khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm hà nội giá rẻ đẹp,sạch , sau đây hệ thống khachsangiarevietnam.com sẽ nêu 5 trong số những nhà nghỉ khách sạn giá rẻ gần hồ hoàn kiếm hà nội để du khách lựa chọn và đặt phòng. TOP 5 NHÀ NGHỈ KHÁCH SẠN GẦN HỒ HOÀN KIẾM, GIÁ RẺ ,ĐẸP, SẠCH SẼ NHẤT 1 Khách Sạn Golden Time : Khách Sạn Giá Rẻ Gần Hồ Hoàn Kiếm Hà Nội  Địa Chỉ :108 Mã Mây, Hoàn Kiếm, Phố Cổ, Hà Nội  Điện thoại đặt phòng trực tiếp : 0947 494 889  Giá Phòng : 400 .000/phòng/2 khách khách sạn Golden Time Hostel nằm ở phố mã mây con phố được nhiều du khách lựa trọn nhất,là trung tâm củaphố cổ hà nội, gần chợ đêm, cách hồ hoàn kiếm 200m và ở ngay tuyến phố đi bộ ,khu phổ ẩm thực và khu vui trơi nổi tiếng của ở phố cổ Hà Nội.với tổng số phòng 24 phòng với thiết kế sang trọng ,hiện đại theo phòng cách Á Châu Golden time khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ đẹp sạch xứng đáng lựa chọn là nơi lưu trú của du khách
  2. 2. Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Tiện nghi như: Tivi 32inh màn hình phẳng, điều hòa, quạt,buồn tắm hoa sen,internet , wifi miễn phí,khăm tắm, máy sấy tóc,tủ quần áo, với những tiên nghi như vậy khách sạn còn có đội ngũ nhân viên phụ vụ nhiệt tình chu đáo, chuyên nghiệp khách sạn luôn được bình trọn và đánh giá là khách sạn tốt để xứng danh là một khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm giá rẻ,đẹp sạch sẽ, chất lượng tốt ngoài ra còn một số dịch vụ như dịch vụ đón sân bay 24/24, đổi ngoại tệ,cung cấp những thông tin về hà nội, tour du lịch trong và ngoài nước,các loại vé tàu và vé máy bay…. mọi ý kiến đóng góp của khách hàng sẽ rất tốt cho khách sạn nâng cấp những dịch vụ mà chưa được hoàn hảo,và lần sau du khách tới hà nội,lại dững chân tại khách sạn sẽ tận hưởng những dịch vụ tốt hơn bao giờ hết. 2 Nhà Nghỉ – Khách Sạn Lemon Hotels: Nhà Nghỉ khách sạn gần Hồ Hoàn Kiếm, Phố Cổ Hà Nội  Địa Chỉ : 74 Yên Ninh, Ba Đình,Hà Nội  Điện Thoại : 0246 685 7474 Hoặc 01638296522  Giá phòng : 300.000/phòng/ 2 khách Tòa Lạc nằm ở phố Yên Ninh tuy hơi xa hồ hoàn kiếm , nhưng phòng đẹp,giá rẻ thuận tiện là ở trung tâm những điểm du lịch, như cách Lăng Bác 700m, cách hồ hoàn kiếm 1,2 km, hoàng thành thăng long 700m, và gần hồ tây , chợ đồng xuân, khu phố cổ, cầu long biên,cầu chương dương,chùa một cột, nói chung nếu du khách lựa chọn nhà nghỉ khách sạn Lemon thì rất thuận tiện cho việc công tác hay thăm quan những địa danh du lịch nổi tiếng của hà nội
  3. 3. Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Lemon Với tổng Số là 14 phòng ở ngay phố Yên Ninh đường hai chiều, vỉa hè rộng cho để xe máy 24/24, ô tô vào trước cửa khách sạn luôn, có nơi gửi xe sát bên cạnh. Phòng Đẹp giá rẻ, sạch thuận tiện, phòng tiêu chuẩn chỉ 300k, khách sạn 2 sao như cầu thang máy, tivi 32′ truyền hình cáp, điều hòa, bình tắm nước nóng, tủ lạnh, bàn ghế sang trọng để tiếp khách trong phòng… xung quang khách sạn là nơi tập trung của nhiều Khách sạn, Nhà hàng, Bar, Cafe lớn cũng như có nhiều quán ăn, bún phở… giá bình dân đến cao cấp, từ khi quy hoạch phố đi bộ quanh hồ Hoàn Kiếm thì khu vực ngoài như ở Quán Thánh, Nguyễn Trường Tộ lại thêm phần nhộn nhịp, xôi động. Các quán ăn, cafe, với những thông tin trên không lí do gì mà du khách không chọn Nhà nghỉ khách sạn Lemon là nơi lưu trú, giá rẻ đẹp thuận tiện phù hợp với túi tiền. 3 Khách Sạn Luxury Hà Nội : Khách Sạn gần Hồ Hoàn Kiếm Giá Rẻ Đẹp,Thuận Tiện  Địa Chỉ : Số 2 Phủ Doãn, Phường Hàng Trống, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội  Điện Thoại : 0243825 7257  Giá Phòng : 500.000- 1200.000/phòng khách sạn Luxury Nằm trên con phố Phủ Doãn quen thuộc của Hà Nội, ngay trung tâm Phố cổ, khách sạn mang đến sự thuận tiện cho du khách khi muốn đi thăm các địa điểm du lịch hay công tác ở Hà Nội như Hồ Hoàn Kiếm, rạp múa rối nước Thăng Long, Nhà thờ Đức Bà, Nhà hát Thành phố. Khu Chợ Đồng Xuân nổi tiếng, nơi mà du khách có thể tha hồ mua sắm với đủ mọi mặt hàng, từ bình dân đến cao cấp, từ hàng nhập khẩu đến hàng thủ công địa phương, cũng chỉ cách vài phút đi bộ. Tất cả các phòng khách đều có điều hòa nhiệt độ, bàn, máy sấy tóc, truy cập internet, phòng tắm, tủ minibar v.v.
  4. 4. Khách sạn có đầy đủ những tiện nghi dịch vụ mà bạn mong đợi từ một khách sạn như nhà hàng, dịch vụ giặt ủi, dịch vụ du lịch, ký gửi hành lý, đưa đón sân bay, mọi thứ đều trở lên dễ dàng khi bạn lưu nghỉ tại đây. Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Với 35 phòng nghỉ sang trọng được trang bị bởi các trang thiết bị tiện nghi và hiện đại, phòng được thiết kế,trang trí đẹp mắt với phong cách Việt truyền thống pha lẫn hiện đại sẽ đem lại cho quý khách một cảm giác thoải mái như đang ở trong chính ngôi nhà của mình. Mỗi phòng đều đầy đủ đồ gỗ nội thất như bàn trang điểm, bàn làm viêc…. Phòng tắm tiện nghi với bồn tắm và vòi hoa sen thanh đứng, máy sấy tóc, máy lạnh, thiết lập điện thoại IDD, truyền hình vệ tinh, tốc độ cao ADSL –Internet Wifi, tủ lạnh với trà, cà phê và nước ngọt. Khách sạn có hệ thống thang máy tiêu chuẩn. 4 Khách Sạn Gia Thịnh : Khách Sạn ở phố cổ Hà Nội Gần Hồ Hoàn Kiếm giá rẻ Đẹp  Địa Chi: 19 Hàng Bạc, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội  Điện Thoại : 01697403349  Giá phòng : 450.000/ phòng Gia thịnh Hotel ở vị trí ở trong trung tâm của Phố Cổ, cách hồ hoàn kiếm 0.4km chợ đêm 0.6km Chỉ cách trung tâm thành phố 0.1 km, khách sạn dễ dàng tiếp cận những điểm tham quan du lịch nổi tiếng của thành phố.Với việc mang lại dịch vụ cao cấp cho khách và một loạt những tiện nghi hiện đại, Gia Thinh Hotel đã cam kết sẽ đem đến cho bạn một kì nghỉ thoải mái dễ chịu nhất có thể
  5. 5. Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Đến với Gia thinh Hotel khách sạn gần hồ hoàn kiếm, phố cổ hà nội giá rẻ, đẹp sạch tốt mà giá chỉ có 350k/phòng với những thiết bị hiện đại như: khăn tắm, tivi màn hình phẳng, internet không dây, internet không dây (miễn phí), bồn tắm thủy lực, giúp cho bạn phục hồi sức khỏe sau một ngày dài. Bên cạnh đó, khách sạn còn gợi ý cho bạn những hoạt động vui chơi giải trí bảo đảm bạn luôn thấy hứng thú trong suốt kì nghỉ. Hãy tận hưởng dịch vụ không gì sánh bằng và địa chỉ thật sự đáng tin cậy tại Gia Thinh Hotel.Tại khách sạn, không chỉ được hướng dẫn, cung cấp thông tin các địa điểm du lịch tại thủ đô, du khách sẽ được tư vấn chu đáo về các thông tin du lịch, tour du lịch, vé máy bay,vé tàu các loại,, các chương trình tham quan tại Việt Nam.nhân viện ở khách sạn nhiệt tình, chu đáo, phục vụ hết lòng vì khách hàng lễ tân trực 24/24 cho nên du khách có thể đi chơi về thoải mãi và không phải lo ngại về vấn đề giờ giấc 5 Nhà Nghỉ- Khách Sạn Hoa Dương : Nhà nghỉ Khách Sạn Giá Rẻ ở phố Cổ Hà Nội, Gần Hồ Hoàn Kiếm.  Địa Chỉ: Số 1 Hàng Mắm, P.Lý Thái Tổ,Q.Hoàn Kiếm,Hà Nội  Điện Thoại : 0962524078  Giá phòng : 250.000- 500.000 Khách Sạn Hoa Dương nằm ở phố Hàng Mắm chỉ cách Hồ Hoàn kiếm 100m ở ngay trung tâm phố cổ Hà Nội, cách phố ẩm thực 60m,gần chợ đồng xuân, cầu chương dương, cầu long biên,tượng đài Lý Thái Tổ, Bưu Điện Bơ Hồ, Nhà thờ lớn, từ khách sạn du khách chỉ mất vài phút là có thể đi bộ tới những điểm du lịch
  6. 6. Tổng Quan Khách Sạn Hoa Dương Hoa Dương Hotel được thiết kế với phong cách riêng rất độc đáo gồm 15 phòng nghỉ. Các phòng nghỉ có ban công hoặc cửa sổ cung cấp không gian thoáng mát và tầm nhìn xuống phố. Khách sạn có các loại phòng từ tiêu chuẩn từ thấp đến cao phù hợp với nhu cầu sử dụng khác nhau của quý khách.tại khách sạn còn hộ trợ một số dịch vụ như: dịch vụ đón sân bay 24/24, đổi ngoại tệ,cung cấp những thông tin về hà nội, tour du lịch trong và ngoài nước,các loại vé tàu và vé máy bay

×