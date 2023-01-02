Successfully reported this slideshow.
PBO Polymer (zylon) ppt

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
PBO Polymer (zylon) ppt

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Engineering

Poly-Benzoxasole polymer structure ,properties and technical applications(Zylon)

Poly-Benzoxasole polymer structure ,properties and technical applications(Zylon)

Engineering
PBO Polymer (zylon) ppt

  1. 1. MUHAMMAD SAOOD MAQBOOL 20-NTU-TE-0179 1 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  2. 2. Pbo Fiber structure,types,properties and applications Contents: • Introduction • Structure • Morphology • Polymerization • Spinning • Types • Properties • Applications • References 2 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  3. 3. Introduction: • History PBO was invented and developed by SRI International in the 1980s and manufactured by TOYOBO • Chemical name p-phenylene-2,6-benzobisoxazole(PBO) • Family Liquid Crystalline polymer (LCP) • Manufacturer • Trade name • Common denier 250,500,1000 and 1500 • Variants As-standard HM-high modulus 3 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  4. 4. Chemical structure: • PBO Oxazole 4 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  5. 5. Morphology 5 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  6. 6. Structure(microscopic view): 6 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  7. 7. Polymerization of PBO: • PBO is synthesized by condensation polymerization • This is carried out in poly(phosphoric acid) PPA solvent along with P2O5 at 10-60 〫c. 7 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  8. 8. Spinning it is usually made by dry jet wet spinning initially dopes are made temp : 180 degree orifices: 40 orifice dia: 0.2mm velocity: 150m/min drying temp:60deg 8 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  9. 9. Types • It offers generally two types, • AS (as spun) • HM (high modulus). The HM fiber has a higher modulus and lower elongation at break. AS HM 9 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  10. 10. Properties: • Basic properties • Thermal Behavior • Chemical resistance • Flame Resistance 10 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  11. 11. Basic properties: 11 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  12. 12. Thermal Behavior: • Heating rate is 20〫c/min • Zylon HM weight loss at 650〫c • Zylon AS weight loss at 550〫c • Residual strength loss after 50 hours at 180〫c steam content 12 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  13. 13. Flame Resistance: • Vertical flame test(Jisl 1091 A-4) • Zylon with good limiting oxygen index 68 13 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  14. 14. Chemical Resistance: • Zylon is stable with most of organic mediums 14 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  15. 15. Comparison: 15 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  16. 16. Draw-Backs: • Very poor UV resistance • Poor compressive strength • Poor yarn-on-yarn abrasion resistance 16 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  17. 17. Applications : 17 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  18. 18. : 18 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  19. 19. : 19 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  20. 20. • It is used in composite form with stycast as a resin. 20 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179
  21. 21. References: • https://www.fiberbrokers.com/technical-materials-recycling/all- about-zylon/ • https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0950061818 328769 • https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/zylon • https://www.toyobo-global.com/seihin/kc/pbo/ • https://imattec.com/en/pbo.ph 21 Muhammad Saood Maqbool 0179

