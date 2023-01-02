PBO Polymer (zylon) ppt

3.
Introduction:
• History
PBO was invented and developed by SRI International in the 1980s and
manufactured by TOYOBO
• Chemical name
p-phenylene-2,6-benzobisoxazole(PBO)
• Family
Liquid Crystalline polymer (LCP)
• Manufacturer
• Trade name
• Common denier
250,500,1000 and 1500
• Variants
As-standard
HM-high modulus 3
Chemical structure:
• PBO Oxazole
Structure(microscopic view):
Polymerization of PBO:
• PBO is synthesized by condensation polymerization
• This is carried out in poly(phosphoric acid) PPA solvent
along with P2O5 at 10-60 〫c.
Spinning
it is usually made by dry jet wet spinning
initially dopes are made
temp : 180 degree
orifices: 40
orifice dia: 0.2mm
velocity: 150m/min
drying temp:60deg
Types
• It offers generally two types,
• AS (as spun)
• HM (high modulus). The HM fiber has a higher modulus and lower
elongation at break.
AS HM
Properties:
• Basic properties
• Thermal Behavior
• Chemical resistance
• Flame Resistance
Basic properties:
Thermal Behavior:
• Heating rate is 20〫c/min
• Zylon HM weight loss at 650〫c
• Zylon AS weight loss at 550〫c
• Residual strength loss after 50 hours
at 180〫c steam content
Flame Resistance:
• Vertical flame test(Jisl 1091 A-4)
• Zylon with good limiting
oxygen index 68
Chemical Resistance:
• Zylon is stable with most of organic mediums
