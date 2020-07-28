Portfolio social media khansa f

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HELLO.. THIS IS MY WORK PORTFOLIO Khansa Febru Social Media Officer
Get to know me! My name is Khansa Febru P I am ready to make your social media more quality with "out of the box" ideas. I...
My strenghts as Social Media Officer GOOD CONCEPTOR EYE FOR DETAIL GOOD COPYWRITING RESEARCH SKILLS UP TO DATE SOCIAL MEDI...
My working experience MAY - NOV 2015 Copywriter Intern at CV. Air Kreatif Indonesia Jobdesk detail: ● Content writer for m...
Recent works
Content sample (Product knowledge) This content contains knowledge about the advantages of using the Kopi Kenangan apps
Content sample (Greetings)
Content sample (New store opening) Kopi Kenangan followers always excited about this content. Because this content give th...
Content sample (Promo) Kopi Kenangan followers always excited about this content. Because this content give them informati...
Content sample (#KataBaperista) This content contains sharing experience from baperista who work at Kopi Kenangan. This co...
Content sample (Followers review) This content is about review from followers regarding Kopi Kenangan product. This conten...
Content sample (Giveaway) This content contains a monthly giveaway. This content will help to increase social media follow...
Content sample (Repost from followers) This content help to increase the engagement of Kopi Kenangan brand with followers
Content sample (Trivia) This content help to increase the engagement of Kopi Kenangan brand with followers
Content sample (Product recommendation) This content contains product recommendations for followers. This product recommen...
Content sample (Monthly campaign - MENCINTA) MENCINTA campaign is a 7 day promo to Buy 1 get 1 (specific product) In this ...
Content sample (Introduce new product) This content contains product introduction information from Kenangan Dingin product
Content sample (Introduce new product) Give interest to consumers who are looking forward to opening a first outlet from K...
Content sample (Product knowledge) This content contains topping information available for ice cream from Kenangan Dingin
Content sample (Repost from followers) This content help to increase the engagement of Kenangan Dingin brand with followers
Copywriting for Kopi Kenangan merchandise Kopi Kenangan t-shirt Tumbler City Series Kopi Kenangan totebag
Copywriting for product description Product description for Kopi Kenangan - Head in the Clouds Exclusive Tumbler at blibli
Working process (Kopi Kenangan social media post) Weekly briefing with team (to discuss about next content to social media...
Working process (Kenangan Dingin social media post) Weekly briefing with team (to discuss about next content to social med...
Social Media content schedule (IG Feed)
Social Media content schedule (IG Story)
Social Media biweekly report
Content plan for campaign (KENTJAN)
Campaign timeline
THANK YOU Teruslah berbuat baik, karena setiap kebaikan akan mengantarkanmu pada sesuatu yang baik juga See you on social!...
