Tài liệu Tự học Java tại nhà (NIIT - ICT Hà Nội)

Chào bạn, bạn đang muốn tự học lập trình Java? Tự học Java tại nhà để tiết kiệm chi phí? Đây là bài hướng dẫn chi tiết sẽ ...
 Java OOP (I)  Java OOP (II)  Java OOP (II)  Xử lý ngoại lệ  Java List  Java Queue  Java Map  Java Set Mục tiêu củ...
Vì đây là một chương trình rất đơn giản, nên nó thường được sử dụng để giới thiệu một ngôn ngữ lập trình mới cho người mới...
} Lưu ý: Nếu bạn đã copy code chính xác, bạn cần lưu tên tệp là HelloWorld.java. Đó là vì Java yêu cầu tên của class (lớp)...
class HelloWorld { ... } Trong Java, mọi ứng dụng bắt đầu với một định nghĩa class. Trong chương trình trên, HelloWorld là...
Bây giờ, chỉ cần nhớ rằng máy sẽ đi vào phương thức main đầu tiên. Và, Bắt buộc phải có phương thức main trong một chương ...
Đây là một chương trình Java hợp lệ mà không thực hiện gì cả. // Ví dụ một chương trình Java hợp lệ public class HelloWorl...
Sau đó, JVM dịch bytecode thành mã máy gốc (tập hợp các hướng dẫn mà CPU của máy tính thực thi trực tiếp). Java là một ngô...
Hiểu đơn giản JRE là: JRE = Java class + JVM Nếu bạn cần chạy các chương trình Java, nhưng không phát triển ứng dụng nào c...
JDK = JRE + Compiler + Debugger + ... Nếu bạn muốn lập trình ứng dụng Java, hãy tải xuống JDK. Đây là mối quan hệ giữa JVM...
Mối liên hệ giữa JVM, JRE và JDK Chương I. Phần 3. Biến và Kiểu dữ liệu Nguyên thủy Trong phần này, bạn sẽ tìm hiểu về các...
Một biến là một vị trí trong bộ nhớ (vùng lưu trữ) để giữ dữ liệu. Để chỉ ra vùng lưu trữ, mỗi biến phải được đặt một tên ...
Giá trị của biến này có thể thay đổi trong chương trình, ví dụ: int tocDoToiDa; ... tocDoToiDa = 90; Java là một ngôn ngữ ...
float speedLimit; Chương I. Phần 3.3. Quy tắc đặt tên biến trong Java Ngôn ngữ lập trình Java có bộ quy tắc và quy ước riê...
 Instance Variables (Biến thể hiện / Biến đối tượng)  Class Variables (Biến class) (Static Fields)  Local Variables (Bi...
Kiểu dữ liệu #1. Boolean Kiểu dữ liệu boolean có hai giá trị có thể là true hoặc false. Giá trị mặc định: false. Chúng thư...
Kiểu byte được sử dụng để thay thế kiểu int để tiết kiệm bộ nhớ nếu dữ liệu nằm trong khoảng từ [-121, 127]. Giá trị mặc đ...
Kiểu dữ liệu short có thể chứa giá trị từ -32768 đến 32767. Kiểu short được sử dụng để thay thế kiểu int để tiết kiệm bộ n...
Giá trị mặc định: 0 Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuInt { public static void main(String[] args) { int soNguyenA = 5000000; System.ou...
class ViDuKieuLong { public static void main(String[] args) { long soB = 42332200000L; System.out.println(soB); } } Khi bạ...
float soDouble = -10.5d; System.out.println(soDouble); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: -10.5 Kiểu dữ ...
Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: -6.9 Kiểu dữ liệu #8. char Kiểu dữ liệu char có thể chứa giá trị unicode ...
Bạn nhận dược giá trị Q bởi vì ký tự tương ứng với giá trị Unicode 'u0051' là Q. Đây là một ví dụ khác về kiểu dữ liệu cha...
Chuỗi trong Java là một chủ đề quan trọng. Chúng ta sẽ tìm hiểu về chúng trong những phần tiếp theo của bài hướng dẫn này....
Tuy nhiên, literals như là -5, 'a', true đại diện cho giá trị cố định. Chương I. Phần 3.6. Integer Literals Integer Litera...
// 0x Đại diện cho hệ thập lục phân int soThapLucPhan = 0x2F; // 0b Đại diện cho hệ nhị phân int soNhiPhan = 0b10010; Chươ...
} } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 3.4 3.4 344.5 Chương I. Phần 3.8. Ký tự và Chuỗi literals Chúng chứa ...
class ViDuVeLiterals { public static void main(String[] args) { char giaTriChar = 'g'; char themDongMoi = 'n'; String giaT...
Và tìm hiểu cách các toán tử chúng hoạt động thông qua các ví dụ. Toán tử là gì? Toán tử là biểu tượng đặc biệt (ký tự đặc...
class ViDuToanTuGan { public static void main(String[] args) { int so1, so2; // Gán 6 cho so1 so1 = 6; System.out.println(...
/ Chia % Lấy phần dư Ví dụ về toán tử toán học: class ViDuToanTuToanHoc { public static void main(String[] args) { double ...
} Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: so1 + so2 = 16.0 so1 - so2 = 9.0 so1 * so2 = 43.75 so1 / so2 = 3.571428...
String chuoi1, chuoi2, chuoi3, ketQua; chuoi1 = "Bài viết: "; chuoi2 = "Tự học lập trình Java. "; chuoi3 = "One for All"; ...
Ví dụ về toán tử đơn phương: class ViDuToanTuDonPhuong { public static void main(String[] args) { double so = 5.2, ketQua;...
int a = 5; ++a // a = 6 a++ // a = 7 --a // a = 6 a-- // a = 5 Đến bây giờ, có thể bạn vẫn dễ hiểu bởi vì mọi thứ đang rất...
5 6 7 7 Các toán tử tăng giảm được đặt làm hậu tố như a++ sẽ được câu lệnh đánh giá giá trị trước sau đó mới tăng và lưu g...
== toán tử so sánh sự bằng nhau != toán tử so sánh sự không bằng nhau > toán tử so sánh lớn hơn < toán tử so sánh nhỏ hơn ...
} } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: Số 2 lớn hơn hoặc bằng Số 1 Trong ví dụ trên, bởi vì if (so1 > so2) đ...
Ví dụ: class ViDuInstanceof { public static void main(String[] args) { String test = "abcxyz"; boolean result; result = te...
 || (toán tử OR): Trả về giá trị true nếu ít nhất một điều kiện là true  && ( toán tử AND): Trả về giá trị true nếu tất ...
Chú ý! Toán tử logic thường xuyên được sử dụng trong vòng lặp. Chương I. Phần 4.7. Toán tử Ternary Toán tử Ternary (hay cò...
ketQua = (tuoi >= 18) ? "Được xem phim 18+" : "Chưa được xem phim 18+"; System.out.println(ketQua); } } Khi chúng ta chạy ...
 System.out.println()  System.out.print()  System.out.print() Ví dụ: class ViDuOutput1 { public static void main(String...
Ví dụ về print() và println(): class ViDuOutput2 { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("1. println...
System.out.println(5); System.out.println(soAm); } } Khi chạy chương trình, chúng ta nhận được kết quả: 5 -6.9 Như bạn thấ...
Tự học Lập trình Java. Số = -6.9 Bạn hãy nhìn vào dòng System.out.println("Tự học " + "Lập trình Java."); Hai chuỗi này đã...
vào từ người dùng. Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); int soInput = input.nextInt(); Ví dụ lấy input từ người dùng: i...
Nhập vào một số nguyên: 6996 Số bạn vừa nhập là: 6996 Ở đây, Sau khi đối tượng input của class Scanner được tạo. Phương th...
String chuoiString = input.next(); System.out.println("Chuỗi bạn vừa nhập là: " + chuoiString); } } Khi chạy chương trình,...
Biểu thức bao gồm các biến, toán tử, listerals và các cuộc gọi phương thức được ước tính thành một giá trị duy nhất. Hãy l...
Ví dụ: int diemSo = 6*9; Ở đây, 6*9 là một biểu thức trả về giá trị 54 và int diemSo = 6*9; là một câu lệnh. Biểu thức làm...
Ở đây, câu lệnh này khai báo biến thueVat và khởi tạo cho nó giá trị là 0.1 Ngoài ra, chúng ta còn có các câu lệnh điều kh...
Đến đây, bạn đã cơ bản làm quen bước đầu với ngôn ngữ lập trình Java. Phần tiếp theo, chúng ta sẽ đi sâu hơn về một phần r...
  1. 1. Chào bạn, bạn đang muốn tự học lập trình Java? Tự học Java tại nhà để tiết kiệm chi phí? Đây là bài hướng dẫn chi tiết sẽ giúp bạn tự học lập trình Java từ cơ bản đến nâng cao (rất phù hợp dành cho người mới bắt đầu). Tự học Lập trình Java (One for All) Cũng đừng lo lắng nếu bạn chưa biết gì về lập trình. Bạn sẽ học được tất cả trong bài hướng dẫn này (One for All). Việc của bạn là ngồi vào máy tính và bắt đầu đọc và làm theo hướng dẫn. Bài viết hướng dẫn tự học lập trình Java bao gồm:  Bắt đầu học Java  Cấu trúc điều khiển  Mảng trong Java
  2. 2.  Java OOP (I)  Java OOP (II)  Java OOP (II)  Xử lý ngoại lệ  Java List  Java Queue  Java Map  Java Set Mục tiêu của bài viết này là giúp bạn có kiến thức vững chắc về ngôn ngữ lập trình Java trước khi bạn rời đi. Chú ý! Bạn nào thích học trực tiếp với giảng viên doanh nghiệp thì đăng ký tại đây: Khóa học Java Fullstack Nào, mình biết thời gian rất là quý giá. Chính vì thế, hãy bắt đầu tự học lập trình Java ngay! Chương I: Bắt đầu học Lập trình Java Để bắt đầu, như mọi lập trình viên khác. Chúng ta sẽ thử viết chương trình "Hello Word" với Java. Chương I. Phần 1. Viết chương trình Hello World bằng Java "Hello, World!" là một chương trình đơn giản để xuất ra dòng chữ Hello, World! trên màn hình.
  3. 3. Vì đây là một chương trình rất đơn giản, nên nó thường được sử dụng để giới thiệu một ngôn ngữ lập trình mới cho người mới học. Hãy cùng mình xem cách chương trình "Hello, World!" hoạt động. Nếu bạn muốn chạy chương trình này trong máy tính của mình, bạn phải cài đặt Java đúng cách. Xem ngay! Hướng dẫn cài đặt Java cho Windows Hướng dẫn cài đặt Java cho Ubuntu Ngoài ra, bạn cần một phần mềm lập trình Java (gọi tắt là IDE hoặc trình soạn thảo văn bản) để viết và chỉnh sửa code Java. * Bạn có thể tải bộ cài nhanh VSCode for Java với package đóng gói sẵn (chỉ khoảng 38MB) -> Và install. Chương I. Phần 1.1. Code chương trình Hello World Đây là code của chương trình Hello, World bằng ngôn ngữ Java: // Chương trình "Hello, World!" class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hello, World!"); }
  4. 4. } Lưu ý: Nếu bạn đã copy code chính xác, bạn cần lưu tên tệp là HelloWorld.java. Đó là vì Java yêu cầu tên của class (lớp) phải giống tên tệp (class chứa hàm main). Khi bạn chạy chương trình, kết quả sẽ là: Hello, World! Chương I. Phần 1.2. Chương trình "Hello, World!" bằng Java hoạt động thế nào? Bây giờ, mình sẽ giải thích cách chương trình "Hello, World!" hoạt động, từng phần, từng phần 1. // Your First Program Trong Java, bất kỳ dòng nào bắt đầu bằng // là một comment (nhận xét). Comment chỉ dành cho người đọc code để hiểu rõ hơn về ý định và chức năng của chương trình. Nó hoàn toàn bị bỏ qua trình biên dịch Java. Máy ảo Java (JVM) dịch chương trình Java sang Java bytecode mà máy tính có thể thực thi. Để tìm hiểu thêm về comment, hãy đọc bài viết comment trong Java.
  5. 5. class HelloWorld { ... } Trong Java, mọi ứng dụng bắt đầu với một định nghĩa class. Trong chương trình trên, HelloWorld là tên của class. Bây giờ, Bạn chỉ cần nhớ rằng, mọi ứng dụng Java đều phải định nghĩa class. Tên của class phải khớp với tên của tệp. public static void main(String[] args) { ... } Đây là phương thức main Mọi ứng dụng trong Java phải chứa một phương thức main Và, Trình biên dịch Java sẽ bắt đầu thực thi chương trình từ phương thức main này. Vì đây là là một chương trình cơ bản để giới thiệu ngôn ngữ lập trình Java cho người mới học. Nên bạn chưa cần hiểu cách main hoạt động. Chúng ta sẽ tìm hiểu về public, static, void và cách một phương thức Java hoạt động trong phần sau.
  6. 6. Bây giờ, chỉ cần nhớ rằng máy sẽ đi vào phương thức main đầu tiên. Và, Bắt buộc phải có phương thức main trong một chương trình Java. Tiếp theo, System.out.println("Hello, World!"); Đoạn code trên in chuỗi bên trong dấu ngoặc kép Hello, World! đến đầu ra tiêu chuẩn (màn hình của bạn). Lưu ý, câu lệnh này nằm trong hàm main, hàm main nằm trong class HelloWorld Chương I. Phần 1.3. Bạn học được gì từ chương trình Hello, World với Java? Ok, Bây giờ bạn đã đi hết phần viết chương trình "Hello, World!" bằng Java. Và đây là những thứ bạn cần phải nhớ:  Mỗi ứng dụng Java hợp lệ phải có định nghĩa class (khớp với tên tệp)  Phương thức main (bắt buộc phải có) được đặt trong class  Trình biên dịch thực thi code từ hàm main
  7. 7. Đây là một chương trình Java hợp lệ mà không thực hiện gì cả. // Ví dụ một chương trình Java hợp lệ public class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] args) { // Viết code gì đó tại đây } } Đừng lo lắng nếu bạn không hiểu ý nghĩa của class, static, phương thức (method), v.v. Chúng ta sẽ thảo luận chi tiết trong các phần sau. Chương I. Phần 2. Tìm hiểu về JDK, JRE và JVM Trong phần này, bạn sẽ được tìm hiểu về sự khác biệt chính giữa JDK, JRE và JVM. Chương I. Phần 2.1. JVM là cái gì? Có gì ảo diệu? JVM (Máy ảo Java) là một máy trừu tượng cho phép máy tính của bạn chạy chương trình Java. Khi bạn chạy chương trình Java, Trước tiên, trình biên dịch Java sẽ biên dịch mã Java của bạn thành bytecode.
  8. 8. Sau đó, JVM dịch bytecode thành mã máy gốc (tập hợp các hướng dẫn mà CPU của máy tính thực thi trực tiếp). Java là một ngôn ngữ độc lập với nền tảng. Đó là bởi vì khi bạn viết mã Java, nó được viết cho JVM chứ không phải máy tính vật lý (máy tính) của bạn. Do đó, chỉ cần có JVM là code Java của bạn chạy mọi nơi (Độc lập với nền tảng) Cách chương trình Java hoạt động, thực thi Nếu bạn quan tâm đến việc tìm hiểu về Kiến trúc JVM, hãy đọc bài viết Máy ảo Java. Chương I. Phần 2.2. JRE là cái gì? JRE (Java Runtime Environment) có nghĩa là môi trường thực thi Java. JRE là gói phần mềm cung cấp các thư viện Java class, cùng với Máy ảo Java (JVM) và các thành phần khác để chạy các ứng dụng được viết bằng Java.
  9. 9. Hiểu đơn giản JRE là: JRE = Java class + JVM Nếu bạn cần chạy các chương trình Java, nhưng không phát triển ứng dụng nào cả, JRE là thứ bạn cần. Bạn có thể tải xuống JRE từ trang chủ của Oracle (Ông chú phát hành Java) Chương I. Phần 2.3. JDK là gì? JDK (Java Development Kit) là một bộ công cụ phát triển phần mềm để phát triển các ứng dụng trong Java. Khi bạn tải xuống JDK, JRE cũng được tải xuống và không cần tải xuống riêng. Ngoài JRE, JDK cũng chứa số lượng công cụ phát triển (trình biên dịch, JavaDoc, Trình gỡ lỗi Java, v.v.).
  10. 10. JDK = JRE + Compiler + Debugger + ... Nếu bạn muốn lập trình ứng dụng Java, hãy tải xuống JDK. Đây là mối quan hệ giữa JVM, JRE và JDK.
  11. 11. Mối liên hệ giữa JVM, JRE và JDK Chương I. Phần 3. Biến và Kiểu dữ liệu Nguyên thủy Trong phần này, bạn sẽ tìm hiểu về các biến, cách tạo ra biến trong Java. Và các kiểu dữ liệu khác nhau mà ngôn ngữ lập trình Java hỗ trợ để tạo các biến. Chương I. Phần 3.1. Biến trong Java
  12. 12. Một biến là một vị trí trong bộ nhớ (vùng lưu trữ) để giữ dữ liệu. Để chỉ ra vùng lưu trữ, mỗi biến phải được đặt một tên duy nhất (mã định danh). Tìm hiểu thêm về cách đặt tên trong Java. Chương I. Phần 3.2. Cách khai báo biến trong Java Đây là một ví dụ để khai báo một biến trong Java. int tocDoToiDa = 80; Ở đây, tocDoToiDa là một biến có kiểu dữ liệu int và được gán giá trị 80. Có nghĩa là biến tocDoToiDa có thể lưu trữ các giá trị nguyên. * Bạn sẽ tìm hiểu về các kiểu dữ liệu Java một cách chi tiết sau trong bài viết này. Trong ví dụ này, chúng ta đã gán giá trị cho biến trong quá trình khai báo. Tuy nhiên, nó không bắt buộc. Bạn có thể khai báo các biến mà không cần gán giá trị, và sau đó bạn có thể lưu trữ giá trị theo ý muốn. Ví dụ: int tocDoToiDa; tocDoToiDa = 80;
  13. 13. Giá trị của biến này có thể thay đổi trong chương trình, ví dụ: int tocDoToiDa; ... tocDoToiDa = 90; Java là một ngôn ngữ gõ tĩnh (static-typed). Đọc thêm: Hiểu ngay về Static và Dynamic Có nghĩa là tất cả các biến phải được khai báo trước khi chúng có thể được sử dụng. Ngoài ra, trong Java, bạn không thể thay đổi kiểu dữ liệu của một biến trong cùng phạm vi biến (Variable Scope). Phạm vi biến là gì? Đừng vội quan tâm về nó bây giờ. Bây giờ, bạn chỉ cần nhớ, bạn không thể làm như thế này. int speedLimit = 80; ... .. ...
  14. 14. float speedLimit; Chương I. Phần 3.3. Quy tắc đặt tên biến trong Java Ngôn ngữ lập trình Java có bộ quy tắc và quy ước riêng để đặt tên biến. Đây là những gì bạn cần biết: Biến trong Java phân biệt chữ HOA - chữ thường Tên của biến là một chuỗi các chữ cái và chữ số Unicode. Nó có thể bắt đầu bằng một chữ cái, $ hoặc _ Tuy nhiên, tốt hơn hết là sử dụng chữ cái để bắt đầu tên của một biến. Ngoài ra, tên biến không thể sử dụng khoảng trắng. Khi tạo các biến, nên chọn một tên có ý nghĩa. Ví dụ: diemSo, soChan, capDo tốt hơn là d, s, c. Nếu bạn chọn biến là một từ, nên sử dụng chữ cái viết thường. Ví dụ: tốt hơn là sử dụng diem thay vì dIEM hay là DIEM. Còn nếu bạn muốn đặt tên biến có từ 2 từ trở lên? Hãy viết thường cho từ đầu tiên, các từ sau viết Hoa chữ cái đầu, ví dụ: tocDoToiDa Có 4 loại biến trong ngôn ngữ lập trình Java:
  15. 15.  Instance Variables (Biến thể hiện / Biến đối tượng)  Class Variables (Biến class) (Static Fields)  Local Variables (Biến cục bộ)  Parameters (Tham số) Bạn sẽ tìm hiểu về 4 loại biến này ở các chương sau. Như đã đề cập ở trên, Java là một ngôn ngữ được gõ tĩnh. Điều này có nghĩa là, tất cả các biến phải được khai báo trước khi chúng có thể được sử dụng. int tocDo; Ở đây, tocDo là một biến và kiểu dữ liệu của nó là int. Kiểu dữ liệu int xác định rằng biến tocDo chỉ có thể chứa số nguyên (integer). Nói một cách đơn giản, kiểu dữ liệu của biến xác định các giá trị mà biến có thể lưu trữ. Có 8 kiểu dữ liệu được xác định trước trong ngôn ngữ lập trình Java, được gọi là kiểu dữ liệu nguyên thủy. Ngoài các kiểu dữ liệu nguyên thủy, còn có các kiểu dữ liệu được tham chiếu trong Java (bạn sẽ được học về chúng trong các chương sau). Chương I. Phần 3.4. 8 Kiểu dữ liệu nguyên thủy trong Java
  16. 16. Kiểu dữ liệu #1. Boolean Kiểu dữ liệu boolean có hai giá trị có thể là true hoặc false. Giá trị mặc định: false. Chúng thường được sử dụng cho các điều kiện đúng / sai. Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuBoolean { public static void main(String[] args) { boolean dapAn = true; System.out.println(dapAn); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình, kết quả sẽ là: true Kiểu dữ liệu #2. byte Kiểu dữ liệu byte có thể có giá trị từ -128 đến 127.
  17. 17. Kiểu byte được sử dụng để thay thế kiểu int để tiết kiệm bộ nhớ nếu dữ liệu nằm trong khoảng từ [-121, 127]. Giá trị mặc định: 0 Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuByte { public static void main(String[] args) { byte testSo; testSo = 124; System.out.println(testSo); // Lỗi code bên dưới. Tại sao nhỉ? // range = 200 } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 124 Kiểu dữ liệu #3. short
  18. 18. Kiểu dữ liệu short có thể chứa giá trị từ -32768 đến 32767. Kiểu short được sử dụng để thay thế kiểu int để tiết kiệm bộ nhớ nếu dữ liệu nằm trong khoảng từ [-32768, 32767]. Giá trị mặc định: 0 Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuShort { public static void main(String[] args) { short nhietDo; nhietDo = -200; System.out.println(nhietDo); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: -200 Kiểu dữ liệu #4. int Kiểu dữ liệu int có thể chứa giá trị từ -2^31 đến 2^31 - 1
  19. 19. Giá trị mặc định: 0 Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuInt { public static void main(String[] args) { int soNguyenA = 5000000; System.out.println(soNguyenA); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 5000000 Kiểu dữ liệu #5. long Kiểu dữ liệu long có thể chứa giá trị từ -2^63 đến 2^63 - 1. Giá trị mặc định: 0 Ví dụ:
  20. 20. class ViDuKieuLong { public static void main(String[] args) { long soB = 42332200000L; System.out.println(soB); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 42332200000 Lưu ý! Chữ L ở cuối số 42332200000 là không thể tách rời. Nó đại diện cho dữ liệu kiểu long. Kiểu dữ liệu #6. double Kiểu dữ liệu double là kiểu số thập phân 64-bit Giá trị mặc định: 0.0 (0.0d) Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuDouble { public static void main(String[] args) {
  21. 21. float soDouble = -10.5d; System.out.println(soDouble); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: -10.5 Kiểu dữ liệu #7. float Kiểu dữ liệu float là kiểu số thập phân 32-bit. Giá trị mặc định: 0.0 (0.0f) Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuFloat { public static void main(String[] args) { float soFloat = -6.9f; System.out.println(soFloat); } }
  22. 22. Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: -6.9 Kiểu dữ liệu #8. char Kiểu dữ liệu char có thể chứa giá trị unicode 16-bit Giá trị tối đa của kiểu dữ liệu char là 'u0000'(0). Giá trị tối thiểu là 'uffff' Giá trị mặc định: 'u0000' Ví dụ: class ViDuKieuChar { public static void main(String[] args) { char letter = 'u0051'; System.out.println(letter); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: Q
  23. 23. Bạn nhận dược giá trị Q bởi vì ký tự tương ứng với giá trị Unicode 'u0051' là Q. Đây là một ví dụ khác về kiểu dữ liệu char: class ViDuKieuChar2 { public static void main(String[] args) { char letter1 = '9'; System.out.println(letter1); char letter2 = 65; System.out.println(letter2); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 9 A Ngoài ra, Java cũng hỗ trợ cho chuỗi ký tự char thông qua class java.lang.String. Bạn có thể tạo đối tượng chuỗi trong Java như sau: chuoiCuaToi = "Tự học Lập trình Java";
  24. 24. Chuỗi trong Java là một chủ đề quan trọng. Chúng ta sẽ tìm hiểu về chúng trong những phần tiếp theo của bài hướng dẫn này. Chương I. Phần 3.5. Java literals Để hiểu về literals, hãy lấy một ví dụ về gán giá trị cho biến. boolean dapAn = false; Ở đây:  boolean là kiểu dữ liệu  dapAn là biến  false là literal Theo nghĩa đen, literals là code đại diện cho một giá trị cố định. Các giá trị 3, 2.5, true, false xuất hiện trực tiếp trong chương trình mà không đòi hỏi tính toán là literals. Trong ví dụ trên dapAn là một biến. boolean là kiểu dữ liệu, nó cho phép biến dapAn có thể lưu trữ giá trị true hoặc false. Để trình biên dịch hiểu nó, nó đã yêu cầu phải tính toán.
  25. 25. Tuy nhiên, literals như là -5, 'a', true đại diện cho giá trị cố định. Chương I. Phần 3.6. Integer Literals Integer Literals được sử dụng để khởi tạo các biến dữ liệu kiểu nguyên như byte, short, int và long. Nếu một số nguyên có kết thúc là l hoặc L, nó là kiểu dữ liệu long. Lưu ý! Nên sử dụng L thay vì l // Lỗi! literal 42332200000 của kiểu type nằm ngoài phạm vi long giaTriKieuLong1 = 42332200000; // 42332200000L là kiểu long, nó không nằm ngoài phạm vi long giaTriKieuLong2 = 42332200000L; Integer literals có thể được thể hiện trong số thập phân và nhị phân số hệ thống. Những con số bắt đầu với tố 0x đại diện cho thập lục phân. Tương tự, số bắt đầu với tố 0b đại diện cho nhị phân. // Hệ Thập phân int soThapPhan = 34;
  26. 26. // 0x Đại diện cho hệ thập lục phân int soThapLucPhan = 0x2F; // 0b Đại diện cho hệ nhị phân int soNhiPhan = 0b10010; Chương I. Phần 3.7. Floating-point Literals Floating-point Literals được sử dụng để khởi tạo biến của dữ liệu loại float và double. Nếu một thập phân số kết thúc với f hoặc F, nó là loại float. Nếu không, nó là của double. Một số double có thể tùy chọn kết thúc với D hay d. Tuy nhiên, nó không cần thiết. Chúng cũng có thể biểu diễn trong ký hiệu khoa học sử dụng E hoặc e class ViDuKieuDouble2 { public static void main(String[] args) { double soDouble = 3.4; float soFloat = 3.4F; // 3.445*10^2 double soDoubleKieuKhoaHoc = 3.445e2; System.out.println(soDouble); System.out.println(myFsoFloatloat); System.out.println(myDoubleScientific);
  27. 27. } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 3.4 3.4 344.5 Chương I. Phần 3.8. Ký tự và Chuỗi literals Chúng chứa các ký tự Unicode (UTF-16) char literals thì chúng ta sử dụng dấu nháy đơn ' '. Ví dụ, 'a', 'u0000' String literals thì chúng ta sử dụng dấu nháy kép " ". Ví dụ, "Tự học Lập trình Java", "Lập trình Java" Bên cạnh đó, Java cũng hỗ trợ một vài ký tự đặc biệt:  b là Backspace  t là tab  n là một dòng mới  r là return  Sử dụng ký tự trước khi thêm ký tự đặc biệt. Ví dụ, ", ',
  28. 28. class ViDuVeLiterals { public static void main(String[] args) { char giaTriChar = 'g'; char themDongMoi = 'n'; String giaTriString = "Lập trình Java"; System.out.println(giaTriChar); System.out.println(themDongMoi); System.out.println(giaTriString); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: g Lập trình Java Ok, đến đây bạn đã biết về một số kiểu dữ liệu trong Java. Bây giờ, chúng ta sẽ tiếp tìm hiểu về toán tử và hiểu sâu hơn về các kiểu dữ liệu Chương I. Phần 4. Toán tử trong Java Trong phần hướng dẫn tự học Java này, bạn sẽ tìm hiểu các kiểu toán tử khác nhau trong ngôn ngữ Java.
  29. 29. Và tìm hiểu cách các toán tử chúng hoạt động thông qua các ví dụ. Toán tử là gì? Toán tử là biểu tượng đặc biệt (ký tự đặc biệt) thực hiện các hoạt động trên toán hạng (biến và giá trị). Ví dụ, toán tử + sẽ thực hiện cộng các toán hạng. Trong phần 3 bạn đã được học cách khai báo biến và gán giá trị cho biến. Bây giờ, bạn sẽ học tiếp cách sử dụng toán tử để thao tác với các biến. Chương I. Phần 4.1. Toán tử gán trong Java. Toán tử gán trong Java được sử dụng để gán giá trị cho biến. Ví dụ: int tuoi; tuoi = 18; Hành động này có nghĩa là, giá trị ở phía bên phải được gán cho biến nằm ở phía bên trái. Bạn không thể làm ngược lại. Còn nhiều thứ về toán tử gán. Tuy nhiên, để thật đơn giản, chúng ta sẽ tìm hiểu đến chúng sau. Ví dụ về toán tử gán:
  30. 30. class ViDuToanTuGan { public static void main(String[] args) { int so1, so2; // Gán 6 cho so1 so1 = 6; System.out.println(so1); // Gán giá trị của so1 cho so2 so2 = so1; System.out.println(so2); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: 6 6 Chương I. Phần 4.2. Toán tử toán học trong Java Toán tử toán học được sử dụng để tính toán như: Cộng, Trừ, Nhân, Chia + Cộng (Hoặc nối chuỗi) - Trừ * Nhân
  31. 31. / Chia % Lấy phần dư Ví dụ về toán tử toán học: class ViDuToanTuToanHoc { public static void main(String[] args) { double so1 = 12.5, so2 = 3.5, ketQua; // Cộng hai số ketQua = so1 + so2; System.out.println("so1 + so2 = " + ketQua); // Trừ hai số ketQua = so1 - so2; System.out.println("so1 - so2 = " + ketQua); // Nhân hai số ketQua = so1 * so2; System.out.println("so1 * so2 = " + ketQua); // Chia hai số ketQua = so1 / so2; System.out.println("so1 / so2 = " + ketQua); // lấy phần dư của so1 chia so2 ketQua = so1 % so2; System.out.println("so1 % so2 = " + ketQua); }
  32. 32. } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: so1 + so2 = 16.0 so1 - so2 = 9.0 so1 * so2 = 43.75 so1 / so2 = 3.5714285714285716 so1 % so2 = 2.0 Trong ví dụ trên tất cả toán hạng được sử dụng biến. Tuy nhiên, nó không bắt buộc. Bạn hoàn toàn có thể thực hiện giữa biến và số ... Ví dụ: ketQua = so1 + 5.2; ketQua = 2.3 + 4.5; so2 = so1 -2.9; Ngoài ra, bạn cũng có thể sử dụng toán tử + để nối 2 hoặc nhiều chuỗi với nhau. Ví dụ nối chuỗi bằng toán tử cộng: class noiChuoiVoiToanTuCong { public static void main(String[] args) {
  33. 33. String chuoi1, chuoi2, chuoi3, ketQua; chuoi1 = "Bài viết: "; chuoi2 = "Tự học lập trình Java. "; chuoi3 = "One for All"; ketQua = chuoi1 + chuoi2 + chuoi3; System.out.println(ketQua); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: Bài viết: Tự học lập trình Java. One for All Chương I. Phần 4.3. Toán tử đơn phương Toán tử đơn phương thực hiện hoạt động chỉ với một toán hạng. + Biểu diễn số dương (không cần thiết) - Đảo chiều thành số âm ++ Tăng lên 1 giá trị -- Giảm đi 1 giá trị ! Toán tử logic. Đảo ngược giá trị logic
  34. 34. Ví dụ về toán tử đơn phương: class ViDuToanTuDonPhuong { public static void main(String[] args) { double so = 5.2, ketQua; boolean giaTriSai = false; System.out.println("Kết quả: +so = " + +so); // Kết quả: +so = 5.2 System.out.println("Kết quả: -so = " + -so); // Kết quả: -so = -5.2 // ++so tương đương với so = so + 1 System.out.println("Kết quả: so++ = " + ++so); // Kết quả: so++ = 6.2 // --so tương đương với so = so - 1 System.out.println("Kết quả: --so = " + --so); // Kết quả: --so = 5.2 System.out.println("Keetsquar: !giaTriSai = " + !giaTriSai); // Kết quả: !giaTriSai = true } } Bạn cũng có thể sử dụng toán tử tăng ++ và giảm -- như là tiền tố hoặc hậu tố. Ví dụ:
  35. 35. int a = 5; ++a // a = 6 a++ // a = 7 --a // a = 6 a-- // a = 5 Đến bây giờ, có thể bạn vẫn dễ hiểu bởi vì mọi thứ đang rất đơn giản. Tuy nhiên, có một sự khác biệt giữa việc đặt toán tử tăng, giảm làm tiền tố hoặc hậu tố. Ví dụ: class ViDuToanTuDonPhuong2 { public static void main(String[] args) { int a = 5; System.out.println(a++); System.out.println(a); System.out.println(++a); System.out.println(a); } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là:
  36. 36. 5 6 7 7 Các toán tử tăng giảm được đặt làm hậu tố như a++ sẽ được câu lệnh đánh giá giá trị trước sau đó mới tăng và lưu giá trị vào biến. Chính vì thế, câu lệnh System.out.println(a++); cho ra kết quả 5. Và câu lệnh sau đó, Sytem.out.println(a); cho ra kết quả 6. Toán tử tăng giảm được đặt làm tiền tố có hành vi ngược lại. Khi máy đọc câu lệnh, nó sẽ đọc từ trái sang phải. Nó sẽ thấy và thực thi toán tử ++, lưu giá trị mới vào biến a trước. Sau đó câu mới đánh giá giá trị a. Chương I. Phần 4.5. Toán tử bằng và các toán tử quan hệ Toán tử bằng và toán tử quan hệ xác định mối quan hệ giữa hai toán hạng. Nó sẽ kiểm tra nếu một toán hạng lớn hơn, nhỏ hơn, bằng nhau, không bằng nhau... Tùy thuộc vào các mối quan hệ, nó sẽ cho kết quả hoặc là true hoặc false.
  37. 37. == toán tử so sánh sự bằng nhau != toán tử so sánh sự không bằng nhau > toán tử so sánh lớn hơn < toán tử so sánh nhỏ hơn >= toán tử so sánh lớn hơn hoặc bằng <= toán tử so sánh nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng Cũng đơn giản như so sánh trong toán học thôi đúng không? Chỉ khác một điều là toán tử so sánh bằng trong lập trình là == Bởi vì toán tử = đã được sử dụng để làm toán tử gán, nên để so sánh sự bằng nhau chúng ta sử dụng == Ví dụ sử dụng toán tử quan hệ: class ViDuToanTuQuanHe { public static void main(String[] args) { int so1 = 5, so2 = 6; if (so1 > so2){ System.out.println("Số 1 lớn hơn Số 2."); } else{ System.out.println("Số 2 lớn hơn hoặc bằng Số 1"); }
  38. 38. } } Khi bạn chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: Số 2 lớn hơn hoặc bằng Số 1 Trong ví dụ trên, bởi vì if (so1 > so2) đúng khi và chỉ khi so1 lớn hơn so2. Nếu so2 lớn hơn hoặc bằng so1 thì điều kiện trên sẽ bị đánh giá là false. Do đó, chương trình đã thực thi câu lệnh trong khối else. Nếu bạn chưa hiểu chương trình trên thì cũng không sao. Chúng ta sẽ cùng tìm hiểu kỹ hơn trong phần if...else. Còn bây giờ bạn chỉ cần hiểu là việc sử dụng toán tử quan hệ là để mong muốn kiểm tra xem biểu thức kiểm tra đó trả về giá trị true hay false. Dựa vào kết quả trả về, chúng ta sẽ thực hiện các bước tiếp theo. Ngoài các toán tử quan hệ, còn có một toán tử instanceof được sử dụng để so sánh kiểu của một đối tượng với một kiểu xác định. # Sử dụng toán tử instanceof để so sánh kiểu đối tượng Như đã nói ở trên, toán tử instanceof được sử dụng để so sánh kiểu của một đối tượng với một kiểu xác định nào đó.
  39. 39. Ví dụ: class ViDuInstanceof { public static void main(String[] args) { String test = "abcxyz"; boolean result; result = test instanceof String; System.out.println(result); } } Khi chúng ta chạy chương trình. Chúng ta nhận được kết quả là true. Bởi vì biến test là kiểu String. Lưu ý! Bạn sẽ tìm hiểu thêm về cách toán tử instanceof hoạt động khi bạn đã được học về Class và Object trong Java. Chương I. Phần 4.6 Toán tử Logic Chúng ta có hai toán tử logic trong Java đó là, || và && Chúng được sử dụng trong biểu thức điều kiện boolean. Đây là cách chúng làm việc:
  40. 40.  || (toán tử OR): Trả về giá trị true nếu ít nhất một điều kiện là true  && ( toán tử AND): Trả về giá trị true nếu tất cả điều kiện true Ví dụ về toán tử logic: class ViDuToanTuLogic { public static void main(String[] args) { int so1 = 1, so2 = 2, so3 = 9; boolean ketQua; // Ít nhất một biểu thức đúng để trả về giá trị true ketQua = (so1 > so2) || (so3 > so1); // Kết quả sẽ là true. Bởi vì so3 > so1 System.out.println(ketQua); // Tất cả biểu thức phải đúng để trả về giá trị true ketQua = (so1 > so2) && (so3 > so1); // Kết quả nhận được là false vì biểu thức so1 > so2 bị sai System.out.println(ketQua); } } Khi chúng ta chạy chương trình, kết quả nhận được là: true false
  41. 41. Chú ý! Toán tử logic thường xuyên được sử dụng trong vòng lặp. Chương I. Phần 4.7. Toán tử Ternary Toán tử Ternary (hay còn gọi là toán tử 3 ngôi) ?: là cách viết tắt của câu lệnh if ... else. Cú pháp của toán tử Ternary là: variable = Expression ? expression1 : expression2 Đây là cách toán tử ternary làm việc:  Nếu Expression là true thì thực hiện expression1  Ngược lại thì thực hiện expression2  Sau đó giá trị trả về gán vào variable Ví dụ về toán tử Ternary: class ViDuToanTuTernary { public static void main(String[] args) { int tuoi = 18; String ketQua;
  42. 42. ketQua = (tuoi >= 18) ? "Được xem phim 18+" : "Chưa được xem phim 18+"; System.out.println(ketQua); } } Khi chúng ta chạy chương trình. Kết quả nhận được là: Được xem phim 18+ Còn khá nhiều toán tử khác. Tuy nhiên, chúng không phổ biển như toán tử Bitwise và toán tử Bit shift. Và một số toán tử toán học sẽ được giải thích khi chúng ta sử dụng đến chúng. Còn bây giờ, bạn chỉ cần hiểu được những toán tử mình vừa giới thiệu ở trên là được. Chương I. Phần 5. Java Output và Input Trong phần này bạn sẽ được học về cách hiển thị dữ liệu đầu ra (output) và lấy dữ liệu từ người dùng (input) Chương I. Phần 5.1. Java Output Bạn có thể hiện thị dữ liệu đầu ra với:
  43. 43.  System.out.println()  System.out.print()  System.out.print() Ví dụ: class ViDuOutput1 { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Tự học Lập trình Java (One for All)."); } } Kết quả: Tự học Lập trình Java (One for All) Vậy, # Sự khác biệt giữa println(), print() và printf() là gì?  print() là in chuỗi trong dấu nháy  println() tương tự như print() nhưng sau đó con trỏ sẽ bắt đầu ở dòng mới  printf() in chuỗi định dạng theo chuẩn đầu ra
  44. 44. Ví dụ về print() và println(): class ViDuOutput2 { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("1. println "); System.out.println("2. println "); System.out.print("1. print "); System.out.print("2. print"); } } Khi chạy chương trình, chúng ta nhận được kết quả: 1. println 2. println 1. print 2. print Bạn có thể xem thêm về printf() tại đây. Chúng ta hãy xem ví dụ khác: class ViDuOutput3 { public static void main(String[] args) { Double soAm = -6.9;
  45. 45. System.out.println(5); System.out.println(soAm); } } Khi chạy chương trình, chúng ta nhận được kết quả: 5 -6.9 Như bạn thấy ở trên, chúng ta không sử dụng dấu nháy. Ví dụ sử dụng toán tử + trong khi sử dụng println(): class ViDuOutput4 { public static void main(String[] args) { Double soAm = -6.9; System.out.println("Tự học " + "Lập trình Java."); System.out.println("Số = " + soAm); } } Khi chạy chương trình, chúng ta nhận được kết quả:
  46. 46. Tự học Lập trình Java. Số = -6.9 Bạn hãy nhìn vào dòng System.out.println("Tự học " + "Lập trình Java."); Hai chuỗi này đã nối lại với nhau do chúng ta sử dụng toán tử + Và dòng System.out.println("Số = " + soAm); Ở đây vì soAm không được đặt trong dấu nháy nên nó được đánh giá như một biến. Sau đó, giá trị double được trình biên dịch chuyển thành String. Cuối cùng nó được nối vào chuỗi "Số = " và in tất cả ra màn hình. Chương I. Phần 5.2. Java input Có một số cách để có được đầu vào (input) từ người dùng trong Java. Trong bài này, bạn sẽ học cách lấy đầu vào bằng cách sử dụng đối tượng Scanner. Để làm điều đó, bạn cần import class Scanner bằng cách sử dụng cú pháp: import java.util.Scanner; Sau đó, chúng ta sẽ tạo một đối tượng của lớp Scanner sẽ được sử dụng để nhận đầu
  47. 47. vào từ người dùng. Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); int soInput = input.nextInt(); Ví dụ lấy input từ người dùng: import java.util.Scanner; class ViDuInput1 { public static void main(String[] args) { // Tạo đối tượng input Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); // Xuất ra thông báo cho người dùng nhập dữ liệu System.out.print("Nhập vào một số nguyên: "); // Lấy dữ liệu người dùng vừa nhập // Gán vào biến soNguyen int soNguyen = input.nextInt(); // In dữ liệu vừa lấy được ra màn hình System.out.println("Số bạn vừa nhập là: " + soNguyen); } } Khi chạy chương trình, output sẽ tương tự thế này:
  48. 48. Nhập vào một số nguyên: 6996 Số bạn vừa nhập là: 6996 Ở đây, Sau khi đối tượng input của class Scanner được tạo. Phương thức nextInt() của class Scanner sẽ lấy dữ liệu do người dùng nhập vào. Để lấy các giá trị long, float, double và String thì bạn cần sử dụng các phương thức tương ứng như: nextLong(), nextFloat(), nextDouble() và next() Ví dụ lấy dữ liệu kiểu float, double và String từ người dùng: class ViDuInput2 { public static void main(String[] args) { Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); // Lấy số float từ người dùng System.out.print("Nhập số Float: "); float soFloat = input.nextFloat(); System.out.println("Số Float bạn vừa nhập là: " + soFloat); // Lấy số double từ người dùng System.out.print("Nhập số double: "); double soDouble = input.nextDouble(); System.out.println("Số Double bạn vừa nhập là: " + soDouble); // Lấy chuỗi từ người dùng System.out.print("Nhập vào một chuỗi: ");
  49. 49. String chuoiString = input.next(); System.out.println("Chuỗi bạn vừa nhập là: " + chuoiString); } } Khi chạy chương trình, output sẽ tương tự thế này: Nhập số Float: 6.9 Số Float bạn vừa nhập là: 6.9 Nhập số Double: -9.6 Số Double bạn vừa nhập là: -9.6 Nhập vào một chuỗi: Tôi tự học Lập trình Java Chuỗi bạn vừa nhập là: Tôi tự học Lập trình Java Như đã nói, có nhiều cách để lấy dữ liệu từ người dùng. Bạn có thể tham khảo thêm tại thảo luận trên Stack Overflow Chương I. Phần 6. Biểu thức, Câu lệnh và Khối trong Java Trong bài viết này, bạn sẽ tìm hiểu về Expression (Biểu thức), Statement (Câu lệnh) và Block (Khối) trong Java. Chúng ta đã sử dụng chúng qua các ví dụ mà không cần hiểu gì quá nhiều. Phần này chỉ giúp bạn nhận biết rõ hơn về chúng. Chương I. Phần 6.1. Biểu thức trong Java
  50. 50. Biểu thức bao gồm các biến, toán tử, listerals và các cuộc gọi phương thức được ước tính thành một giá trị duy nhất. Hãy làm một ví dụ: int diemThi; diemThi = 9; Ở đây, diemThi = 9; là một biểu thức trả về giá trị kiểu int Double a = 6.9, b = 9.6, ketQua; ketQua = a + b - 6.5; Ở đây, ketQua = a + b - 6.5; là biểu thức. if (so1 == so2) System.out.println("Số 1 bằng Số 2"); Ở đây, so1 == so2 là biểu thức trả về giá trị Boolean. Còn "Số 1 bằng Số 2" là một biểu thức trả về String. Chương I. Phần 6.2. Câu lệnh trong Java Câu lệnh trong Java là tất cả mọi thứ tạo nên một đơn vị hoàn chỉnh.
  51. 51. Ví dụ: int diemSo = 6*9; Ở đây, 6*9 là một biểu thức trả về giá trị 54 và int diemSo = 6*9; là một câu lệnh. Biểu thức làm một phần của câu lệnh. Một vài biểu thức có thể biến thành câu lệnh với việc kết thúc bằng dấu ; Nó gọi là câu lệnh biểu thức. Ví dụ: diemSo = 10; # Câu lệnh khai báo Câu lệnh khai báo được sử dụng để khai báo biến. Double thueVat = 0.1;
  52. 52. Ở đây, câu lệnh này khai báo biến thueVat và khởi tạo cho nó giá trị là 0.1 Ngoài ra, chúng ta còn có các câu lệnh điều khiển, phần này các bạn sẽ được học trong phần sau. Chương I. Phần 6.3. Khối trong Java Một khối trong Java (Java Block) là một nhóm các câu lệnh được bao bọc bởi cặp dấu ngoặc nhọn { } Ví dụ: class ViDuKhoi { public static void main(String[] args) { String ngoNguLapTrinh = "Java"; if (thuongHieu == "Java") { // Bắt đầu block System.out.print("Học "); System.out.print("Java ngay!"); } // Kết thúc block } } Ở đây, chúng ta có 2 câu lệnh System.out.print("Học "); và System.out.print("Java ngay!"); nằm bên trong một khối. Lưu ý! Một khối cũng có thể không có câu lệnh nào.
  53. 53. Đến đây, bạn đã cơ bản làm quen bước đầu với ngôn ngữ lập trình Java. Phần tiếp theo, chúng ta sẽ đi sâu hơn về một phần rất quan trọng trong lập trình, không chỉ riêng ngôn ngữ Java. Tiếptục tự học Java tại đây: https://niithanoi.edu.vn/lap-trinh-java.html

