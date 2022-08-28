Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
pdfcoffee.com_marketing-plan-of-fresh-water-pdf-free.pdf

  1. 1. 1.0 Executive Summary The amount of water in the world is limited. Although water covers about two-thirds of the Earth’s surface, most is too salty to drink. In fact, less than . 08% of the water on our planet is available to humans. Today, a shortage of drinkable water is a serious concern and the scenario is very worst in the Dhaka and the main cities in Bangladesh. That’s why these cities are very potential for operating bottled water business. There is a saying, “life is the name of water”. Based on the study it is seen that most of the people want crystal clear water for drinking as basic need. Totally pure and hygienic quality drinking water is a basic need for people, particularly the urban and sub-urban sector in Bangladesh. To provide the people with safe and pure drinking water Meghna Group started producing Super Fresh Drinking Water in 500 ml and 1500 ml bottle. Most of the consumer always prefer and seek reasonable price for good quality that FRESH serves to the consumers. It is being distributed nationwide by Meghna Group as well as their own distributor network. For the packaging of their product they use PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle which is a package for food and non-food products because it is inexpensive, light weight, resalable, shatter resistant and recyclable. Page | 1
  2. 2. 2.0 Situation Analysis 2.1 Market Summary: The tradition of bottled water and mineral water is not very old. Even in western countries the practice of bottled drinking water started only in 1950s. Since ancient time people have used water from mineral springs, especially hot springs, for bathing due to its supposed therapeutic value for rheumatism, arthritis, skin diseases, and various other ailments. Depending on the temperature of the weather, the location, the altitude, and the climate at the spring, it could be used to cure different ailments. This started the trend of using mineral water for drinking purposes in order to exploit its therapeutic value. Since mid1970s large quantities of bottled water from mineral springs in France and other European countries began to be exported. The concept of bottled water is relatively successful in western countries due to greater health consciousness. The international standards regarding bottled water are so stringent that for a particular brand of water to be certified as bottled water, in most countries, multiple levels of approvals are required. For example, in the United States, the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) regulates public water systems. The FDA of US has also set standards for bottled water. 2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS: SWOT means Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat for a company. Among these components, strengths and weakness are internal factors; opportunity and threats are the external factors for an Page | 2
  3. 3. organization. Bellow we analyze SWOT for FRESH natural drinking water: Page | 3  Weak in TV Commercial  Sources of Raw Water  Lack of Market Research  Lack of Research and Development  Water Resources Over exploited  Economic Crisis of Bangladesh  Anti-Bottling Protest  Brand name of the company  One of the Market leaders in Bangladesh  Automated Machineries  Strong Distribution Channel  ISO Certified for  Improve the Technology  Lack of supply of Pure Drinking water  To be a Public limited Company Streng th Streng th Weakn ess Weakn ess Opportu nity Opportu nity Threat s Threat s Extern al Extern al Inter nal Inter nal SWOT ANALYSIS
  4. 4. Strengths:  Brand name of the company: SUPER FRESH natural drinking water is one of the familiar bottle water companies name in Bangladesh. If people think about bottle water in Bangladesh, instantly the name FRESH comes in their mind. This is one of the real strength for the company.  One of the Market leaders in Bangladesh: FRESH Water Company is currently capturing 20% to 30% market of water industry. So it is easy for the company to dominate the market and increase the domination.  Automated Machineries: All the plant of FRESH Water is completely automated and computerized. So they can maintain the quality very easily where many other companies are partially running manually and cannot maintain the quality.  Strong Distribution Channel: Meghna Group has a strong distribution channel. So FRESH water can easily reach to mass people.  ISO Certified for Quality: For maintaining the quality over time FRESH Water gets ISO-9001:2000. This helps the company to be reliable to general people. Page | 4
  5. 5.  Expert Managers: The brand manager of FRESH Water is an experienced person on the field of marketing of these kinds product in Bangladesh. FRESH has some other managers who can provide right direction to the company. Weakness:  Weak in TV Commercial: The advertisement frequency on television of FRESH Water is very low.  Sources of Raw Water: FRESH are currently pull raw water from 1000 feet deep tube-well in their factory. But it is not well enough sources for raw water of the company.  Lack of Market Research: FRESH are not continuously trying to know the customers demand on now days. So they cannot take much more competitive advantage.  Lack of Research and Development: The research and development department of FRESH is very weak. Opportunity:  Improve the Technology: FRESH has a great chance to improve their technology more and take more competitive advantages over its competitors. Page | 5
  6. 6.  Lack of Pure Drinking Water: We know that there is a huge scarcity of pure drinking water in Bangladesh. FRESH has the opportunity to take this chance and increase their market range.  To be a Public Limited Company: Meghna Group is a private company. Now they are planning to be listed in DSE and draw capital from stock market. By investing this capital they can promote the company. Threats:  Water Resources Over-Exploited: The majority of the bottling plants are dependent on groundwater. They create huge water stress in the areas where they operate because groundwater is also the main source - in most places the only source - of drinking water in Bangladesh. This has created huge conflict between the community and the bottling plants.  Economic Crisis of Bangladesh: Bangladesh is not a rich country. The country’s current economic condition is not favorable for smooth business. So it can also be a great threat for the company.  Anti-Bottling Protest: Globally, bottled water accounts for as many as 1.5 million tons of plastic waste annually. In addition, billions of bottles end up in the ground every year. Only 20% ever get recycled, and the other 80% besides landfills, many bottles end up in oceans, Page | 6
  7. 7. posing a risk to marine life. So environmentalists may protest against this bottle pollution.  Health Issue- Purity of Bottle Water: In Bangladesh, many bottle water companies lost their reputation for having contaminated water. So water companies are losing the trust of mass people. 2.3 Competition: The reports on industry market share among the various mineral water manufacturers in Bangladesh are mostly inconclusive. By one account, 60% percent of the market share belongs to Mum and Fresh with Mum having the upper hand in terms of market share over Fresh. According to the officials of Fresh, on the hand, they supposedly are the second market leaders with more than 22% percent of the market share with Mum coming in at first with a 26% share. In any case, it can be stated that Fresh and Mum are the dominant forces in the market with a combined market share of more than 50% when there are actually more than 10 large companies with enough resources to put up a challenge. One reason why Fresh has managed to gain an advantage in the market is due to their early entry. They were one of the pioneers of the mineral water industry in Bangladesh and managed to capture a large portion of the market before anyone else could pose a challenge. The late 90s and early new millennium saw a host of companies enter this once booming industry. Many large conglomerates have introduced their own mineral water brand and now, apart from Mum and Fresh, it is hard to differentiate in terms of features, between the other brands. Aquafina, Spa and Acme are the other brands which feature in the top ranks followed by Pran and Jibon. Page | 7
  8. 8. 2.4 Product Offerings: SUPER FRESH Brand drinking water has become a leader in drinking water market for its super quality. In order to meet and ease the huge demand of pure drinking water in the country, Meghna Group of Industries has set up a high capacity drinking water producing plant in its Meghna Industrial Park The plant is one of the largest plants engaged in producing drinking water in the country. Business unit was founded in 1998 but factory was established for FRESH in 2001 The plant is engineered by German specialists and equipped with state of art water treatment plants. Manufacturing unit is equipped with modern machineries and technical capabilities in processing and maintaining good manufacturing practice (G.M.P). The plant follows a strict quality policy as per ISO-9001:2OOO. Modern filtration system ensures all essential minerals in water. The total process concentrates on the followings,  Raw water from deep tube –well: We are collecting raw water from land under 1000 feet by deep tube-well.  Ox dental tower: Its absorbing oxygen with water.  Raw water storage tank with dosing pump: Primary disinfecting if pump head is contaminated through external exposed.  Activated carbon filtrations: To neutralize and remove dissolved iron and odor if any.  Multimedia processing: To remove all suspended particles, water goes through various mesh sizes including anthracite media.  Dual water softening: Through iron exchange removing of calcium and magnesium or acids to regulate ph level.  Reverse Osmosis (RO): Ro is a means for separating dissolved solids including arsenic from water molecules. Page | 8
  9. 9.  Ozonization: Further killing and protecting any growth of bacteria if there is any.  Ultraviolet Ray Treatment: It’s an anti-contamination system.  Mineral Injection: Injecting any required minerals to water. It can only be done once the water is dematerialized completely and all dissolved toxic substance is removed. To ensure the regular supply of hygienic & high quality PET bottle for the industry and also to compensate both local & foreign need, the new venture of MGI is Dhaka Plastic Bottle (PET) Industries Ltd. There are some other specific product offerings: Pack size :8 Liter, 5 Liter, 3 Liter, 2 Liter, 1.5 Liter, 1 Liter, 500 ml, 250 ml and 19 Liter Packaging : There are two stages of packaging. Primary Packaging- (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Secondary packaging – A tray made of corrugated paper contains 12 bottles which is covered by shrink wrap. Purity : Modern filtration system ensures all essential minerals in water Nutrition : Calcium- 35 mg/Ltr, TDS-250 mg/Ltr, Sodium-4mg/Ltr, Floried-1.0 mg/Ltr, Chloride- 250mg/Ltr, Nitrate- 2.5mg/Lt , No Mercury, No Arsenic Shelf life : One year. Page | 9
  10. 10. Labeling : Attractive bluish label including all necessary information are composed. 2.5 Distribution: Retail Market – SUPER FRESH distributes the product through retailers, like:  Grocery shops,  Tea stall,  Confectionary,  Fast foods,  Sweet shops,  General restaurant,  Bus-train-launch terminals etc. Institutional Market – SUPER FRESH distributes the product through institutions, like:  Hospitals,  Clinics,  Chinese restaurant,  Cafeteria,  Luxury Hotels, Page | 10
  11. 11.  Govt. & private offices,  Banks and Insurance,  Office of different ministers,  Parliament,  UN Bodies and NGOs,  National & International Air Services,  EPZ etc. Event Management Companies- There are a lot of event management companies in our countries. They are managing different types of event around the country all the yearlong. In all of the occasions they need a lot of bottled water. SUPER FRESH are contracting with those companies to sell their product. 3.0 Marketing Strategy 3.1 Objectives: As we know that now-a day’s people of Bangladesh are becoming very health conscious and pure drinking water is one of the main component to become healthy and sound. In that light lot of companies are coming up with different brand of mineral water with different types of package and promotion. So, there are high responds from the consumer sides on mineral water. Here my objective is to set an overall effective marketing plan for the Super Fresh Natural Drinking Water. To set the proper target market and proper Page | 11
  12. 12. positioning of the product. Here has also the aims to blend the marketing mix in proper way and set an efficient marketing strategies 3.2 Target Markets: The target market for Super Fresh drinking water is the demographics of middle and higher class. It meant that only people with money to afford to go out on a regular basis would drink this. FRESH have some targets markets like:  Out of Home Consumer  Officials in Corporate office  Different Government and Private Institution  Hotel & Resort  Hospitals and Clinic  Sports events  Organization & Household  Tourism Places, etc. 3.3 Positioning: FRESH Natural Drinking Water was founded in 2001. It has become as one of the leader in drinking water market for its super quality. In order to meet and ease the huge demand of pure drinking water in the country, Meghna Group of Industries has set up a high capacity drinking water producing plant in its Meghna Industrial Park. The plant is one of the largest plants engaged in producing drinking water in the country.  Market Segmentation There are available forms of drinking water. First is the WASA tap water that is boiled to purify in households. Second is the 20 liters container that is Page | 12
  13. 13. commonly referred as Filter water. Third is the well purified and packaged mineral water. The cost and convenience provided by WASA cannot be held as a viable market for mineral water producers. As a result, FRESH Natural Drinking Water focuses mainly on the conscious citizen of the main cities.  Product Differentiation The industry of mineral water is quite standardized. Mineral water cannot be differentiated much as it is basically purified water with added minerals. Taste of mineral water varies from one another and perhaps this is the only thing other than price that is greatly perceived by consumers. FRESH Natural Drinking Water provides superior quality in terms of complete production process and standard  Distinctive Competencies FRESH Natural Drinking Water tries to build Distinctive Competencies to create a greater value for the product than that of its rivals. Tangible resources and Capabilities help FRESH achieve the position where it wants to place itself.  Efficiency: The plant FRESH uses is engineered by German specialists and equipped with state-of-art water treatment plants. Moreover, Meghna Group of Industries is both horizontally and vertically integrated so that most of the materials become cost effective. Page | 13
  14. 14.  Quality: FRESH Natural Drinking Water extracts raw water from deep tube-well and uses activated carbon filtrations, Reverse Osmosis, Ozonization, etc. and maintain ISO-9001:2000 standard.  Innovation: There is nothing much to improve in terms of product development unless the R&D discovers a way to better the taste of water. However, innovation is used to create the perfect value-chain activities or promotional activities.  Customer Responsiveness: Mineral water cannot be differentiated like other consumer products. But FRESH constantly tries to improve its distribution in response to customer demand. Intangible asset, such as Brand name, employee skills, etc. are of great value to FRESH. FRESH has been serving the market for more than 15 years and that had given it a strong foothold in the market. FRESH has its own goodwill now, other the fact, the business belongs to one of the largest and most reputed group of industries, Meghna. 3.4 Strategies: Product, Pricing, Distribution, Marketing Communications: Marketing decisions generally fall into the following four controllable categories. Super Fresh Natural drinking water brand is trying to do these tasks successfully.  Product  Price Page | 14
  15. 15.  Distribution (Place)  Marketing Communications (Promotion) Product: FRESH Water comes under the category of Convenience Product that it is bought on daily basis. It will be used by most of the conscious people because of its cheap rate, its pure taste and excellent quality. So Fresh tries its best to let the consumers to buy it with warranty of its purity and taste. FRESH Water falls under the category of processed material. The water is extracted and then purified with the modern equipment’s without the use of any harsh chemical that can be dangerous to their customers health above is shown the modern and latest equipment are using that is the basic part of FRESH Water’s plant. The attractive bottle, its clean color of water and its pure taste will fulfill the need of their customer. They keep objective in their mind that is to satisfy the customers in every aspect of the product’s nature. Price: FRESH flows a flexible pricing strategy. They are partially following price signaling strategy. They are cutting price as follows: o 500 ML Pet bottles- 15tk o 1 Liter Pet bottles- 20tk o 1.5 Liter Pet bottles-25tk o 2 Liter Pet bottles- 30tk o 3 Liter Pet bottles- 35tk o 5 Liter Pet bottles- 70tk They basically set the price by looking their customer’s affordability. In Bangladesh they cannot charge too much for water. So to keep the low price Page | 15
  16. 16. from customer FRESH try to keep their production cost low and increase the sales volume. Distribution (Place): Bottle water is a convenience product. So the company ensures that their product will be available near to mass people. FRESH have some targets markets locations like:  Railway Stations  Bus Station  Hospitals cafeteria  Tourism Places  Universities and College  Each and every general store etc. The marketing managers of FRESH Water ensured that their product is accessible any location of Bangladesh. Meghna Group has a lot of distributors around the country. Through their distributor and sales personnel they ensured their product placement. Marketing Communications (Promotion): Now a day’s promotion is an essential task for each and every product. To compete in this competitive business arena FRESH are also doing some promotional work. They have very several television commercial. In recent FRESH Water, contracts with Bangladesh Cricket Board to supply water to their players, officials and in the all events. They also contract with different hotels and institution for supplying water Page | 16
  17. 17. 3.5 Marketing Mix: It is a set of controllable tactical marketing tools- Product, Place, Price and Promotion- that the firm blends to produce the response it wants from the target market. The Marketing Mix are as follows: Page | 17 Marketing Mix Marketing Mix Product - Quality - Packet Design - Different Size Place - Railway Stations - Tourism Places - Universities & College - Every general store Price - Affordable to all - MRP -Discounts Promotion - TV advertisement - Sales Promotion - Public Relation - Partner with BCB Target Market Target Market
  18. 18. Effective marketing would be blending the marketing mix elements into a coordinated program designed to achieve the company’s marketing objective by delivering value to consumers. Fresh are trying best to blend these marketing mix elements to catch the most number of customer’s response. 3.6 Marketing Research: For setting an effective marketing strategy market research is very important. Through a successful marketing research we will get the idea of a marketing tactic. Sample and Size To do the effective research we have to collect information from the different places in the main cities of Bangladesh. We will also collect information from different types of age group, habitants etc. We will take information from about 3000 participants. Collecting Information We will collect information on about the benefits of those consumers who are taking these mineral waters like MUM, Super Fresh, ACME, Pran, Jibon, Duncan, Kinley etc. Whether consumer prefers different types of pack sizes? Are the consumers satisfied about the quality of Super Fresh? Ask about the habit and life style of the consumers who take mineral water. Does advertising play a positive role to increase the awareness of their brand? Analyzing the information Page | 18
  19. 19. Analysis the above information from facts gathered and discussed with management to take appropriate decision. Sources of Data We will collect both primary and secondary data for marketing research. Primary data will be collected directly from the general people who will choose randomly from the different cities of Bangladesh. We will also collect information from different agency and organization which will be our secondary data. 4.0 Financial Analysis: Average Sales Margin One of the main reasons why Fresh has been able to enjoy such a decent margin on sales is because they conduct a large part of the value chain activities themselves. For example, they manufacture their own bottles and caps at their manufacturing plant. The only major raw materials they procure are the labels which are not feasible to produce in-house. Normally the sales margin varies overtime between 10% and 15% due to the annual variation of market demand and the different agreements the company has with their distributors. Distribution commission varies from 5- 6% and hence, depending on the spread of sales units among various distributors, the sales margin is slightly influenced. Hence on average the company gets the sales margin around 10%. Break-even = 2 200 000 units per month Page | 19
  20. 20. The market demand for bottled water can vary from as low as 1.8 million units per month to as high as 5 million units based on the season. During the summer, the company faces over demand and has to produce at its maximum capacity level of 5 million units per month. At other times, especially during the winter, demand is lower than that required to break- even. 5.0 Controls 5.1 Implementation: A great vision, even when combined with a solid strategic growth plan, is only as good as your ability to get it implemented. A Chief Outsider, working as a part time member of the management team, will tap their decades of executive management experience and knowledge and then provide access to the top resources to get things done. The management will try to follow pull strategy where spending a lot on adverting and consumer promotion to build up the consumer demand. If the strategy is successful, consumers will ask their retailers for the product, the retailers will ask the wholesalers, and the wholesalers will ask the producers. They can also follow push strategy where the sales force and trade promotion to push the product through channels. The producer promotes the product to the wholesalers, the wholesalers to retailers, and the retailers promote to consumers. Page | 20
  21. 21. 5.2 Marketing Organization: Super Fresh Water follows two Marketing organisms to reach their product to the end user. These are 1. Horizontal Marketing System, and 2. Vertical Marketing System. But they are usually following Vertical Marketing System. As this case manufacturer and distributor act as a unified system to reach the product to the retailer for sale. From the factory manufacturer send the product to their distributor, distributor delivers the products to the retailer and at last consumer get the product from the retailer. 6.0 Conclusion: The bottled water industry in Bangladesh is in the late growth stage and over time, the competition will get more and more competitive. It is essential for the existing companies to set an industry standard and build loyalty in order to hold on to their market share. More than anything else, they need to come forward and facilitate the framing of laws that can stop unregistered and illegal businesses from taking advantage of the unregulated nature of the market. Together, they should raise awareness about low quality bottled water and reclaim the lost market segment of large water jars. They should also try to build customer loyalty so that new companies are refrained from entering the business and existing companies can hold on to their respective market share. At present, few companies are participating in any marketing activities and even then, the magnitude is very limited. Companies like Fresh have been in this business for long and should know by now the ins and outs of this business. With their experience, they could consider expanding their business beyond national borders. India, China, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Page | 21
  22. 22. other Southeast Asian countries could be considered for their business expansion. Page | 22

