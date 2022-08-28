Bottled_Drinking_Water_Business_The_Pros.pdf

1.
BOTTLED DRINKING WATER BUSINESS,
THE PROSPECTS AND STRATEGIES
- Dicky Ronny Martinez Nainggolan -
“My secret is one the world needs to know - nearly a billion people a year die from
unsafe drinking water.” ~ Annabella Avery "Bella" Thorne[1]
ABTRACT — Along with the increase in population, the demand for the availability of some of the basic
necessities of life will also arise. The need for food, clothing, and housing will continue to rise and show a
positive trend. Providing clean water for the needs of the community is a challenge that must be faced by
the government [2]. Providing clean water for all the people here certainly cannot be managed by the
government itself. The participation, management performance, and marketing strategies from the private
sector in helping provide clean water is expected and will be needed in the long-term.
Keywords — Business; Customer; Management; Marketing; Strategy
INTRODUCTION
Providing clean water in the form of healthy bottled water will certainly help the
government and improve the quality of life. In addition, the level of public education will
be increased, and quality of life will get better. The demand for drinking water for an entire
population is not going to decline in the near term. Thus, the potential market for packaged
drinking water becomes bigger and wider every year.
Figure 1. Bottled water consumption (AMDK) of 5 countries in litres per person in the year of 2005 [3]
From the data in 2005, the need for drinking water in Indonesia was 35% less than
Thais. This ratio may be different than in 2015 reports. However, this shows the very
potential market share of bottled mineral water and it is very far from the saturation point.
The high value of potential market should be managed by the legal drinking water
company.
THE PROSPECTS
Association of Indonesian Bottled Water Employers (Aspadin) targeting industrial
growth up to 10 percent in 2016. Aspadin Chairman Rachmat Hidayat was optimistic, the
target will be achieved. This is due to the support of Government Regulation No. 121/2015
on Water Resources Exploitation in December. According to Rachmat, the target was
higher than the growth of food and beverage industry (7,4%-7,8%) set by the Ministry of
Industry. "The economy is getting better, but the utility of clean water does not
counterbalance, so people are turning to bottled water.", he said in Jakarta, Tuesday,
February 23, 2016. Based on data from Aspadin, optimal production capacity forecast in
2015 amounted to 24.7 billion litres. According to Rachmat, there will be growth in the
production capacity of about 2.5 billion litres, he was assuming growth by 10 percent. The
production capacity was estimated to reach 27 billion litres in 2016.[4]
Figure 2. Minimal growth rate assumption without considering the level of innovation both in the type,
packaging, brand or price. (Source: Euromonitor by ASRIM)[5]
We can conclude that the trend was increasingly dominating the market demand
for bottled water consumption and far surpassed demand for instant tea product and for
carbonated water (soda) from the figure 2 above. The range of growth in demand for
drinking water in the last 10 years were about 5.3%-8.8% per year worldwide.
STRATEGIES
In order to compete and dominate the market, there are several strategies that
need to be considered;
A. Customer Services [6]
There are ten tips from a collection of various articles in an effort to please the
customer.
1. Accessible. Highly accessible.
2. Mood Consideration.
3. Expert Discussions.
4. Fully Prepared Staff.
5. Business Competition Awareness.
6. Innovation.
7. On-line Media Warriors.
8. Preserved Relationship.
9. Add the value in a Relationship.
10.Ask the customer.
B. Product Displays[7]
Setting up a variety of products was the easy part. Make these variations are easy to
view, search, and buy. It is where you may need a helping hand. Let's look at some
best practices showcasing the variety of products, all of which will ultimately help meet
the main goal, to sell more products.
1. Use a clear, easy to understand label for attribute.
2. Balance: Asymmetrical is more attractive than symmetrical.
3. Object’s Size. Show several sizes of products.
4. Colour: Helps adjust the consumers’ mood and feeling.
5. Simplicity: Simple is beautiful.
C. Delivery Oversee[8]
Responsible for overseeing the procedures of stored products, a complex logistics
storage, and warehouse workers. This was including shift scheduling and it ensures
staff was adequately trained. Day to day tasks will include::
1. Order Processing.
2. Reception Organizing and Goods Delivery.
3. Ensure the goods were stored safely.
4. Well trained guards.
5. Maintain health and safety standards.
6. Keeping accurate records.
7. Worksheets Management.
D. Payments Handling [9]
Recommends that this person is someone different from the roles of other individuals.
However, if no other option is available, it is recommended that the role only for limited
local cash supervisor.
1. Maintain communication in timely, accurate and effective with all local cash
managers.
2. Updating the role of cash handling for all payment points at the sub-department in
a timely manner and accurately.
3. Compliance program monitoring in all payment locations.
E. Special Promotions
The promotion is also defined as one of the five methods in the promotional plan.
There are personal selling, advertising, sales promotion, direct marketing, and
publicity. [10]
There are three basic objectives of the promotion. [11]
1. To provide information to consumers.
2. To increase demand.
3. To distinguish the product from another competitor.
CONCLUSION
The bottled water business objective, as well as other FMCG (Fast Moving
Consumer Goods), is to sell out quickly, and often embed a cheap price. With the right
business management, security analysis of reliable work environment, and a
charismatic promotional campaign will have a direct impact on increasing demand and
product brand image.
