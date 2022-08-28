Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Business

Bottled_Drinking_Water_Business_The_Pros.pdf

  1. 1. BOTTLED DRINKING WATER BUSINESS, THE PROSPECTS AND STRATEGIES - Dicky Ronny Martinez Nainggolan - “My secret is one the world needs to know - nearly a billion people a year die from unsafe drinking water.” ~ Annabella Avery "Bella" Thorne[1] ABTRACT — Along with the increase in population, the demand for the availability of some of the basic necessities of life will also arise. The need for food, clothing, and housing will continue to rise and show a positive trend. Providing clean water for the needs of the community is a challenge that must be faced by the government [2]. Providing clean water for all the people here certainly cannot be managed by the government itself. The participation, management performance, and marketing strategies from the private sector in helping provide clean water is expected and will be needed in the long-term. Keywords — Business; Customer; Management; Marketing; Strategy INTRODUCTION Providing clean water in the form of healthy bottled water will certainly help the government and improve the quality of life. In addition, the level of public education will be increased, and quality of life will get better. The demand for drinking water for an entire population is not going to decline in the near term. Thus, the potential market for packaged drinking water becomes bigger and wider every year. Figure 1. Bottled water consumption (AMDK) of 5 countries in litres per person in the year of 2005 [3]
  2. 2. From the data in 2005, the need for drinking water in Indonesia was 35% less than Thais. This ratio may be different than in 2015 reports. However, this shows the very potential market share of bottled mineral water and it is very far from the saturation point. The high value of potential market should be managed by the legal drinking water company. THE PROSPECTS Association of Indonesian Bottled Water Employers (Aspadin) targeting industrial growth up to 10 percent in 2016. Aspadin Chairman Rachmat Hidayat was optimistic, the target will be achieved. This is due to the support of Government Regulation No. 121/2015 on Water Resources Exploitation in December. According to Rachmat, the target was higher than the growth of food and beverage industry (7,4%-7,8%) set by the Ministry of Industry. "The economy is getting better, but the utility of clean water does not counterbalance, so people are turning to bottled water.", he said in Jakarta, Tuesday, February 23, 2016. Based on data from Aspadin, optimal production capacity forecast in 2015 amounted to 24.7 billion litres. According to Rachmat, there will be growth in the production capacity of about 2.5 billion litres, he was assuming growth by 10 percent. The production capacity was estimated to reach 27 billion litres in 2016.[4] Figure 2. Minimal growth rate assumption without considering the level of innovation both in the type, packaging, brand or price. (Source: Euromonitor by ASRIM)[5] We can conclude that the trend was increasingly dominating the market demand for bottled water consumption and far surpassed demand for instant tea product and for carbonated water (soda) from the figure 2 above. The range of growth in demand for drinking water in the last 10 years were about 5.3%-8.8% per year worldwide.
  3. 3. STRATEGIES In order to compete and dominate the market, there are several strategies that need to be considered; A. Customer Services [6] There are ten tips from a collection of various articles in an effort to please the customer. 1. Accessible. Highly accessible. 2. Mood Consideration. 3. Expert Discussions. 4. Fully Prepared Staff. 5. Business Competition Awareness. 6. Innovation. 7. On-line Media Warriors. 8. Preserved Relationship. 9. Add the value in a Relationship. 10.Ask the customer. B. Product Displays[7] Setting up a variety of products was the easy part. Make these variations are easy to view, search, and buy. It is where you may need a helping hand. Let's look at some best practices showcasing the variety of products, all of which will ultimately help meet the main goal, to sell more products. 1. Use a clear, easy to understand label for attribute. 2. Balance: Asymmetrical is more attractive than symmetrical. 3. Object’s Size. Show several sizes of products. 4. Colour: Helps adjust the consumers’ mood and feeling. 5. Simplicity: Simple is beautiful. C. Delivery Oversee[8] Responsible for overseeing the procedures of stored products, a complex logistics storage, and warehouse workers. This was including shift scheduling and it ensures staff was adequately trained. Day to day tasks will include:: 1. Order Processing. 2. Reception Organizing and Goods Delivery.
  4. 4. 3. Ensure the goods were stored safely. 4. Well trained guards. 5. Maintain health and safety standards. 6. Keeping accurate records. 7. Worksheets Management. D. Payments Handling [9] Recommends that this person is someone different from the roles of other individuals. However, if no other option is available, it is recommended that the role only for limited local cash supervisor. 1. Maintain communication in timely, accurate and effective with all local cash managers. 2. Updating the role of cash handling for all payment points at the sub-department in a timely manner and accurately. 3. Compliance program monitoring in all payment locations. E. Special Promotions The promotion is also defined as one of the five methods in the promotional plan. There are personal selling, advertising, sales promotion, direct marketing, and publicity. [10] There are three basic objectives of the promotion. [11] 1. To provide information to consumers. 2. To increase demand. 3. To distinguish the product from another competitor. CONCLUSION The bottled water business objective, as well as other FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), is to sell out quickly, and often embed a cheap price. With the right business management, security analysis of reliable work environment, and a charismatic promotional campaign will have a direct impact on increasing demand and product brand image.
  5. 5. REFERENCES [1] “Bella Thorne Quotes”. Retrieved from https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/quotes/b/bellathorn624963.html [2] Montgomery, Maggie A., and Menachem Elimelech. "Water and sanitation in developing countries: including health in the equation." Environ. Sci. Technol 41.1 (2007): 17-24. [3] (n.d) “Franchise Depo Air Minum BIRU | Usaha Menguntungkan Saat Ini dan Nanti”. Retrieved from http://www.plasafranchise.com/brands/259-depo-air-minum-biru.html [4] Hanifiyani, M. N. (23 February 2016)."Penjualan Air Kemasan Ditargetkan Naik 10 Persen pada 2016". Retrieved from https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/news/2016/02/23/090747484/penjualan-air- kemasanditargetkan-naik-10-persen-pada-2016 [5] Poedisastra, F. (n.d.)."Prospek Pasar Minuman Ringan di Indonesia". Retrieved from http://indonesianconsume.blogspot.co.id/2011/02/prospek-pasar-minuman-ringan-di.html [6] Inc. Staff (n.d.)."10 Ways to Support Your Best Customers". Retrieved from http://www.inc.com/guides/2010/07/10-ways-to-support-your-best-customers.html [7] Kohler, N. (27 May 2016)."Best practices for displaying your product variations". Retrieved from https://woocommerce.com/2016/05/product-variations-display/ [8] Waters, S. (02 February 2017)."Creating Retail Displays That Sell". Retrieved from https://www.thebalance.com/creating-attractive-displays-2890497 [9] Hall, J. (n.d.)."Cash Handling Roles & Responsibilities". Retrieved from https://afr.fo.uiowa.edu/cash-handlling/cash-handling-deposits/cash-handling-responsibilities [10] Rajagopal (2007). Marketing dynamics theory and practice. New Delhi: New Age International. ISBN 978-81-224-2712-7. [11] Boone, Louis; Kurtz, David (1974). Contemporary marketing. Hinsdale, Ill: Dryden Press. ISBN 978-0-03-088518-1.

