Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Get Your Skin Free of Wrinkles with Botox Injections
The word Botox has been doing rounds on the internet in the past frequently. A number of celebrities, including actors, ac...
Is “Botox” a treatment itself? Though the commonly used term for Botox injections for wrinkles is “Botox,” yet it is not t...
FDA approved treatments by the Botulinum injections • Eyelid spasms • Hyperhidrosis • Cervical Dystonia • Frowns • Forehea...
How long does one treatment last? Getting Botox injections for wrinkles are getting reasonably popular as the results are ...
Who should not get Botox? Though everyone has the right to look gorgeous using Botox injections for wrinkles, some conditi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Get your skin free of wrinkles with botox injections

53 views

Published on

Botox is now a frequently used procedure by celebrities and common people to slow down the signs of aging. Not that it is only a cosmetic procedure but also used for several medical needs. However, the reason for the popularity of this treatment is it being everyone’s favorite in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts are among those timeless beauties who get the procedure done. Additionally, Pippa Middleton was also seen with a clearer forehead using Botox injections for wrinkles.
https://hideffaceandbody.com/

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Get your skin free of wrinkles with botox injections

  1. 1. Get Your Skin Free of Wrinkles with Botox Injections
  2. 2. The word Botox has been doing rounds on the internet in the past frequently. A number of celebrities, including actors, actresses, models, and singers, have been seen taking the treatment, and it left all of us curious thinking, What is Botox all about? Botox is now a frequently used procedure by celebrities and common people to slow down the signs of aging. Not that it is only a cosmetic procedure but also used for several medical needs. However, the reason for the popularity of this treatment is it being everyone’s favorite in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts are among those timeless beauties who get the procedure done. Additionally, Pippa Middleton was also seen with a clearer forehead using Botox injections for wrinkles.
  3. 3. Is “Botox” a treatment itself? Though the commonly used term for Botox injections for wrinkles is “Botox,” yet it is not the right one to be used for the compounds used in the procedure. Botox is a registered trademark of Allergan Labs and used as a common name for the Botulinum Toxin. If you are thinking of using Botox as a Brand name, that wouldn’t be possible until you talk to Allergan Labs for the copyrights. What is Botulinum toxin? Bacteria, Clostridium Botulinum create botulinum toxin. The toxin is responsible for Botulism – a condition that causes paralysis. You must be wondering if the compound causes paralysis, “Why are so many people getting Botox done?” The truth is that it is used not only in cosmetic surgery but also in medical treatments. The use of Botulinum in Botox injections for wrinkles is widespread. However, be sure that your doctor is a specialist with sound knowledge about the dose and procedure, as even slight over-dosing of Botulinum can be harmful.
  4. 4. FDA approved treatments by the Botulinum injections • Eyelid spasms • Hyperhidrosis • Cervical Dystonia • Frowns • Forehead wrinkles Be age-less by Botox injections for wrinkles While we talk about the various utilizations of Botulinum toxin, treatment of wrinkles stays the most commercial. It aims to reduce your wrinkles and pause the aging process for you to be young forever. Using Botox injections for wrinkles is very simple and just takes a few minutes for you to look ageless. • Usually, the doctors compound the injectable with normal saline themselves before the procedure. • The doctor injects the formation into the specific muscle you are taking the treatment for. And only slight discomfort is felt. • Once the solution is injected, you would see the results within 72 hours. Though, sometimes it might take up to 5 days for the procedure to show its effect. • It is advised to wait two weeks before you decide that the procedure did not go well.
  5. 5. How long does one treatment last? Getting Botox injections for wrinkles are getting reasonably popular as the results are satisfactory. The life of each procedure is between 3 to 12 months according to the procedure you have taken and the number of injections. Botox vs. Dermal fillers Dermal fillers have also grown popular among the people in the past years, and many have tried it. Both have their own set of people who like them, yet the likeness of Botox injections for wrinkles is still more than dermal fillers. Though, fillers also last as good as Botox; the latter has lesser side effects.
  6. 6. Who should not get Botox? Though everyone has the right to look gorgeous using Botox injections for wrinkles, some conditions and situations do not allow it. If you are breastfeeding, pregnant, or have a neurological disorder, you must consult with the doctor as health comes first. Source Url: http://www.healthcaptor.com/get- your-skin-free-of-wrinkles-with-botox-injections/

×