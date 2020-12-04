Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
6 Powerful Tips To Creating Testimonials That Sell Your Products Fast (6 votes,average:5.67 outof 6) There are manywaysto ...
Credible testimonialsprovideacompetitive advantage forthe product/service.There are many productsand servicesoutthere ando...
1. Before anythingelse,onlyproducts/serviceswithoutstandingqualitydeserve testimonials, so one mustmake sure that his prod...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6 Powerful Tips To Creating Testimonials That Sell Your Products Fast

22 views

Published on

6 Powerful Tips To Creating Testimonials That Sell Your Products Fast

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6 Powerful Tips To Creating Testimonials That Sell Your Products Fast

  1. 1. 6 Powerful Tips To Creating Testimonials That Sell Your Products Fast (6 votes,average:5.67 outof 6) There are manywaysto marketa productor a service andprovidingthe potential clientsand customerswithtestimonialsisone of the bestways to market. The powerof testimonialscanneverbe underestimated.People,especiallynowadays,will only purchase productsor avail serviceswhichhave beenreferredtothembypeople whomthey know.But mostof the times,thisisnotan optionthatis inthe hands of the businessowner,he has to do the nextbestthing,whichistoget testimonialsfromhispastclients. Testimonialsare livingstatementsfrompastcustomersorclientswhichstatesthattheywere satisfiedbythe product/service.Everybusinessmusthave testimonialstobe able tostandout inthe evercrowdedmarkets. There are manybenefitsof havingtestimonials.Here are some of them. Testimonialsappease the targetmarket Testimonialsusuallylessenthe doubtsof the targetmarket.There are a lotof scammersand con artistsnowadays,andthishas turnedthe marketintoa fearsome one.Credible testimonials provide securitytothe people whoare eyeingata certainproductor service.The provisionof testimonialsgivespeople a muchmore relaxedattitude towardsaproductor service. Testimonialsassure quality Aside fromconfirmingthe existence of abusinessandlesseningdoubts,testimonialsprovide assurance to potential customersandclientsof the qualityof the product or service.The fact that theytooktime outto be able towrite testimonialsaboutthe productreflecttheirlevelsof satisfactiontowardsthe product/service. Testimonialsgive advantage
  2. 2. Credible testimonialsprovideacompetitive advantage forthe product/service.There are many productsand servicesoutthere andone of the waysto standout fromthe rest isthe use of credible testimonials. There are manytypesof testimonials.Testimonialsare usuallycategorizedaccordingtothe source.Here are a fewexamples: a) Testimonialsfromsatisfiedcustomers Thisis probablythe mosteffective type of testimonial.Nothingbeatsatestimonial froma satisfiedcustomerbecause itisapicture of whatthe product/service isall about. b) Testimonialsfromexperts Expertscan be credible sourcesof testimonials.If arenowneddermatologistwritesa testimonialforabeautysoap,it will surelyhelpinboostingitssales,wouldn’tit? c) Testimonialsfromcelebrities In a worldthat isrun by massmedia, celebritieshave become powerful sourcesof testimonials. Today,eveninfomercialsare infestedbytestimonialsfromcelebrities. People maythinkthatgettingtestimonialsfromcelebritieswillcosta lot,butif it’sa real testimonial,celebritiesmay evenwaivetheirtalentfees. There ismuch more to makinga testimonial aneffective tool formarketingthangathering them.Goodtestimonialsare the oneswhichcanbe compressedintoafew catchywords.“I lost 20 poundsintwo weekstime!”isanexample of aneye-catchingtestimonial.However,one mustneverrephrase oreditwhatthe clienthadsaid.How to get the rightkindsof testimonials will be discussedlater. Credible testimonialsshouldalsocontainthe complete attributesof the people who gave them. Theirtitles,locationandage shouldbe includedwheneverpossible. Visual appeal willalsobe agreat helpinusingtestimonials.If the clientsare willing,one must insistintakingphotographsorvideosfortheirtestimonials. So howdoes a businessownergetstartedwiththe whole testimonial thing? Here are some stepsonhowto archive testimonials.
  3. 3. 1. Before anythingelse,onlyproducts/serviceswithoutstandingqualitydeserve testimonials, so one mustmake sure that his product/service possessesexceptional quality. 2. Ask the helpof yourcustomers.One mustbe able to communicate tohiscustomershisneed of gettingtheirtestimonials.If theyare reallysatisfiedwiththe product/service,theywouldbe more than willingto participate. 3. Interviewyourcustomers.Askthemaboutwhattheylike aboutyourproduct/service,why theychose yourproduct and otherquestionslike these. 4. Ask themif theyare willingtomake a writtentestimonial.Youcanofferto make the testimonialyourself basedontheirresponsesduringthe interview butthe testimonial isstill up for theirapproval.Youmightwantto make the wordingscatchyand letthemapprove the testimonials. 5. Ask themif youcouldrecord the testimonialusingatape recorderor videocam.A video testimonialisbetter,butof course,manypeople are camera-shyandthiscanbe a limited optionformost. 6. Choose the besttestimonials.Use the bestonessoas to maximize the benefitsthatyour productcan getfromthe testimonials. Testimonialsare verypowerfulandthisisthe reasonwhyeverybusinessshouldhave them. Theyprovide assurance andsecurityandreflectthe real essence of aproductor a service. Heyif you wanta supersimple waytoearn$10k per monthGo Here! https://www.digistore24.com/redir/312455/Khalil6/

×