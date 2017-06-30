Flood Relief Campaign (Day 4) BY KHALED S. JOHN
THANK YOU
Flood Relief Campaign 2017 (Day 4)

We arranged Flood Relief Campaign for flood suffering families in Bangladesh who lost almost everything in recent flood.

Flood Relief Campaign 2017 (Day 4)

  1. 1. Flood Relief Campaign (Day 4) BY KHALED S. JOHN
  2. 2. THANK YOU

