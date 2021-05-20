Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 20, 2021

  1. 1. ‫الموارد‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫العدد‬ 1 ‫السيد‬ ‫اسامه‬ ‫خالد‬
  2. 2. ‫المقدمه‬ ————— 3 ‫الموراد‬ ‫تعريف‬ —————— 4 ‫الموارد‬ ‫انواع‬ —————— - 5 ‫الموارد‬ ‫اهميه‬ ——— - 6 ‫المائيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ——— 7 ‫الفهرس‬ ‫المـــائيـــة‬ ‫المــــوارد‬ : ‫المائية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫أنواع‬ 1 ‫العذبة‬ ‫المياه‬/ : : ‫في‬ ‫وتوجد‬ - .‫ناصر‬ ‫وبحيرة‬ ‫وفروعه‬ ‫النيل‬ ‫نهر‬ - .‫لمصر‬ ‫الشمالي‬ ‫الساحل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الشتوية‬ ‫األمطار‬ - .‫الواحات‬ ‫في‬ ) ‫والعيون‬ ‫اآلبار‬ ‫مياه‬ ( ‫الجوفية‬ ‫المياه‬ 2 : ‫المالحة‬ ‫المياه‬/ : ‫في‬ ‫وتوجد‬ - . ‫المتوسط‬ ‫والبحر‬ ‫األحمر‬ ‫البحر‬ - : ‫المتوسط‬ ‫البحر‬ ‫ساحل‬ ‫على‬ : ‫المالحة‬ ‫لبحيرات‬ .) ‫مريوط‬ – ‫إدكو‬ – ‫البردويل‬ – ‫البرلس‬ – ‫المنزلة‬ ( ‫مثل‬
  3. 3. ‫في‬ ‫اهميه‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫*لكل‬ : ‫مثال‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحيوان‬ ‫و‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫لحياة‬ ‫ضروريه‬ ‫المياة‬ ‫الحيوانيه‬ ‫و‬ ‫المعدنيه‬ ‫و‬ ‫الزراعيه‬ ‫الخامات‬ : ‫للصناعه‬ ‫ضروريه‬ ‫الغذئيه‬ ‫المحاصيل‬ ‫لزراعة‬ ‫الالزمه‬ ‫التربه‬ ‫الصناعي‬ ‫للتقدم‬ ‫الزمه‬ ‫الطاقه‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫و‬ ‫الكبريتيه‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫عيون‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫الر‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحاره‬ ‫العيون‬ ‫من‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫مال‬ ‫السياحه‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشوطئ‬ ‫سياحة‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫السياحه‬ ‫العالجيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫اهميه‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫طبيعيه‬ ‫مخزونات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطبيعه‬ ‫تؤمنه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫لبناء‬ ‫يستخدمها‬ ‫او‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫يستلزمها‬ ‫حضارته‬ ‫رأسها‬ ‫علي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الطاقه‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫و‬ ‫المقدمه‬
  4. 4. ‫طبيعيه‬ ‫مخزونات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطبيعه‬ ‫تؤمنه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫حضارته‬ ‫لبناء‬ ‫يستخدمها‬ ‫او‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫يستلزمها‬ ‫و‬ ‫النفط‬ ‫رأسها‬ ‫علي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الطاقه‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫هي‬ : ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫الي‬ ‫االستخدام‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫تقسيم‬ ‫يمكن‬ 3 : ‫اقسام‬ : ‫الطاقه‬ ‫*مصادر‬ ، ‫نفط‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫وقود‬ ‫مواد‬ ، ‫انهار‬ ، ‫شالالت‬، ‫الرياح‬ ، ‫الشمس‬ ( ‫فحم‬ * ‫ا‬ ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫لمواد‬ ) ‫صخور‬ ، ‫المعادن‬ ‫تراب‬ ، ‫ماء‬ ، ‫غازات‬ ، ‫هواء‬ ( ‫الحيه‬ ‫*الكائنات‬ ‫بريه‬ ‫حيوانات‬ ، ‫بريه‬ ‫نباتات‬ ( : ‫الطبيعيه‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫انواع‬

