Sustainable product production (Millet)
Sustainability Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.
Why we need sustainability?? • Nine billion mouths to feed by 2050. • Dramatic drops in global wheat and maize production ...
Water Stress Around The World by 2040 CANADA USA AFRICA Europe ASIA AUSTRALIA SOUTH AMERICA NEW ZEALAND
Selection of particular product for sustainability; why?? Irrigation wells havevastlydriedup in hardrock areas; life of we...
Solutions to the agricultural problems in the region
The Smart Crop
Millet The Smart Crop • Millet has 3000-5000years of cultivationhistory. • Millets interlink agriculture, dairy and fisher...
Millet The Smart Crop • Chemicals use andrapidcultivation of crops, resultedin the poisoningof water bodies and the destru...
Havea fibrousroot networkthat helps maintainsoil integrity due Canbe grown in drought-hit, aridregions Extremelylow waterf...
Millet and Sustainability
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) • Overcoming povertyand hunger (SDG1 and 2), • Responsible consumption and production...
 The Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural ResearchInstitutions (APAARI),  Forum for Agricultural Researchin Africa(F...
Some Examples
Some Examples
Some Examples
Millet in California • California is also historically a powerful agricultural state. • The second in water intensive rice...
Sustainable Production
Sustainable Production
×