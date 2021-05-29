Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
May. 29, 2021

Freelancing

  1. 1. Freelancing FREELANCING BY WORKPAGE
  2. 2. What is freelancing? FREELANCING MEANS TO WORK AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY RATHER THAN BE EMPLOYED BY SOMEONE ELSE. FREELANCERS ARE SELF-EMPLOYED AND OFTEN REFERRED TO AS INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS. FREELANCERS ARE HIRED BY OTHER COMPANIES ON A PART TIME OR SHORT-TERM BASIS, BUT THEY DO NOT RECEIVE THE SAME COMPENSATION AS FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES OR HAVE THE SAME LEVEL OF COMMITMENT TO ANY PARTICULAR COMPANY.
  3. 3. Other terms for freelancing  Contrashort-term or part time contractct work: Jobs where you are working to fulfill a  Contract job: Same as above.  Independent contractor: This is the IRS classification of a freelancer  to refer to a freelancer. 1099: Freelancers are paid using a tax form called a “1099-MISC” as opposed to your typical, full-time W2. Sometimes “1099” is used  Contract consultant: This term refers to a consultant coming in under a 1099 contract for a short period of time.
  4. 4. Why is it called freelancing? The term “freelance” dates back to the 1800s when a “free lance” referred to a medieval mercenary who would fight for whichever nation or person paid them the most. The term “lance” referred to the long weapon knights on horseback used to knock opponents off of their horses (think jousting).
  5. 5. How does freelancing work?  Freelancers accept payment in return for providing some sort of service. That agreement is generally part-time or short term.  For example, if I hired a photographer to take new headshots for me, I could pay a freelancer for that session and that would be the end of it.  Sometimes people pay freelancers to work a set number of hours per week or per month. That arrangement is often referred to as a “retainer.”  A retainer refers to when you retain the services or right to someone’s time. A lot of legal professionals work on retainer. Every month, they bill a set amount of time to the client, regardless of whether that full time is used or not.
  6. 6. What type of work can I do by freelancing? Design and Creative Jobs  Freelance design and creative jobs include:  Brand Identity and Strategy  Animation  Presentation Design  Motion Graphics Design  Audio Production  Video Production  Voice Talent  Physical Design  Graphic Design  UX/UI Design  Art and Illustration  Photography  Videography
  7. 7. What type of work can I do by freelancing? Admin Support Jobs  Virtual Assistant  Administrative Assistant  Project Management  Order Processing  Data Entry  Transcription  Online Research Design and Creative Jobs  Animation  Presentation Design  Motion Graphics Design  Audio Production  Video Production  Voice Talent  Physical Design  Graphic Design Writing Jobs  Copywriting  Editing  Proofreading  Content Writing  Ghostwriting  Grant Writing  Writing Tutoring  Career Coaching  Creative Writing  Technical Writing
  8. 8. Conclusion  Freelancing means to be your own boss. It’s on you to find a way to fill your time with paid work, whether it’s client direct, subcontracting, or through a jobs marketplace.  There are dozens and dozens of different types of freelance jobs, and more companies are hiring freelancers than ever before.  Freelancing can be an incredible way to earn a living on your own terms, but there are tradeoffs when it comes to financial and health benefits.  It’s up to you to decide if freelancing is right for you. But if you’re going to freelance, investing in the training from Freelancing School can help you make the jump quickly.

