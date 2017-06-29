Kính gửi quý khách Công ty TNHH TMDV Du Lịch Thanh Niên Mới trân trọng gửi đến quý khách thông tin Vé Máy Bay khuyến mãi c...
- Hầu hết các vé máy bay trong chương trình khuyến mãi này không được phép đổi trả. - Quý khách có thể thay đổi ngày bay, ...
Quý khách vui lòng liên hệ để được vé máy bay giá tốt nhất: HOTLINE: 0934.574.577 CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV DU LỊCH THANH NIÊN MỚI...
Vietnam Airlines khuyến mãi bán vé máy bay đi Châu Âu giá rẻ. Đặt vé máy bay giá rẻ đi Châu Âu từ hôm nay cho đến hết ngày 31/03/2018 chỉ từ 868 USD.

Vé máy bay đi châu âu giá rẻ của vietnam airlines

  Quý khách vui lòng liên hệ để được vé máy bay giá tốt nhất: HOTLINE: 0934.574.577 CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV DU LỊCH THANH NIÊN MỚI 212/29 Nguyễn Thái Bình, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh (gần trường THPT Thanh Bình, phía sau lưng Trung tâm Hội Chợ và Triễn Lãm Tân Bình) Điện thoại: 028.62923422/110– Fax: 08.38116474 Website: http://vekhuyenmai.net.vn/ - http://thanhnienmoi.com/ Email: newyouthtour Skype: thanhnienmoi1020 Facebook:facebook.com/vietnam.visa.79/

