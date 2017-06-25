CARTIlHA DO TUTOR Katia Franceschi Abraçado Jardim CECIERJ/ O tutor na EAD-2017
Cartilha do tutor

Cartilha do tutor

  1. 1. CARTIlHA DO TUTOR Katia Franceschi Abraçado Jardim CECIERJ/ O tutor na EAD-2017
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO Esta cartilha tem como objetivo ajudar na sua compreensão sobre o que significa tutor EAD e seu papel e importância na educação a distância(EAD) acerca dos princípios e da prática da tutoria no ensino aberto e a distância (EAD), A educação a distância vem crescendo rapidamente, necessitando de tutores para a consolidação desse novo modelo de educação. O papel do tutor EAD, deve ser como o de um regente em uma orquestra, ser o responsável pela harmonia do resultado.
  3. 3. O tutor EAD O tutor EAD é um professor que ensina através de uma tutoria a distância; o tutor tira dúvidas, direciona os conteúdos, motiva, incentiva, corrige as tarefas, avalia. e se necessário produz o conteúdo pedagógico. O tutor EAD precisa estar inteirado, continuamente com as principais tendências da educação online para adequar da melhor maneira possível às necessidades e anseios de seus alunos. Ele se tornou um personagem recente na história da educação brasileira e foi institucionalizado não só na educação pública com a Universidade Aberta do Brasil (UBA), mas também em instituições de ensino e na Educação a Distância profissional e corporativa; ele é o mediador pedagógico do processo de ensino e aprendizagem na educação a distância.
  4. 4. PAPEL DO TUTOR EM EAD Para Silva (2009, p. 5), o papel do professor é redirecionado para facilitar os percursos de aprendizagem dos alunos nos ambientes digitais. Assim, os docentes atuam diretamente na troca e na construção mútua de fluxos de informação, visando a transformação da simples informação em conhecimento. Esse é o grande desafio da educação na era tecnológica: como ensinar os alunos a aprender a aprender de forma autônoma. De forma mais específica Silva (2009, p. 6), descreve que o tutor é o professor que estabelece diretamente o diálogo com os alunos, usando recursos de interação, tais como: chats, fóruns de discussão, wikis, portfólios, no sentido de orientar os alunos no no sentido de orientar os alunos no processo de aprendizagem mediado pelos meios tecnológicos. O tutor tira as dúvidas do aluno, filtra as informações gerais para facilitar a aprendizagem dos aprendizes, atua na mediação da aprendizagem dos educando.
  5. 5. O Tutor EAD precisa para atuar com qualidade: Conhecer o conteúdo que será ministrado; Articular o material de ensino, conforme os conhecimentos trazidos pelos alunos; Envolver e estimular os alunos acerca de pesquisas; Expor novas perspectivas sobre um assunto específico em fóruns de discussão; Desenvolver a cooperação entre os alunos e despertá-los para suas responsabilidades; Propor auto avaliação para o grupo de alunos; Estimular a realização de projetos em grupo; Administrar eventuais conflitos no grupo de alunos; Ficar atento a sua linguagem e postura na mediação;
  6. 6. Um tutor EAD precisa: ● Buscar fluência tecnológica em todos os que possam auxiliar o seu trabalho; ● Estar atento aos alunos que têm mais dificuldades em aprender; ● Saber intervir diante de alguma situação desagradável no fórum de discussão; ● Buscar sempre se aprimorar, ouvindo os alunos e admitindo possíveis falhas; ● Investir em formação contínua em sua área de atuação e em outros temas e assuntos, além de novas tecnologias que possam contribuir para o seu melhor desempenho no ambiente virtual; ● Buscar estratégias para estimular o aprendizado de maneira plena, levando em conta os saberes dos alunos. ● Despertar a autonomia dos alunos e valorizar suas experiências na construção do sistema de ensino.
  7. 7. O Tutor deve desenvolver: Competências pedagógicas: fundamental para orientar o aluno acerca das atividades a serem desenvolvidas. Competências tecnológicas: conhecer a plataforma EAD e dar assistência ao aluno para a sua melhor utilização. Isso inclui e-mails, fóruns, chats e outros setores do ambiente de aprendizagem virtual; Trabalho colaborativo: desenvolver um ambiente favorável entre os alunos destacando os conhecimentos pedagógicos, diagnosticando o perfil do grupo de alunos. Competências pessoais: estimular o livre pensamento dos alunos e reconhecer suas contribuições para o ensino. Isso é importante para desenvolver a autoestima e autonomia do aluno. Em razão do tutor ser um referencial para os alunos é importante estabelecer uma relação de empatia e confiança. Isso favorece o aprendizado de maneira significativa .
  8. 8. Funcionalidade da Autonomia na EAD Não devemos resumir a autonomia, de modo a compreendê-la, apenas à capacidade que o sujeito tem de organização e de auto-gerenciamento, de cumprir certas atividades em prazos estabelecidos e em discutir e dialogar certos conhecimentos nos fóruns e chats dos ambientes virtuais de aprendizagem. Veremos adiante como esse reducionismo muitas vezes atribuído a autonomia se revela uma arbitrariedade e para tanto o rigor na compreensão deste conceito para posterior delineamento e atribuição no âmbito da educação a distância revela-se uma empresa estritamente necessária.A aplicabilidade da autonomia ao modelo de educação a distância se torna posteriormente uma empresa fácil, uma vez que a educação compreende as suas práticas, sejam elas relativas às modalidades, metodologias eou didáticas aplicadas.
  9. 9. Afetividade, interatividade e motivação Os aspectos afetivos precisam ser tão valorizados quanto os cognitivos para a reestruturação de políticas e práticas educacionais (LONGHI et al, 2009). No caso da educação online, essa importância é mais evidente ainda, por conta dos grupos em situação de aprendizagem não manterem contatos físicos. As relações interpessoais que se estabelecem são mediadas predominantemente pela linguagem escrita, nas diversas interfaces disponíveis nos AVA. A interatividade, que nos fóruns assume a forma de diálogos, baseia-se segundo Silva (2006, p.23), numa disposição para o “mais comunicacional”, fundamentado na disponibilização de múltiplas aberturas à participação-intervenção dos alunos; à bidirecionalidade nas relações, rompendo com a transmissão unidirecional autoritária; à multiplicidade de redes de conexões no tratamento dos conteúdos.
  10. 10. Autonomia em EAD A autonomia deve ser encarada como um pressuposto primordial da educação é compreendida como um pilar de sustentação nos cursos a distância. Ela é fundamental nos processos de construção da aprendizagem, pois prioriza a atitude independente do educando ao promover a possibilidade da ação investigativa e promoção da autoria. Dessa forma, espera-se que estudantes da EAD cumpram em primeiro lugar o pré-requisito de manifestarem-se autônomos, realizando curso, matéria, disciplina, questionário ou avaliação para isso. Entende-se que é uma condição estritamente necessária para compreensão por parte dos interessados na modalidade dos cursos a distância de que deverão ser investidos de uma atitude autônoma e se não a possuem deverão desenvolvê-la, estando conscientes de que não conseguirão realizar os cursos que pretendem se antes não estiverem dessa forma preparados.
  11. 11. Não pense que ser tutor EAD é um trabalho fácil. Essa função requer tempo, planejamento e organização. Por isso, não se deixe levar por preconceitos de pessoas que acreditam que o ensino a distância não funciona. Seja sério e muito profissional abraçando a ideia de tutor EAD, confiando que fará um bom trabalho. As diferenças individuais devem ser consideradas na relação com os alunos. O tutor precisa proporcionar um ambiente de aprendizagem colaborativo. Isso é fundamental não apenas para a troca de ideias, mas para o desenvolvimento de uma identidade em grupo. Existem qualidades e competências essenciais que o tutor em EAD deve ter, por exemplo: Conhecimentos pedagógicos, tecnológicos, didáticos, pessoais, linguísticos e de trabalho colaborativo em equipe. É importante sempre se empenha em estabelecer estudos aprofun- dados acerca do papel do tutor EAD no processo de aprendizagem. Em razão das inúmeras possibilidades de atuação, o tutor tem o dever de buscar compreender a relação subjetiva no processo de ensino a distância. CONCLUSÃO
  12. 12. REFERÊNCIAS BIOGRÁFICAS: http://www.edools.com/tutor-ead/ http://www.cedaf.ufv.br/tutoria/anexos/pagina/arquivos/64746.pdf http://blog.raleduc.com.br/2016/03/24-bom-tutor-ead//caracteristica-de-um DELL’AGLI, B.; BRENELLI, R. A afetividade no jogo de regras. In: SISTO, F.; MARTINELLI, S. Afetividade e dificuldades de aprendizagem: uma abord agem psicopedagógica. São Paulo: Vetor, 2006, p. 32. NISKIER, Arnaldo. Educação a Distância: A Tecnologia da Esperança. São Paulo, Loyola, 1999.

