4 estrategias espirituales

Estrategias para la estimulación espirituales en ancianos

4 estrategias espirituales

  1. 1. Universidad de Montemorelos Facultad de Psicolog�a Materia: Psicogerontolog�a Docente: Brenda Tabardillo Vazquez Actividad: Estrategias de Intervenci�n en el �rea Espiritual Alumna: Keylah Jer�nimo Antonio
  2. 2. Quiero crecer m�s Dependemos de la Biblia para conocer el principio de la historia del mundo, la creaci�n del hombre y su ca�da. Si eliminamos la Palabra de Dios, �qu� podemos esperar sino quedarnos con f�bulas y conjeturas, y con ese debilitamiento del intelecto que es el seguro resultado de aceptar el error? Elena de White 1904 Material: Biblia. Cuaderno, bol�grafo Objetivo: Fomentar la reflexi�n en el d�a a d�a de la persona, alentar el sentimiento de paz y tranquilidad con la lectura de la Biblia. Actividad: Todos los d�as el adulto escoger� un cap�tulo de la biblia despu�s de leerlo escribir� en el cuaderno como podr�a implementar lo que se ley� a su vida y que lecciones puede aspiren ser de dicho cap�tulo. Mi alabanza La vida eterna de nuestro Salvador nos proporciona un motivo constante de gratitud y alabanza. Las bendiciones del Se�or fluir�an sobre el alma, y las alabanzas al Alt�simo estar�an continuamente en sus labios. Elena de White (1881) Material: Biblia. Cuaderno, bol�grafo Objetivo: aprender pasajes de la biblia por medio del canto y mantener la alabanza presente durante toda la semana. Actividad: El domingo por la ma�ana el participante escoger� un pasaje de la Biblia. El pasaje debe ser lo suficientemente largo y corto para ser recordado f�cilmente y ser cantado (de dos a tres vers�culos dependiendo de la longitud de estos). Los escribir� en una libreta y les compondr� una melod�a. Este canto lo cantar� en la ma�ana y en la noche durante una semana hasta aprenderlo. Mi oraci�n La oraci�n de fe nunca se pierde; pero pretender que siempre ser� respondida de la misma manera y en relaci�n con el motivo particular que esta- mos esperando, es presunci�n. Elena de White (1861)
  3. 3. Material: cuaderno, bol�grafo Objetivo: facilitar el tiempo de la oraci�n para que se hacerla un habito. Actividad: despu�s de despertar el adulto mayor tomar� una libreta y un bol�grafo y escribir� por lo menos 10 cosas por lo que esta agradecido y despu�s las peticiones que pueda tener. Orar� por lo menos 5 min. Y cada d�a incrementar� el tiempo hasta llegar a una hora. Tiempo con Dios El que con oraci�n da atenci�n estricta a las Escrituras tendr� conceptos claros y juicios sanos, como si al volverse hacia Dios hubiera alcanzado un plano superior de inteligencia. Elena de White (1913) Material: biblia/lecci�n de escuela sab�tica Objetivo: alentar a tener tiempo con Dios lo cual aumentar� el sentimiento de pax durante el d�a. Actividad: Antes de ir a la cama en la noche el adulto tomar� un tiempo de 15 minutos aproximadamente para leer su biblia o su lecci�n de escuela sab�tica. Leer� durante 5 a 10 minutos (puede tomar mas tiempo) y orar� durante otros 5 a 10 minutos. Despu�s se alistar� para dormir. 5.10.15 La conciencia de estar haciendo el bien es la mejor medicina para los cuerpos y las mentes enfermos. La bendici�n especial de Dios que descansa sobre quien la recibe, es salud y fortaleza. La persona cuya mente est� tranquila y satisfecha en Dios, est� en la senda que conduce a la salud. Elena de White (1867) Material: Biblia Objetivo: para las personas que est�n muy ocupadas esta pr�ctica facilitar� el tiempo con Dios. Actividad: 5. En la ma�ana despu�s de despertar el adulto mayor dedicara 5 min. a la oraci�n. 10. En. La tarde antes de la hora de la comida se leer� la biblia por 5 min y orar� el resto del tiempo (10 min). En la noche antes de dormir la persona tendr� un
  4. 4. peque�o devocional durante 15 minutos por ejemplo leer la lecci�n de escuela sab�tica cantar unos himnos y orar.

