Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de Montemorelos Facultad de Psicolog�a Materia: Psicogerontolog�a Docente: Brenda Tabardillo Vazquez Actividad...
Estrategias De Intervenci�n En El �rea Emocional 1. La verdadera amistad Dios considera que cada uno es responsable por la...
Manifestad un esp�ritu tierno y misericordioso hacia los que yerran. Acercaos a los corazones. Elena White (1902). El obje...
El adulto mayor har� su propio diccionario con diferentes emociones redactado por si mismo. La descripci�n de las emocione...
El objetivo de esta actividad es identificar las diferentes formas que se puede mejorar el estado de animo. Materiales: un...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 estrategias emocionales geronto

41 views

Published on

Estrategias par la estimulación emocional en ancianos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3 estrategias emocionales geronto

  1. 1. Universidad de Montemorelos Facultad de Psicolog�a Materia: Psicogerontolog�a Docente: Brenda Tabardillo Vazquez Actividad: Estrategias de Intervenci�n en el �rea Emocional Alumna: Keylah Jer�nimo Antonio
  2. 2. Estrategias De Intervenci�n En El �rea Emocional 1. La verdadera amistad Dios considera que cada uno es responsable por la influencia que rodea su alma, con respecto a s� mismo y a los dem�s. Elena White (2007) El objetivo de la actividad es resaltar el impacto que tiene cada uno de los integrantes de un grupo sobre el mismo en el fomento de emociones ya sean positivos o negativos. Materiales: hojas de papel y bol�grafos Instrucciones Los integrantes del grupo escribir�n una lista en una hoja alguna ocasi�n en la que un integrante del grupo los hizo sentir importantes En otra lista escribir�n las veces que un integrante del grupo los hizo sentirse excluidos o poco valorados Para finalizar, cada da integrante del grupo expondr� sus casos y explicar� sentimientos que estas conductas de sus compa�eros provocaron Posteriormente se har� una lluvia de ideas para disminuir el numero de veces que los sentimientos negativos aparecen. 2. Met�foras No teng�is un esp�ritu de controversia. Los discursos denunciatorios hacen muy poco bien. El m�todo m�s seguro para destruir las falsas doctrinas consiste en predicar la verdad. Mantened una actitud positiva. Dejad que las preciosas verdades del evangelio maten la fuerza del mal.
  3. 3. Manifestad un esp�ritu tierno y misericordioso hacia los que yerran. Acercaos a los corazones. Elena White (1902). El objetivo es aprender a expresar las emociones que sentimos en un determinado �mbito de nuestra vida a trav�s del uso de met�foras. Instrucciones Se le pedir� al adulto que seleccione un �mbito de su vida sobre el que le gustar�a reflexionar. Puede ser: trabajo, ocio, familiar, amigos, salud, etc. El adulto mayor pensar� en an�cdotas del �mbito que ha escogido y qu� emociones le evocan esos recuerdos. Despu�s, debe pensar qu� imagen tienen las personas que forman parte de ese �mbito sobre si. Intenta explicarlo con un adjetivo o una imagen. 3. Diccionario Cuando nos encontramos profundamente ensombrecidos es por- que Satan�s se ha interpuesto entre nosotros y los brillantes rayos del Sol de Justicia. En los momentos de tribulaci�n este resplandor se eclipsa y no entendemos por qu� nos da la impresi�n de que la seguridad desaparece. Se nos induce a mirar al yo, y eso nos impide recibir el consuelo que hay en la cruz no en su sombra para nosotros. Elena White (1894) El objetivo de la actividad es aprender a catalogar las emociones que se experimentan. Al expandir el vocabulario se har� m�s f�cil expresar las emociones que se sienten. Materiales: hojas y un bol�grafo Instrucciones
  4. 4. El adulto mayor har� su propio diccionario con diferentes emociones redactado por si mismo. La descripci�n de las emociones ser� basado en un diccionario convencional pero escrito el las palabras del paciente. 4. Identificar Las Emociones Recordad que no pod�is leer los corazones. No pod�is conocer los motivos que impulsan las acciones que os parecen err�neas. Hay muchos que no han recibido la debida educaci�n; sus caracteres son tortuosos, duros y retorcidos, y parecen sinuosos en todas formas. Elena de White (1900) Materiales: papel o cartulinas y colores para pintar El objetivo de esta actividad es encontrar nuevas formas de expresar las emociones Instrucciones El adulto mayor pintara como se siente en ese momento Si se quiere profundizar mas en la identificaci�n de emociones se puede poner m�sica de diferentes g�neros y se tendr� que expresar en la pintura los sentimientos que la canci�n expresa. 5. Diario de emociones Dirijan sus pensamientos hacia las manifes- taciones evidentes del gran amor de Dios por ustedes. La fe puede sobrellevar la prueba, resistir la tentaci�n y mantenerse firme ante los desenga�os. Jes�s vive y es nuestro abogado. Todo lo que su mediaci�n nos asegura es nuestro. Elena de White (1905)
  5. 5. El objetivo de esta actividad es identificar las diferentes formas que se puede mejorar el estado de animo. Materiales: una libreta dedicada especialmente para la actividad, un bol�grafo Instrucciones Tomar de 10 a 12 minutos para escribir todas las emociones experimentadas durante el d�a (preferiblemente hacer la actividad antes a de dormir) Al identificar las emociones negativas mas recurrentes se anotaran en una lista donde posteriormente la persona escribir� como puede sentirse mejor con estas emociones y como asimilarlas. Con el diario de las emociones es posible trabajar el autoconocimiento emocional y la regulaci�n emocional a medida que se va utilizando. Esta estrategia es �til para entender las emociones y para obtener feedback sobre c�mo se siente el paciente.

×