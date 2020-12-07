Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOS ROLES DE GÉNERO Keyla Xuan De Blas Riera 4ºA 2018-2019
  2. 2. El sexo: Características físicas y biológicas que tiene una persona desde que nace y que la diferencian entre hombre o mujer. Son universales, es decir, en todas las partes del mundo existen estas diferencias. Para entender que son los roles de género, primero hay que saber diferenciar entre el sexo de una persona y su género. El género: Características que asigna la sociedad. Es una construcción social que nos dice y enseña cómo debemos ser, que nos debe gustar, que actividades debemos realizar, que debemos decir, como vestir y que pensar.
  3. 3. ¿Qué son los roles de género? Acciones, expectativas y normas que la sociedad establece sobre cómo debe actuar y sentir una persona en función de que sea mujer o hombre. Esto crea una estructura social y representa unas funciones que se atribuyen y que son asumidas por mujeres y hombres. Estos conjuntos de comportamientos, funciones y papeles sociales se transmiten mediante las creencias sobre lo que deben ser y hacer mujeres y hombres, denominadas estereotipos.
  4. 4. Rol masculino: Mantenimiento y sustento económico de la familia, tener un trabajo remunerado… Rol femenino: Maternidad y crianza de los hijos, tareas del hogar, dar sustento emocional a la familia.
  5. 5. FEMENINO MASCULINO ESTEREOTIPOS Debilidad Fuerza Dependencia Independencia Sensibilidad Objetividad Intuición Decisión TIEMPO Carece de horario, pero es sistemático Tiene horario No tiene valor social Tiene valor social No tiene valor de uso Tiene valor de uso, económico No está integrado en las estadísticas oficiales Produce bienes y servicios ESPACIO Doméstico Público Invisible Visible Cerrado Espacio de aislamiento Espacio de relación Escasa existencia de relaciones sociales Espacio de poder social
  6. 6. La sociedad da mucho valor al rol masculino y minimiza el femenino. Coloca a los hombres en una posición de poder sobre las mujeres. Las mujeres se sienten discriminadas. Hay desigualdad.
  7. 7. Este estado de superioridad, sobre las mujeres, hace que los hombres crean tener el derecho de imponer Sus gustos Como visten Tener control sobre sus parejas. Sus opinionesDonde salen El dinero que gastan Si pueden trabajar o no

