Deber 1

Ejecutar la frase "Hola Mundo"

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR Facultad de Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias de la Educación Kevin Alexandro Yanza Tinizhañay Pedagogía de las Ciencias Experimentales de la Informática Programación Estructurada Msc. Víctor Zapata 2020-12-04 1. Ingrese a la pagina oficial de eclipse para realizar la descarga.
  2. 2. 2. Realice la ejecución e instalación del programa eclipse.
  3. 3. 3. Creé un nuevo proyecto Java para la creación del código “Hola Mundo”. 4. Realice el programa de “Hola Mundo”. 5. Procedí con la ejecución que tuvo éxito e imprimió la frase “Hola Mundo”.

