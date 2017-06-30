 Nació en la antigua Atenas en el (470-399)a.c  No hay datos curiosos sobre Sócrates  Hijo de un escultor y una comadro...
*La mayéutica: un termino relacionado con su madre partera que ayudaba a dar a luz a las madres, Sócrates contribuía con s...
* Nació en Estagira (estagirita) en 384 a. C. y murió en Eubea en 322 a. C. *Fue discípulo de Platón. A la muerte de Plató...
*Fue el primero en sistematizar los hábitos. *Se generan porque el hombre tiene aptitud mental Existen 2 categorías de háb...
*Nació el 13 de noviembre del año 354. * Su papá era pagano y su madre era cristiana lo cual fue educado por el cristianis...
No enseñaba que cada uno de nosotros llevábamos el conocimiento dentro de nosotros pero faltaba desarrollarlo.  El su co...
*Nació en el castillo de Roccasecca, cerca de Aquino, en el año 1225, en el seno de una numerosa y noble familia italiana....
Filósofos clásicos
  1. 1.  Nació en la antigua Atenas en el (470-399)a.c  No hay datos curiosos sobre Sócrates  Hijo de un escultor y una comadrona.  Siendo muy joven despertó el deseo de saber, conocer las causas de las cosas «SOLO SE QUE NADA SE » Pensamiento Educativo • A pesar de su sabiduría no se sentía saberlo todo como la mayoría de los de su época. • Su inconformismo lo obligo a oponerse a la ignorancia popular y al conocimiento de los que se decían sabios • Consideraba al conocimiento como lo más valioso
  2. 2. *La mayéutica: un termino relacionado con su madre partera que ayudaba a dar a luz a las madres, Sócrates contribuía con sus discípulos que les ayudaba a dar a luz las verdades desconocidas e inconscientes que se encontraban en lo mas profundo de su ser, es decir los conducía hacia la tan ansiada respuesta. *La ironía socrática: que consistía en interrogar a la gente para luego poner en evidencia la ignorancia de sus afirmaciones. esto queda expresado en su celebre frase "yo solo se que no se nada"
  3. 3. * Nació en Estagira (estagirita) en 384 a. C. y murió en Eubea en 322 a. C. *Fue discípulo de Platón. A la muerte de Platón, Aristóteles dejo la academia y se trasladó a Asos donde formo una pequeña comunidad platónica. TEORIA DE LA FELICIDAD Sostenía que si se preguntaban a una persona, que es lo que mas desea se obtiene un respuesta inánime, «todos deseamos, por encima de cualquier cosa, ser FELIZ»
  4. 4. *Fue el primero en sistematizar los hábitos. *Se generan porque el hombre tiene aptitud mental Existen 2 categorías de hábitos Hábito entitativos: dispone bien respeto de si mismo Hábito Operativo: Dispone bien respeto a los demás. Hábitos Dianoeticos o intelectuales (razón- teoría) Hábitos éticos o morales (razón- práctica)
  5. 5. *Nació el 13 de noviembre del año 354. * Su papá era pagano y su madre era cristiana lo cual fue educado por el cristianismo. San Agustín y pensamiento platónico *San Agustín se basa mucho el la teorías de platón, poder encontrar el conocimiento de la verdad pero en diferencia de el que San Agustín todo su conocimiento lo basa en dios que lo considera como ser supremo
  6. 6. No enseñaba que cada uno de nosotros llevábamos el conocimiento dentro de nosotros pero faltaba desarrollarlo.  El su conocimiento de cada cosa lo basaba en dios porque creía que era la única persona de mínimo infinito Su filosofía la basaba en el conocimiento de la verdad de la cosas hacia la educación Impartía conocimientos con personas de su comunidad para una mejor formación
  7. 7. *Nació en el castillo de Roccasecca, cerca de Aquino, en el año 1225, en el seno de una numerosa y noble familia italiana. PENSAMIENTO FILOSÓFICO Se pone en manifiesto la critica que realiza la tecnología tradicional de inspiración Agustiana. Tomas no rechaza la tradición No elabora un filosofía de la educación crítica. Tiene en cuenta que los padres son la generación de los hijos. La educación comienza de la familia que es el primer ámbito en el que se representa la inteligencia y habilidades

×