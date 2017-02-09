Job 23:10-11 Matthew 16:1-4
Job 23:10-11 10 But He knows the way that I take; When He has tested me, I shall come forth as gold. 11 My foot has held f...
Matthew 16:1-4 The Pharisees and Sadducees Seek a Sign 16 Then the Pharisees and Sadducees came, and testing Him asked tha...
I will read 9.2.2017

