Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. Kevin Fabian Perdomo Viasus. Tec. Procesos Industriales. 2020-2. 98410. ¿Qué es la Ingeniería Química ...
PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. INGENIERIA QUIMICA Y EXPRESION GRAFICA. KEVIN FABIAN PERDOMO VIASUS. CODIGO: 98410. 2020-02. TECNOLOGI...
Cuando los conflictos más intensos se superan, dejan una sensación de seguridad y tranquilidad que no se perturba fácilmen...
PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. El portafolio digital es una interesante herramienta que tiene como objetivo reunir los trabajos que r...
HOJA DE VIDA ACADEMICA.  EDUCACION PRIMARIA: GIMNASIO ACADEMICO REGIONAL.  EDUCACION SECUNDARIA: BACHILLER TECNICO COMER...
INDICE. 6 • ¿Qué es la ingeniería química?............................................................ • ¿Qué es la expres...
La ingeniería química es la profesión en la cual el conocimiento de la matemática, química y otras ciencias básicas es apl...
La expresión grafica es una forma de comunicación que permite expresar ideas en forma grafica, además en la actualidad es ...
La expresión grafica funciona como una herramienta para el Ingeniero Químico, ya que en muchas de las características de l...
Portafolio digital kevin perdomo 98410
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Portafolio digital kevin perdomo 98410

46 views

Published on

INGENIERIA QUIMICA

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Portafolio digital kevin perdomo 98410

  1. 1. PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. Kevin Fabian Perdomo Viasus. Tec. Procesos Industriales. 2020-2. 98410. ¿Qué es la Ingeniería Química y Expresión Grafica? 1
  2. 2. PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. INGENIERIA QUIMICA Y EXPRESION GRAFICA. KEVIN FABIAN PERDOMO VIASUS. CODIGO: 98410. 2020-02. TECNOLOGIA EN PROCESOS QUIMICOS INDUSTRIALES. 2
  3. 3. Cuando los conflictos más intensos se superan, dejan una sensación de seguridad y tranquilidad que no se perturba fácilmente. Son solo estos intensos conflictos y su conflagración lo que se necesita para producir resultados valiosos y duraderos. C. Gustav Jung. FRASE. 3
  4. 4. PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. El portafolio digital es una interesante herramienta que tiene como objetivo reunir los trabajos que realiza el alumno convirtiéndose en una genial manera de evaluación de su proceso de aprendizaje. 4
  5. 5. HOJA DE VIDA ACADEMICA.  EDUCACION PRIMARIA: GIMNASIO ACADEMICO REGIONAL.  EDUCACION SECUNDARIA: BACHILLER TECNICO COMERCIAL. GIMNASIO ACADEMICO REGIONAL (2018). 5
  6. 6. INDICE. 6 • ¿Qué es la ingeniería química?............................................................ • ¿Qué es la expresión grafica? …………………………………………………………. • ¿Para que sirve en le ingeniería química?........................................... 7 8 9
  7. 7. La ingeniería química es la profesión en la cual el conocimiento de la matemática, química y otras ciencias básicas es aplicado con juicio para desarrollar maneras económicas de usar materiales y energía para el beneficio de la humanidad. ¿Qué es la Ingeniería Química? 7
  8. 8. La expresión grafica es una forma de comunicación que permite expresar ideas en forma grafica, además en la actualidad es obligatorio el conocimiento de los objetos gráficos que permitan transmitir ideas y propuestas, según algunas definiciones normalizadas, con el propósito de facilitar la comprensión de la comunicación técnica. La documentación gráfica, el análisis y el diseño, son también aspectos fundamentales del proceso industrial y en el proceso creativo. ¿Qué es la expresión grafica? 8
  9. 9. La expresión grafica funciona como una herramienta para el Ingeniero Químico, ya que en muchas de las características de la Ingeniería química se deben presentar las capacidades de evolucionar los sistemas de la producción de alimentos y recursos, buscar todas las ideas técnicas, las organizaciones, para llevar a cabo sus procesos, su realización, su control y la calidad. ¿Para que sirve en la Ingeniería Química? 9

×