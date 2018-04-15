SEO cheatsheet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Content is King Do you have: ● research sources quoted impeccably for stats, quotes, and studies conducted ● Statistical i...
Keyword Optimization ● Every post has at least 1 keyword. ● Stylized keywords (bolded, italicized, or underlined) nearest ...
Keyword Optimization ● Keyword shows in the 1st paragraph or 1st 100 words. ● Keyword shows in the last paragraph or last ...
Content is King Do you have: ● Research sources impeccably quoted? ● Statistical information provided? ● Any unnaturally s...
MVP Prose Do you have: ● Research sources quoted impeccably for stats and quotes. ● Statistical information provided? ● Co...
Link Optimization Outbound Inbound
Link Optimization Outbound ● Not too many outbound links ● How about the quality of outbound links ● Do they lead to autho...
Link Optimization Inbound ● The quantity of internal links pointing to this page suggests to Google high relevancy signal ...
Image Optimization 1. Descriptive image names being used. 2. Is the image a high-resolution photo? 3. Alt tags filled with...
What’s the alt=”” tag? 1. The alt tag is found when adding an image in the Wordpress media library. 2. It’s called “alt” b...
When The Viewer (YOU) See This Google Sees This
When You See a Video Google see this → <video id="sampleMovie" alt=”the more descriptive the alt tag the better” width="64...
Add the ALT Tag
Image Optimization 1. Descriptive image names being used. 2. Is the image a high-resolution photo? 3. Alt tags filled with...
  1. 1. Content is King Do you have: ● research sources quoted impeccably for stats, quotes, and studies conducted ● Statistical information provided? ● Content has at least 100 words in length. ● Between 2000 and 2500 generally rank highest. ● Any unnaturally sounding phrases or sentences?
  2. 2. Keyword Optimization ● Every post has at least 1 keyword. ● Stylized keywords (bolded, italicized, or underlined) nearest to the top. ● Keyword shows in the heading at the top. ● Keyword shows in the URL. ● Keyword shows in the title. ● Title has less than 90 characters and 60 is ideal ● You have a higher chance of seeing the whole not part of the title on an actual search.
  3. 3. Keyword Optimization ● Keyword shows in the 1st paragraph or 1st 100 words. ● Keyword shows in the last paragraph or last 100 words. ● Keyword density around 2%. ● Keywords evenly spread out.
  4. 4. Content is King Do you have: ● Research sources impeccably quoted? ● Statistical information provided? ● Any unnaturally sounding writing? ● Google can tell the difference between keyword- stuffy from natural writing ● Proper grammar and spelling? ● How’s the quality of writing? ● Google can determine the quality of writing
  5. 5. MVP Prose Do you have: ● Research sources quoted impeccably for stats and quotes. ● Statistical information provided? ● Content has at least 1000 words in length. ● Between 2000 and 2500 generally rank highest. ● Spent between 5 and 15 hours on this writing?
  6. 6. Link Optimization Outbound Inbound
  7. 7. Link Optimization Outbound ● Not too many outbound links ● How about the quality of outbound links ● Do they lead to authority sites like Wiipedia? ● Does the theme of the link page match the theme of your page?
  8. 8. Link Optimization Inbound ● The quantity of internal links pointing to this page suggests to Google high relevancy signal ● The quality of Inbound links ● Does the theme of the link page match the theme of your page?
  9. 9. Image Optimization 1. Descriptive image names being used. 2. Is the image a high-resolution photo? 3. Alt tags filled with descriptive label 4. Primary keyword present in the image name 5. Primary keyword present in the alt tag
  10. 10. What’s the alt=”” tag? 1. The alt tag is found when adding an image in the Wordpress media library. 2. It’s called “alt” because in case the image fails to load you will see this alt instead. Why the alt=”” tag?
  11. 11. When The Viewer (YOU) See This Google Sees This
  12. 12. When You See a Video Google see this → <video id="sampleMovie" alt=”the more descriptive the alt tag the better” width="640" height="360" preload controls> <source src="HTML5Sample_H264.mov" /> </video>
  13. 13. Add the ALT Tag
  14. 14. Image Optimization 1. Descriptive image names being used. 2. Is the image a high-resolution photo? 3. Alt tags filled with descriptive label 4. Primary keyword present in the image name 5. Primary keyword present in the alt tag

