Tabla de contenido pdf

  1. 1. Tecnología producción de audio y video 1 TABLAS DE CONTENIDO Contenido TABLAS DE CONTENIDO ...................................................................................................................... 1 TIC ....................................................................................................................................................... 2 Introducción.................................................................................................................................... 2 GUIÓN ................................................................................................................................................. 3 ¿Qué es?.......................................................................................................................................... 3 Ejemplo: ...................................................................................................................................... 3 PRODUCCIÓN ...................................................................................................................................... 4 ¿En que consiste?............................................................................................................................ 4 Proceso de producción................................................................................................................ 4 DIRECCIÓN........................................................................................................................................... 5 Director ........................................................................................................................................... 5 Campo laboral............................................................................................................................. 5
  2. 2. Tecnología producción de audio y video 2 TIC 1 Introducción -Las TIC se desarrollan a partir de los avances científicos producidos en los ámbitos de la informática y las telecomunicaciones. Las TIC son el conjunto de tecnologías que permiten el acceso, producción, tratamiento y comunicación de información presentada en diferentes códigos (texto, imagen, sonido). El elemento más representativo de las nuevas tecnologías es sin duda el ordenador y más específicamente, Internet. Como indican diferentes autores, Internet supone un salto cualitativo2 de gran magnitud, cambiando y redefiniendo los modos de conocer y relacionarse del hombre. En este apartado vamos a intentar revisar brevemente algunas de los recursos que nos ofrece el ordenador. ¿Qué programas podemos utilizar? ¿Qué nos ofrecen las redes de comunicación? Podemos diferenciar los programas y recursos que podemos utilizar con el ordenador en dos grandes categorías: recursos informáticos, que nos permiten realizar el procesamiento y tratamiento de la información y, los recursos telemáticos3 que nos ofrece Internet, orientados a la comunicación y el acceso a la información. 1 Tecnologías de información y comunicación 2 Actualidad o relacionado 3 asociación creada para favorecer la expansión del mercado de la información con el complejo universo telemático
  3. 3. Tecnología producción de audio y video 3 GUIÓN ¿Qué es? es un texto que expone, con los detalles necesarios para su realización, el contenido de una película, de una historieta, o de un programa de radio o televisión. Es decir, un escrito que contiene las indicaciones de todo aquello que la obra requiere para su puesta en escena. Abarca tanto los aspectos literarios (guion cinematográfico, elaborado por el guionista: los parlamentos4 ) como los técnicos (guion técnico, elaborado por el director: acotaciones5 , escenografía, iluminación o sonidos). Ejemplo: El guion de cómic6 ha sido comparado en muchas ocasiones con el guion técnico de cine, pudiendo diferenciarse "porque en cada plano (cuadro, viñeta) nuestra cámara permanece inmóvil". Este varía, sin embargo, enormemente según los autores, presiones editoriales, y otros factores. Puede responder a la clásica estructura "Número de viñeta", "Plano", "Descripción de la escena" y "Texto", dividiéndose así en dos partes: Una dedicada al dibujante, donde se le indica el plano necesario para cada viñeta (desde Panorámica General a Primer Plano, según el caso), se describen personajes, edificios, ambientes, expresiones y, en muchas ocasiones, también el encuadre (si Fulanito está de perfil o de cara al enfoque, p. ej.). La otra parte es la del diálogo, que aparecerá impresa en los "bocadillos". Cuando el guionista sea el propio dibujante, puede utilizarse una estructura mucho más somera7 , en la que solo se mencione el número de viñeta y el texto que contiene. Algunos autores no llegan a escribirlo, pasando directamente al dibujo o abocetando8 una primera aproximación. En otros casos, puede llegar a dividirse en varias partes, cada una con un autor. 4 Obra de teatro 5 Delimitación visible de un terreno 6 Relato o historia explicada mediante viñetas o recuadros que contienen ilustraciones 7 Referencia aquello que se ubica muy cerca de la superficie o por encima de ella 8 Dibujar
  4. 4. Tecnología producción de audio y video 4 PRODUCCIÓN ¿En que consiste? Consiste en el arte de crear un producto para medios de comunicación audiovisuales, como el cine o la televisión. Abarca desde aspectos financieros (el capital), recursos técnicos y logísticos (los medios) hasta qué tareas se hacen cada día (el trabajo). La producción audiovisual se realiza en tres fases. – Planificación (pre9 -producción) – Ejecución (producción) – Montaje y Edición (post10 -producción) Proceso de producción Cada pieza audiovisual o proyecto tiene un proceso relativamente diferente de producción. La producción para series de televisión es diferente de la producción para retransmisiones en vivo de eventos deportivos, realización de spots11 publicitarios o para programas que se transmiten en directo tales como los de noticias. El hilo común en cada caso es que la producción audiovisual es indispensable, pues garantiza la realización sin contratiempos del programa o producto. Y que además su implementación es dinámica, seriada y progresiva, de manera que incremente el valor del trabajo de todo el equipo de realización. 9 Antes 10 Después 11 Anuncio publicitario
  5. 5. Tecnología producción de audio y video 5 DIRECCIÓN Director El Director Audiovisual es un profesional capaz de crear, desarrollar y dirigir proyectos audiovisuales de ficción y no ficción en diferentes géneros, formatos y soportes tecnológicos, promoviendo la innovación y un aporte autoral12 en el ámbito de los contenidos y la realización, puestas al servicio de las necesidades de los proyectos y la sociedad. La creación audiovisual requiere autores capaces de imaginar mundos a partir de lo existente, gestores que transformen esos mundos en proyectos y realizadores que los hagan realidad. Campo laboral Canales de televisión, productoras independientes de cine y televisión, instituciones privadas o públicas dedicadas al desarrollo, promoción y difusión de obras audiovisuales y proyectos multimediales. Docencia e investigación en ¡universidades, institutos y centros de estudio. 12 Fruto de la creatividad de un autor y no un producto en serie comercial

