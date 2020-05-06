MAT-176 Lesson 28: Final Exam Review

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Calculus II Spring 2020 Final Examination (Review)
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (1 of 4) 1(i). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution. ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (2 of 4) 1(ii). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution....
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (3 of 4) 1(iii). Determine the antiderivative of Solution. This is an...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (4 of 4) 1(iv). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution....
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (1 of 4) 2(i). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (2 of 4) 2(ii). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (3 of 4) 2(iii). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifyin...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (4 of 4) 2(iv). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (1 of 4) 3(i). Evaluate the following definite integral: Solution. Th...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (2 of 4) 3(i) cont’d. We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 cos2 3𝑡 ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (3 of 4) 3(ii). Evaluate the following definite integral: Solution. T...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (4 of 4) 3(ii) cont’d. We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 sin2 2𝑡...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (1 of 5) 4(i). Determine the following antiderivative: Solution. This...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (2 of 5) 4(i) cont’d. From the previous slide: But 2𝑥 = 3 sin 𝜃, so s...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (3 of 5) 4(i) Alternative. Determine the following antiderivative: Ea...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (4 of 5) 4(i) cont’d. Now, 𝑢 = 2𝑥 with 𝑑𝑢 = 2𝑑𝑥, and Now, we can appl...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (5 of 5) 4(ii). Determine the following antiderivative: Easy Solution...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 5 (1 of 1) 5(i). Sketch the region 𝑅 of the 𝑥𝑦-plane bounded between th...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Graph for Questions 5(i) & 6(i) (1 of 1)
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 5 (1 of 1) 5(i). After factoring, we obtain: It follows that 𝑥 = 0 and ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 6 (1 of 1) 6(i). Set up an integral that computes the volume of the sol...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (1 of 6) 7(a)(i). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a l...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (2 of 6) 7(a)(ii). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (3 of 6) 7(a)(iii). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (4 of 6) 7(a)(iv). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (5 of 6) 7(a)(iv) Solution (cont’d). We obtained: Above we used the f...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (6 of 6) 7(b)(i). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a l...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (1 of 5) 8(a)(i). Compute the limit of the sequence or show that it d...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (2 of 5) 8(a)(ii). Compute the limit of the sequence or show that it ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (3 of 5) 8(b)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (4 of 5) 8(b)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (5 of 5) 8(c)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 9 (1 of 6) 9(i). Suppose 300mg of a painkiller is given to a patient pr...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 9 (2 of 6) 9(i) cont’d. This is a geometric series with initial term 𝑎 ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (1 of 6) 10(a)(i). Use a convergence test to determine if the follow...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (2 of 6) 10(a)(i) cont’d. From the previous slide: It follows that: ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (3 of 6) 10(b). Use a convergence test to determine if each of the f...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (1 of 6) 11(i). Find the interval of convergence of the following po...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (2 of 6) 11(i) cont’d. It follows that: Now, according to the ratio ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (3 of 6) 11(i) cont’d. For the other endpoint 𝑥 = 1, then 𝑥 − 2 = 1 ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (4 of 6) 11(ii). Find the interval of convergence of the following p...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (5 of 6) 11(ii) cont’d. It follows that: Now, according to the ratio...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (6 of 6) 11(ii) cont’d. For the other endpoint 𝑥 = 9/5, then 𝑥 − 2 =...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 12 (1 of 2) The 𝑛th Maclaurin polynomial is given by: Example 4. Find t...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 12 (2 of 2) Example 4. Find the 4-th Maclaurin polynomial given by wher...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 13 (1 of 1) 13(i). Use the Maclaurin series: To find a Maclaurin series...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 13 (1 of 1) 13(i) cont’d. From the previous slide, we have: So, groupin...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(i). Integrate the Maclaurin series: to obtain a Maclauri...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(i) cont’d. From the previous slide, we have: Let 𝑥 = 0, ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(ii). Differentiate the Maclaurin series: to obtain a Mac...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (1 of 6) 15(i). The rate of change in the number of squirrels 𝑆(𝑡) t...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (2 of 6) 15(i) cont’d. Separation of variables yields: Integrating b...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (3 of 6) 15(i) cont’d. Then 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/4 = 2−2 , and it follows that 𝑒...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (4 of 6) 15(ii). The rate of change in the number of squirrels 𝑆(𝑡) ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (5 of 6) 15(ii) cont’d. Separation of variables yields: Integrating ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (6 of 6) 15(ii) cont’d. Then 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/2 = 2 −2 , and it follows that...
MAT-176 Lesson 28: Final Exam Review

  1. 1. Calculus II Spring 2020 Final Examination (Review)
  2. 2. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (1 of 4) 1(i). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution. This is an integration by parts problem. Let 𝑢 = 3𝑡, so 𝑑𝑢 = 3𝑑𝑡 and let 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑒 𝑡 𝑑𝑡, so 𝑣 = 𝑒 𝑡 . It follows from the formula 𝑢 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑢𝑣 − 𝑣 𝑑𝑢 that: In the last step, you may optionally factor out 3𝑒 𝑡 , to yield 3𝑒 𝑡 𝑡 − 1 + 𝐶. 3𝑡𝑒 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 3𝑡𝑒 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 3𝑡 𝑒 𝑡 − 𝑒 𝑡(3𝑑𝑡) = 3𝑡𝑒 𝑡 − 3 𝑒 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 3𝑡𝑒 𝑡 − 3𝑒 𝑡 + 𝐶
  3. 3. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (2 of 4) 1(ii). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution. This is an integration by parts problem. Let 𝑢 = 5𝑡, so 𝑑𝑢 = 5𝑑𝑡 and let 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑒−𝑡 𝑑𝑡, so 𝑣 = −𝑒−𝑡 . It follows from the formula 𝑢 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑢𝑣 − 𝑣 𝑑𝑢 that: In the last step, you may optionally factor out −5𝑒−𝑡 , to yield −5𝑒−𝑡 𝑡 + 1 + 𝐶. 5𝑡𝑒−𝑡 𝑑𝑡 3𝑡𝑒−𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 5𝑡 −𝑒−𝑡 − (−𝑒−𝑡)(5𝑑𝑡) = −5𝑡𝑒−𝑡 + 5 𝑒−𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = −5𝑡𝑒−𝑡 − 5𝑒−𝑡 + 𝐶
  4. 4. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (3 of 4) 1(iii). Determine the antiderivative of Solution. This is an integration by parts problem. Let 𝑢 = ln 𝑡, so 𝑑𝑢 = 1 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 and let 𝑑𝑣 = 3𝑡 𝑑𝑡, so 𝑣 = 3𝑡2 2 . It follows from the formula 𝑢 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑢𝑣 − 𝑣 𝑑𝑢 that: 3𝑡 ln 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 3𝑡 ln 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 3𝑡2 2 ln 𝑡 − 3𝑡2 2 ⋅ 1 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 3𝑡2 2 ln 𝑡 + 3 2 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 3𝑡2 2 ln 𝑡 + 3𝑡2 4 + 𝐶
  5. 5. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 1 (4 of 4) 1(iv). Evaluate the following indefinite integral: Solution. This is an integration by parts problem. Let 𝑢 = 7𝑡, so 𝑑𝑢 = 7𝑑𝑡 and let 𝑑𝑣 = sin 𝑡 𝑑𝑡, so 𝑣 = −cos 𝑡. It follows from the formula 𝑢 𝑑𝑣 = 𝑢𝑣 − 𝑣 𝑑𝑢 that: 7𝑡 sin 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 7𝑡 sin 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 7𝑡 −cos 𝑡 − (−cos 𝑡)(7𝑑𝑡) = −7𝑡 cos 𝑡 + 7 cos 𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = −7𝑡 cos 𝑡 + 7 sin 𝑡 + 𝐶
  6. 6. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (1 of 4) 2(i). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying the answer as much as possible: Solution. This is a u-substitution problem. Let 𝑢 = sin 𝑥, 𝑑𝑢 = cos 𝑥 𝑑𝑥. For the limits of integration: when 𝑥 = 0, 𝑢 = sin 0 = 0, and when 𝑥 = 𝜋/2, 𝑢 = sin 𝜋/2 = 1. Then 0 𝜋/2 cos 𝑥 1 + sin2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 0 𝜋/2 cos 𝑥 1 + sin2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 0 1 1 1 + 𝑢2 𝑑𝑢 = arcan 𝑢 0 1 = arcan 1 − arcan 0 = 𝜋 4 − 0 = 𝜋 4
  7. 7. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (2 of 4) 2(ii). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying the answer as much as possible: Solution. We will use u-substitution. Let 𝑢 = cos 𝑥, then 𝑑𝑢 = −sin 𝑥 𝑑𝑥. For the limits of integration: when 𝑥 = 0, 𝑢 = cos 0 = 1, and when 𝑥 = 𝜋, 𝑢 = cos 𝜋 = 0. Then: 0 𝜋 5 sin 𝑥 1 + cos2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 0 𝜋 5 sin 𝑥 1 + cos2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 1 0 5 1 + 𝑢2 (−𝑑𝑢) = 5 arcan 1 − arcan 0 = 5 𝜋 4 − 0 = 5𝜋 4 = 5 0 1 1 1 + 𝑢2 𝑑𝑢 = 5 arcan 𝑢 0 1
  8. 8. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (3 of 4) 2(iii). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying the answer as much as possible: Solution. We will use u-substitution. Let 𝑢 = 1 + sin 𝑥, so 𝑑𝑢 = cos 𝑥 𝑑𝑥. Limits: when 𝑥 = 0, 𝑢 = 1 + sin 0 = 1, and when 𝑥 = 𝜋/2, 𝑢 = 1 + sin 𝜋/2 = 2. Then, we have: 0 𝜋/2 cos 𝑥 1 + sin 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 0 𝜋/2 cos 𝑥 1 + sin 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 1 2 1 𝑢 𝑑𝑢 = ln |𝑢| 1 2 = ln 2 − ln 1 = ln 2 − 0 = ln 2
  9. 9. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 2 (4 of 4) 2(iv). Evaluate the following definite integral, simplifying the answer as much as possible: Solution. We use u-substitution. Let 𝑢 = 1 + cos 𝑥, so 𝑑𝑢 = −sin 𝑥 𝑑𝑥. Limits: when 𝑥 = 0, 𝑢 = 1 + cos 0 = 2, and when 𝑥 = 𝜋/2, 𝑢 = 1 + cos 𝜋/2 = 1. Then, we have: 0 𝜋/2 3 sin 𝑥 1 + cos 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 0 𝜋/2 3 sin 𝑥 1 + cos 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 2 1 3 𝑢 −𝑑𝑢 = 3 ln |𝑢| 1 2 = 3(ln 2 − ln 1) = 3(ln 2 − 0) = 3 ln 2 = −3 2 1 1 𝑢 𝑑𝑢 = 3 1 2 1 𝑢 𝑑𝑢
  10. 10. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (1 of 4) 3(i). Evaluate the following definite integral: Solution. This is a trigonometric integral problem using the double angle formula: It follows that: We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 cos2 3𝑡 4 𝑑𝑡 = 0 𝜋/12 1 + cos 6𝑡 8 𝑑𝑡 0 𝜋/12 cos2 3𝑡 4 𝑑𝑡 cos2 𝜃 = 1 + cos(2𝜃) 2 cos2 3𝑡 = 1 + cos 6𝑡 2
  12. 12. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (2 of 4) 3(i) cont’d. We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 cos2 3𝑡 4 𝑑𝑡 = 0 𝜋/12 1 + cos 6𝑡 8 𝑑𝑡 = 1 8 0 𝜋/12 1 + cos 6𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 1 8 ⋅ 𝑡 + sin 6𝑡 6 0 𝜋/12 = 1 8 𝜋 12 + sin 6 𝜋 12 6 − 0 + sin 6(0) 6 = 1 8 𝜋 12 + sin 𝜋/2 6 − 0 = 1 8 𝜋 12 + 1 6 = 1 8 𝜋 12 + 2 12 = 𝜋 + 2 96
  13. 13. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (3 of 4) 3(ii). Evaluate the following definite integral: Solution. This is a trigonometric integral problem using the double angle formula: It follows that: We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 sin2 2𝑡 3 𝑑𝑡 = 0 𝜋/12 1 − cos 4𝑡 6 𝑑𝑡 0 𝜋/12 sin2 2𝑡 3 𝑑𝑡 sin2 𝜃 = 1 − cos 2𝜃 2 sin2 2𝑡 = 1 − cos 4𝑡 2
  14. 14. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 3 (4 of 4) 3(ii) cont’d. We now rewrite the integral as: 0 𝜋/12 sin2 2𝑡 3 𝑑𝑡 = 0 𝜋/12 1 − cos 4𝑡 6 𝑑𝑡 = 1 6 0 𝜋/12 1 − cos 4𝑡 𝑑𝑡 = 1 6 ⋅ 𝑡 − sin 4𝑡 4 0 𝜋/12 = 1 6 𝜋 12 − sin 4 𝜋 12 4 − 0 − sin 4(0) 4 = 1 6 𝜋 12 − sin 𝜋/3 4 − 0 = 1 6 𝜋 12 − 3 8 = 1 6 2𝜋 24 − 3 3 24 = 2𝜋 − 3 3 144
  15. 15. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (1 of 5) 4(i). Determine the following antiderivative: Solution. This is a trigonometric substitution problem. First, rewrite the integral as: Next, use the trigonometric substitution 2𝑥 = 3 sin 𝜃, so 𝑑𝑥 = 3 2 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃. Rewrite the integral as: 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 1 9 − (2𝑥)2 𝑑𝑥 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 1 9 − (3 sin 𝜃)2 3 2 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃
  16. 16. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (2 of 5) 4(i) cont’d. From the previous slide: But 2𝑥 = 3 sin 𝜃, so sin 𝜃 = 2𝑥 3 and 𝜃 = arcsin 2𝑥 3 . Hence 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 1 9 − (3 sin 𝜃)2 3 2 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃 = 5 ⋅ 3 2 1 9 − 9 sin2 𝜃 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃 = 15 2 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃 9(1 − sin2 𝜃) = 15 2 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃 9 ⋅ 1 − sin2 𝜃 = 15 2 ⋅ 3 cos 𝜃𝑑𝜃 cos 𝜃 = 5 2 𝑑𝜃 = 5 2 𝜃 + 𝐶 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 2 arcsin 2𝑥 3 + 𝐶
  17. 17. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (3 of 5) 4(i) Alternative. Determine the following antiderivative: Easy Solution. Use the formula given: Rewrite the integral as: So, we see 𝑢 = 2𝑥 with 𝑑𝑢 = 2𝑑𝑥. Do not just apply the formula blindly at this stage, you will get an incorrect answer! There are a few crucial steps yet to go. 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 𝑑𝑢 𝑎2 − 𝑢2 = arcsin 𝑢 𝑎 + 𝐶 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 1 9 − (2𝑥)2 𝑑𝑥
  18. 18. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (4 of 5) 4(i) cont’d. Now, 𝑢 = 2𝑥 with 𝑑𝑢 = 2𝑑𝑥, and Now, we can apply the formula, with 𝑢 = 2𝑥 and 𝑎 = 3 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 1 9 − (2𝑥)2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 2 2 𝑑𝑥 9 − (2𝑥)2 = 5 2 𝑑𝑢 32 − 𝑢2 𝑑𝑢 𝑎2 − 𝑢2 = arcsin 𝑢 𝑎 + 𝐶 5 9 − 4𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 5 2 𝑑𝑢 32 − 𝑢2 = 5 2 arcsin 2𝑥 3 + 𝐶
  19. 19. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 4 (5 of 5) 4(ii). Determine the following antiderivative: Easy Solution. Use the formula given: Rewrite the integral as: So, we see 𝑢 = 7𝑥 with 𝑑𝑢 = 7𝑑𝑥, and 𝑎 = 5. Hence: 8 25 − 49𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 𝑑𝑢 𝑎2 − 𝑢2 = arcsin 𝑢 𝑎 + 𝐶 8 25 − 49𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = 8 1 52 − (7𝑥)2 𝑑𝑥 = 8 7 7𝑑𝑥 52 − (7𝑥)2 = 8 7 arcsin 7𝑥 5 + 𝐶
  20. 20. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 5 (1 of 1) 5(i). Sketch the region 𝑅 of the 𝑥𝑦-plane bounded between the graphs of 𝑦 = 𝑥 and 𝑦 = 𝑥2. Set up an integral that computes the area of the region 𝑅. Do not evaluate this integral. Solution. First, determine the intersection points of the two functions (see the next slide for graph). To do this, set the two functions equal to each other: Next, square both sides of the equation to yield: Factor the equation obtained: 𝑥2 = 𝑥 𝑥4 = 𝑥 𝑥4 − 𝑥 = 0or 𝑥(𝑥3 − 1) = 0 or 𝑥(𝑥 − 1)(𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1) = 0
  21. 21. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Graph for Questions 5(i) & 6(i) (1 of 1)
  22. 22. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 5 (1 of 1) 5(i). After factoring, we obtain: It follows that 𝑥 = 0 and 𝑥 = 1 are intersection points. These give the limits of integration for the variable 𝑥. The irreducible quadratic 𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1 yields no zeros. The area of the region 𝑅 is given by the integral: Here, the function 𝑅(𝑥) is unrelated to the region 𝑅. = 0 1 𝑥 − 𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 0 1 𝑅 𝑥 − 𝑟(𝑥) 𝑑𝑥 𝑥(𝑥 − 1)(𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1) = 0
  23. 23. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 6 (1 of 1) 6(i). Set up an integral that computes the volume of the solid obtained by revolving the region 𝑅 in the previous problem around the 𝑥-axis. Do not evaluate this integral. Solution. The volume obtained by revolving the region 𝑅 about the 𝑥-axis is given by the integral: Here, the function 𝑅(𝑥) is unrelated to the region 𝑅. = 𝜋 0 1 𝑥 2 − 𝑥2 2 𝑑𝑥 = 𝜋 0 1 𝑥 − 𝑥4 𝑑𝑥 𝜋 0 1 𝑅 𝑥 2 − 𝑟 𝑥 2 𝑑𝑥
  25. 25. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (1 of 6) 7(a)(i). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a limit to compute its value or to show it diverges): The integral above is defined as Above, we used the fact that lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑥 = ∞ 1 ∞ 1 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 1 ∞ 1 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥1/2 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 𝑥−1/2 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥1/2 1/2 1 𝑏 = 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥 1 𝑏 = 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑏 − 1 1 𝑏 = ∞
  26. 26. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (2 of 6) 7(a)(ii). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a limit to compute its value or to show it diverges): The integral above is defined as Above, we used the fact that lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑥 𝑟 = ∞ for 𝑟 > 0 1 ∞ 𝑥−1/5 𝑑𝑥 1 ∞ 𝑥−1/5 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 𝑥−1/5 𝑑𝑥 = = lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥4/5 4/5 1 𝑏 = 5 4 lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥4/5 1 𝑏 = 5 4 lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑏4/5 − 14/5 1 𝑏 = 5 4 lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑏4/5 − 1 1 𝑏 = ∞
  27. 27. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (3 of 6) 7(a)(iii). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a limit to compute its value or to show it diverges): The integral above is defined as Above, we used the fact that lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑐 𝑥 𝑟 = 0 for 𝑟 > 0. 1 ∞ 1 𝑥3 𝑑𝑥 1 ∞ 1 𝑥3 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥3 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 𝑥−3 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥−2 −2 1 𝑏 = − 1 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑥2 1 𝑏 = − 1 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏2 − 1 12 1 𝑏 = 1 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 − 1 𝑏2 1 𝑏 = 1 2
  28. 28. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (4 of 6) 7(a)(iv). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a limit to compute its value or to show it diverges): Solution. The upper limit is ∞, so this is an improper integral. The integral above is defined as: 1 ∞ 1 𝑥 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 1 ∞ 1 𝑥 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥 ⋅ 𝑥1/2 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 1 𝑥3/2 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 𝑥−3/2 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑥−1/2 −1/2 1 𝑏 = − 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑥 1 𝑏
  29. 29. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (5 of 6) 7(a)(iv) Solution (cont’d). We obtained: Above we used the fact that for any positive rational number 𝑟 and any real 𝑐: 1 ∞ 1 𝑥 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = − 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑥 1 𝑏 = − 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 − 1 1 = − 2 lim 𝑏→∞ 1 𝑏 + 2 = 2 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑐 𝑥 𝑟 = 0
  30. 30. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 7 (6 of 6) 7(b)(i). Evaluate the following improper integral (using a limit to compute its value or to show it diverges): Solution. The upper limit is ∞, so this is an improper integral. The integral above is defined as: Above, we used the fact that lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒−𝑥 = 0 0 ∞ 𝑒−𝑥 𝑑𝑥 0 ∞ 𝑒−𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ 0 𝑏 𝑒−𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = lim 𝑏→∞ −𝑒−𝑥 1 𝑏 = − lim 𝑏→∞ 𝑒−𝑏 − 𝑒0 = lim 𝑏→∞ 1 − 𝑒−𝑏 = 1
  31. 31. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (1 of 5) 8(a)(i). Compute the limit of the sequence or show that it diverges: Solution. Consider the function 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑒 𝑥 𝑥2 and the limit: This is an indeterminate form ∞ ∞ . Applying L’Hôpital’s Rule twice yields: It follows that lim 𝑘→∞ 𝑒 𝑘 𝑘2 = ∞ and the sequence diverges. lim 𝑘→∞ 𝑒 𝑘 𝑘2 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 𝑥2 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 𝑥2 = lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 2𝑥 = lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 2 = 1 2 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 = ∞
  32. 32. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (2 of 5) 8(a)(ii). Compute the limit of the sequence or show that it diverges: Solution. Consider the function 𝑓 𝑥 = 4𝑒 𝑥 3 and the limit: This is an indeterminate form ∞ ∞ . Applying L’Hôpital’s Rule three times yields: It follows that lim 𝑘→∞ 𝑒 𝑘 𝑘2 = ∞ and the sequence diverges. lim 𝑘→∞ 4𝑒 𝑘 𝑘3 lim 𝑥→∞ 4𝑒 𝑥 𝑥3 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 𝑥3 = 4 lim 𝑥→∞ 4𝑒 𝑥 3𝑥2 = lim 𝑥→∞ 4𝑒 𝑥 6𝑥 = lim 𝑥→∞ 4𝑒 𝑥 6 = 2 3 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑒 𝑥 = ∞
  33. 33. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (3 of 5) 8(b)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it diverges: Solution. Limits to infinity of sequences containing sin 𝑛 or cos 𝑛 usually require the Squeeze Theorem. Now, since cosine is a bounded function then −1 ≤ cos 𝑛 ≤ 1. It follows that (dividing by 𝑛 ≥ 1): By the squeeze theorem, lim 𝑛→∞ − 1 𝑛 = lim 𝑛→∞ 1 𝑛 = 0. Hence lim 𝑛→∞ cos 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 𝑛 ≤ cos 𝑛 𝑛 ≤ 1 𝑛 lim 𝑛→∞ cos 𝑛 𝑛 = 0
  35. 35. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (4 of 5) 8(b)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it diverges: Solution. Limits to infinity of sequences containing sin 𝑛 or cos 𝑛 usually require the Squeeze Theorem. Now, since cosine is a bounded function then −1 ≤ sin 𝑛 ≤ 1. It follows that (dividing by 𝑛2 ≥ 1): By the squeeze theorem, lim 𝑛→∞ − 1 𝑛2 = lim 𝑛→∞ 1 𝑛2 = 0. Hence lim 𝑛→∞ sin 𝑛 𝑛2 − 1 𝑛2 ≤ sin 𝑛 𝑛2 ≤ 1 𝑛2 lim 𝑛→∞ sin 𝑛 𝑛2 = 0
  36. 36. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 8 (5 of 5) 8(c)(i). Evaluate the limit of the sequence or show that it diverges: Solution. By the definition of series, we can rewrite as: This is a geometric series with 𝑎 = 3 and 𝑟 = 1/2 < 1, which converges by the geometric series test to: lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑘=0 𝑛 3 2 𝑘 = 𝑎 1 − 𝑟 = 3 1 − 1/2 = 6 2 − 1 = 6 lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑘=0 𝑛 3 2 𝑘 = 𝑘=0 ∞ 3 2 𝑘 = 3 20 + 3 21 + 3 22 + 3 23 + ⋯ = 3 + 3 1 2 + 3 1 2 2 + 3 1 2 3 + ⋯ lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑘=0 𝑛 3 2 𝑘
  37. 37. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 9 (1 of 6) 9(i). Suppose 300mg of a painkiller is given to a patient precisely at 11: 00am every day, and only 20% of the drug remains in the body after 1 day, since the other 80% is excreted. (a) What amounts of painkiller are in the patient’s body (measured at 10: 59am, immediately before that day’s dose is given) after 1 day and after 2 days of treatment? (b) Use a geometric series to compute the amount of painkiller in the body after a very long time of treatment (measured at 10: 59am, immediately before that day’s dose is given).
  38. 38. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 9 (2 of 6) 9(i) cont’d. This is a geometric series with initial term 𝑎 = 300 1 5 = 60 and constant ratio 𝑟 = 1/5 (just before the daily dose is administered. The 1/5 represents the 20% of the dose remaining in the body). (a) After the first day (just before the second dose is administered), we have 𝑎 = 300 1 5 = 60, so for the first partial sum: 𝑆1 = 𝑎 = 60mg. For the second term, we have 𝑎𝑟 = 300 1 5 2 = 12. It follows that the second partial sum is given by 𝑆2 = 𝑎 + 𝑎𝑟 = 60 + 12 = 72mg. (b) We know that the sum of a convergent geometric series is given by 𝑎 1−𝑟 = 60 1−1/5 = 300 4 = 75mg.
  39. 39. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (1 of 6) 10(a)(i). Use a convergence test to determine if the following series converges or diverges. Asymptotically (for large 𝑛), we have: Let 𝑎 𝑛 = 𝑛+100 𝑛2+1 and let 𝑏 𝑛 = 1 𝑛 𝑛 , then 𝑛=1 ∞ 𝑛 + 100 𝑛2 + 1 𝑎 𝑛 = 𝑛 + 100 𝑛2 + 1 ~ 𝑛 𝑛2 = 1 𝑛 𝑛 = 𝑏 𝑛 𝑎 𝑛 𝑏 𝑛 = 𝑛 + 100 𝑛2 + 1 ÷ 1 𝑛 𝑛 = 𝑛 + 100 𝑛2 + 1 ⋅ 𝑛 𝑛 1 = 𝑛2 + 100𝑛 𝑛 𝑛2 + 1 = 1 + 100/ 𝑛 1 + 1/𝑛2
  40. 40. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (2 of 6) 10(a)(i) cont’d. From the previous slide: It follows that: Now, It follows that the series with 𝑎 𝑛= 𝑛+100 𝑛2+1 converges by limit comparison to the series with 𝑏 𝑛 = 1 𝑛 𝑛 which, in turn, converges by the p-series test with 𝑝 = 3/2 > 1. 𝑎 𝑛 𝑏 𝑛 = 𝑛2 + 100𝑛 𝑛 𝑛2 + 1 = 1 + 100/ 𝑛 1 + 1/𝑛2 lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑎 𝑛 𝑏 𝑛 = lim 𝑛→∞ 1 + 100/ 𝑛 1 + 1/𝑛2 = lim 𝑛→∞ 1 + 100/ 𝑛 lim 𝑛→∞ 1 + 1/𝑛 = 1 > 0 𝑛=1 ∞ 𝑏 𝑛 = 𝑛=1 ∞ 1 𝑛 𝑛 = 𝑛=1 ∞ 1 𝑛3/2
  41. 41. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 10 (3 of 6) 10(b). Use a convergence test to determine if each of the following series converges or diverges : Solution. Since the highest power of 𝑛 in the numerator is the same or higher than in the denominator, we apply the divergence test: Since the limit is 1, and not 0, then the given series diverges by the divergence test. lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑛2 − 1 𝑛2 + 1 = lim 𝑛→∞ 1 − 1/𝑛2 1 + 1/𝑛2 = lim 𝑛→∞ (1 − 1/𝑛2) lim 𝑛→∞ 1 + 1/𝑛2 = 1 ≠ 0 𝑛=1 ∞ 𝑛2 − 1 𝑛2 + 1
  42. 42. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (1 of 6) 11(i). Find the interval of convergence of the following power series (remember to check the endpoints!): Clearly, the center of this power series is 𝑥 = 2. (i) Apply the Ratio Test with 𝑎 𝑛 = 5(𝑥−2) 𝑛 𝑛−1 and 𝑎 𝑛+1 = 5(𝑥−2) 𝑛+1 𝑛 : 𝑎 𝑛+1 𝑎 𝑛 = 5(𝑥 − 2) 𝑛+1 𝑛 + 2 ⋅ 𝑛 5(𝑥 − 2) 𝑛 = 𝑥 − 2 𝑛+1 𝑛 − 1 ⋅ 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 = 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 − 1 ⋅ 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 = 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 1 1 − 1/𝑛 𝑛=2 ∞ 5(𝑥 − 2) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 5 𝑥 − 2 2 1 + 5(𝑥 − 2)3 2 + ⋯
  43. 43. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (2 of 6) 11(i) cont’d. It follows that: Now, according to the ratio test, the power series converges when 𝐿 = 𝑥 − 2 < 1. That is when we have − 1 < 𝑥 − 2 < 1 or 1 < 𝑥 < 3. (ii) We now test the endpoints: let 𝑥 = 3, then 𝑥 − 2 = 1 and the series becomes: Which diverges because it is the harmonic series. Above we used the substitution 𝑘 = 𝑛 − 1 in the series. = 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 1 = 𝑥 − 2 𝐿 = lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 1 1 − 1/𝑛 = 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ lim 𝑛→∞ 1 1 − 1/𝑛 𝑛=2 ∞ 5(1) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 5 𝑛=2 ∞ 1 𝑛 − 1 = 5 𝑘=1 ∞ 1 𝑘
  44. 44. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (3 of 6) 11(i) cont’d. For the other endpoint 𝑥 = 1, then 𝑥 − 2 = 1 and the series becomes: Which converges by the alternating series test (alternating harmonic series). Above we used the substitution 𝑘 = 𝑛 − 1 in the series. Finally, since the series diverges at the endpoint 𝑥 = 3 and converges at 𝑥 = 1, the interval of convergence is: 𝑛=2 ∞ 5(−1) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 5 𝑘=1 ∞ −1 𝑘+1 1 𝑘 1 ≤ 𝑥 < 3
  46. 46. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (4 of 6) 11(ii). Find the interval of convergence of the following power series (remember to check the endpoints!): The center of this power series is 𝑥 = 2. (i) Apply the Ratio Test with 𝑎 𝑛 = 5 𝑛(𝑥−3) 𝑛 𝑛−1 and 𝑎 𝑛+1 = 5 𝑛+1(𝑥−3) 𝑛+1 𝑛 : 𝑎 𝑛+1 𝑎 𝑛 = 5 𝑛+1 (𝑥 − 2) 𝑛+1 𝑛 + 2 ⋅ 𝑛 5 𝑛(𝑥 − 2) 𝑛 = 5 𝑛+1 𝑥 − 2 𝑛+1 𝑛 − 1 ⋅ 𝑛 5 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 = 5 𝑛 5 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 − 1 ⋅ 𝑛 5 𝑛 𝑥 − 2 𝑛 = 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 5𝑛 𝑛 − 1 𝑛=2 ∞ 5 𝑛 (𝑥 − 3) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 52 𝑥 − 2 2 1 + 53 (𝑥 − 2)3 2 + ⋯
  47. 47. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (5 of 6) 11(ii) cont’d. It follows that: Now, according to the ratio test, the power series converges when 𝐿 = 5 𝑥 − 2 < 1. That is when we have −1/5 < 𝑥 − 2 < 1/5 or 9/5 < 𝑥 < 11/5. (ii) We now test the endpoints: let 𝑥 = 11/5, then 𝑥 − 2 = 1/5: Which diverges because it is the harmonic series. Above we used the substitution 𝑘 = 𝑛 − 1 in the series. = 5 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 1 = 5 𝑥 − 2 𝐿 = lim 𝑛→∞ 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ 5 1 − 1/𝑛 = 5 𝑥 − 2 ⋅ lim 𝑛→∞ 1 1 − 1/𝑛 𝑛=2 ∞ 5 𝑛 (1/5) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑛=2 ∞ 5 𝑛 (1/5 𝑛 ) 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑛=2 ∞ 1 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑘=1 ∞ 1 𝑘
  48. 48. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 11 (6 of 6) 11(ii) cont’d. For the other endpoint 𝑥 = 9/5, then 𝑥 − 2 = −1/5 and the series becomes: which converges by the alternating series test (alternating harmonic series). Above we used the substitution 𝑘 = 𝑛 − 1 in the series. Finally, since the series diverges at the endpoint 𝑥 = 3 and converges at 𝑥 = 1, the interval of convergence is: 𝑛=2 ∞ 5(−1/5) 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑛=2 ∞ 5 𝑛 −1 𝑛 (1/5 𝑛 ) 𝑛 − 1 9/5 ≤ 𝑥 < 11/5 = 𝑛=2 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑛 − 1 = 𝑘=1 ∞ −1 𝑘+1 1 𝑘
  49. 49. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 12 (1 of 2) The 𝑛th Maclaurin polynomial is given by: Example 4. Find the 4th Maclaurin polynomial given by 𝑃4 𝑥 = 𝑘=0 4 𝑓 𝑘 0 𝑘! 𝑥 𝑘 for function 𝑓(𝑥) = 5 + sin(3𝑥). Solution. Differentiate 𝑓(𝑥) four times and evaluate 𝑓(𝑥) and each derivative at 𝑥 = 0. Tabulate the results: 𝑃𝑛 𝑥 = 𝑘=0 𝑛 𝑓 𝑘 0 𝑘! 𝑥 𝑘 = 𝑓(0) 0! + 𝑓′ 0 1! 𝑥 + ⋯ + 𝑓 𝑛 0 𝑛! 𝑥 𝑛 𝑓 𝑥 = 5 + sin(3𝑥) 𝑓 0 = 5 + sin 0 = 5 + 0 = 5 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3cos(3𝑥) 𝑓′ 0 = 3cos 0 = 3 𝑓′′ 𝑥 = −9sin(3𝑥) 𝑓′′ 0 = −9sin 0 = 0 𝑓′′′ 𝑥 = − 27cos(3𝑥) 𝑓′′′ 0 = − 27cos 0 = −27 𝑓 4 𝑥 = 81sin(3𝑥) 𝑓 4 0 = 81sin 0 = 0
  50. 50. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 12 (2 of 2) Example 4. Find the 4-th Maclaurin polynomial given by where the coefficients are obtained from the table: 𝑃4 𝑥 = 5 0! + 3 1! 𝑥 + 0 3! 𝑥2 + −27 3! 𝑥3 + 0 4! 𝑥4 𝑓 𝑥 = 5 + sin(3𝑥) 𝑓 0 = 5 + sin 0 = 5 + 0 = 5 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3cos(3𝑥) 𝑓′ 0 = 3cos 0 = 3 𝑓′′ 𝑥 = −9sin(3𝑥) 𝑓′′ 0 = −9sin 0 = 0 𝑓′′′ 𝑥 = − 27cos(3𝑥) 𝑓′′′ 0 = − 27cos 0 = −27 𝑓 4 𝑥 = 81sin(3𝑥) 𝑓 4 0 = 81sin 0 = 0 𝑃4 𝑥 = 𝑓(0) 0! + 𝑓′ 0 1! 𝑥 + 𝑓′′ 0 3! 𝑥2 + 𝑓′′′ 0 3! 𝑥3 + 𝑓 4 0 4! 𝑥4 = 5 + 3𝑥 − 9 2 𝑥3
  51. 51. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 13 (1 of 1) 13(i). Use the Maclaurin series: To find a Maclaurin series for 𝑔 𝑥 = 2𝑥2 𝑒3𝑥 . Solution. We will learn about Maclaurin series later, but for now, it is simply a power series. Now, a series for 𝑒3𝑥 is obtained from the above formula by replacing 𝑥 with 3𝑥: So 𝑒 𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! 𝑒3𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ (3𝑥) 𝑛 𝑛! = 𝑛=0 ∞ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! 𝑔 𝑥 = 2𝑥2 𝑒3𝑥 = 2𝑥2 𝑛=0 ∞ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! = 𝑛=0 ∞ 2𝑥2 ⋅ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛!
  52. 52. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 13 (1 of 1) 13(i) cont’d. From the previous slide, we have: So, grouping constants with constants and powers of 𝑥 with powers of 𝑥, we obtain: 𝑔 𝑥 = 2𝑥2 𝑒3𝑥 = 2𝑥2 𝑛=0 ∞ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! = 𝑛=0 ∞ 2𝑥2 ⋅ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! 𝑔 𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ 2𝑥2 ⋅ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑛! = 𝑛=0 ∞ 2 ⋅ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑥2 𝑛! = 𝑛=0 ∞ 2 ⋅ 3 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛+2 𝑛!
  54. 54. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(i). Integrate the Maclaurin series: to obtain a Maclaurin series for 𝐿 𝑥 = ln(1 + 𝑥). Solution. We will use term-by-term integration: 1 1 + 𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 1 1 + 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑑𝑥 ln(1 + 𝑥) = 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛 𝑑𝑥 = 𝐶 + 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛+1 𝑛 + 1 ln(1 + 𝑥) = 𝐶 + 𝑥 − 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥3 3 − ⋯
  55. 55. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(i) cont’d. From the previous slide, we have: Let 𝑥 = 0, we obtain ln 1 + 0 = ln 1 = 0 = 𝐶. Finally, ln(1 + 𝑥) = 𝐶 + 𝑥 − 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥3 3 − ⋯ = 𝐶 + 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛+1 𝑛 + 1 𝐿 𝑥 = ln(1 + 𝑥) = 𝑛=0 ∞ −1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑛+1 𝑛 + 1
  56. 56. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 14 (1 of 1) 14(ii). Differentiate the Maclaurin series: to obtain a Maclaurin series for 𝐿 𝑥 = 1 1−𝑥 2 . Solution. We will use term-by-term differentiation: 1 1 − 𝑥 = 𝑛=0 ∞ 𝑥 𝑛 𝑑 𝑑𝑥 1 1 − 𝑥 = 𝑑 𝑑𝑥 1 + 𝑥 + 𝑥2 + 𝑥3 + … 𝑥 𝑛 + ⋯ 0 1 − 𝑥 − 1(−1) 1 − 𝑥 2 = 1 + 2𝑥 + 3𝑥2 + ⋯ + 𝑛𝑥 𝑛−1 + ⋯ 𝐿 𝑥 = 1 1 − 𝑥 2 = 𝑛=1 ∞ 𝑛𝑥 𝑛−1
  57. 57. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (1 of 6) 15(i). The rate of change in the number of squirrels 𝑆(𝑡) that live on Lehman College campus is directly proportional to 60 − 𝑆(𝑡), where 𝑡 is the time in years. When 𝑡 = 0, the population was 20, and when 𝑡 = 2, the population increased to 50. Find the population when 𝑡 = 3. Solution. This is an initial value problem: With initial condition 𝑆 0 = 20. Here 𝑑𝑆 𝑑𝑡 is the rate of change in the number of squirrels and 𝑘 is the constant of proportionality. The second condition 𝑆 2 = 50 will allow us to determine the value of the constant 𝑘. 𝑑𝑆 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑘(60 − 𝑆)
  58. 58. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (2 of 6) 15(i) cont’d. Separation of variables yields: Integrating both sides: We obtain − ln 60 − 𝑆 = 𝑘𝑡 + 𝐶1, so or ln 60 − 𝑆 = −𝑘𝑡 + ln 𝐶, where 𝐶 = 𝑒−𝐶1. It follows that 60 − 𝑆 = 𝐶𝑒−𝑘𝑡 and 𝑆(𝑡) = 60 − 𝐶𝑒−𝑘𝑡. The initial condition 𝑆 0 = 20 yields 20 = 60 − 𝐶, so 𝐶 = 40, and Since 𝑆 2 = 50 = 60 − 40𝑒−2𝑘 , then 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/4, and 𝑑𝑆 (60 − 𝑆) = 𝑘 𝑑𝑡 𝑑𝑆 (60 − 𝑆) = 𝑘 𝑑𝑡 ln 60 − 𝑆 = −𝑘𝑡 − 𝐶1 𝑆 𝑡 = 60 − 40𝑒−𝑘𝑡
  59. 59. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (3 of 6) 15(i) cont’d. Then 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/4 = 2−2 , and it follows that 𝑒−𝑘 = 2−1 . Hence Therefore, 𝑆 3 = 60 − 40 ⋅ 2−3 = 60 − 40 ⋅ (1/8) and Alternative solution method: Since 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/4 and 𝑆 3 = 60 − 40𝑒−3𝑘 then It follows that 𝑆 3 = 60 − 40 ⋅ 1/8 = 55. 𝑆 𝑡 = 60 − 40𝑒−𝑘𝑡 = 60 − 40 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 = 60 − 40 2−1 𝑡 = 60 − 40 ⋅ 2−𝑡 𝑆 3 = 55 𝑒−3𝑘 = 𝑒−2𝑘 3/2 = 1/4 3/2 = 1/4 3 = 1/2 3 = 1/8
  60. 60. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (4 of 6) 15(ii). The rate of change in the number of squirrels 𝑆(𝑡) that live on Lehman College campus is directly proportional to 40 − 𝑆(𝑡), where 𝑡 is the time in years. When 𝑡 = 0, the population was 20, and when 𝑡 = 2, the population increased to 30. Find the population when 𝑡 = 3. Solution. This is an initial value problem: With initial condition 𝑆 0 = 20. Here 𝑑𝑆 𝑑𝑡 is the rate of change in the number of squirrels and 𝑘 is the constant of proportionality. The condition 𝑆 2 = 30 will allow us to determine the value of the constant 𝑘. 𝑑𝑆 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑘(40 − 𝑆)
  61. 61. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (5 of 6) 15(ii) cont’d. Separation of variables yields: Integrating both sides: We obtain − ln 40 − 𝑆 = 𝑘𝑡 + 𝐶1, so or ln 40 − 𝑆 = −𝑘𝑡 + ln 𝐶, where 𝐶 = 𝑒−𝐶1. It follows that 40 − 𝑆 = 𝐶𝑒−𝑘𝑡 and 𝑆(𝑡) = 40 − 𝐶𝑒−𝑘𝑡. The initial condition 𝑆 0 = 20 gives 20 = 40 − 𝐶, so 𝐶 = 20, and Now, 𝑆 2 = 30 = 40 − 20𝑒−2𝑘 , so 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/2, 𝑑𝑆 (40 − 𝑆) = 𝑘 𝑑𝑡 𝑑𝑆 (40 − 𝑆) = 𝑘 𝑑𝑡 ln 40 − 𝑆 = −𝑘𝑡 − 𝐶1 𝑆 𝑡 = 40 − 20𝑒−𝑘𝑡
  62. 62. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Question 15 (6 of 6) 15(ii) cont’d. Then 𝑒−2𝑘 = 1/2 = 2 −2 , and it follows that 𝑒−𝑘 = 2 −1 . Hence Therefore, Above, we used the lower integer. 𝑆 𝑡 = 40 − 20𝑒−𝑘𝑡 = 40 − 20 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 = 40 − 20 2 −1 𝑡 = 40 − 20 ⋅ 2 −𝑡 𝑆 3 = 40 − 20 ⋅ 2 −3 = 40 − 20 2 2 = 40 − 10 2 ≈ 32
