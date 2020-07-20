Lesson 8: Rational Functions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
𝐏𝐓𝐒 𝟑 Bridge to Calculus Workshop Summer 2020 Lesson 7 Rational Functions "There are 10 types of people in the world: thos...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (1 of 6) Let us look at integer multiplication. For example, if...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (2 of 6) Let 𝑝 and 𝑞 be integers with 𝑞 ≠ 0, then the quotient:...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) How do we add or subtract rational numbers? Example 1....
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) Example 2. Perform the following operation: Solution. ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) Example 3. Perform the following operation. Here 𝑎, 𝑏,...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Function Definition (1 of 1) Let 𝑝(𝑥) and 𝑞(𝑥) be polynomials with 𝑞(𝑥)...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Sum of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 3. Perform the following algebraic op...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 4. Combine into a single fract...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (2 of 2) Solution (cont’d). Step 2. Bring each ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 5. Combine into a single fract...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (2 of 2) Solution (cont’d). Step 2. Bring each ...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Product of Rational Functions (1 of 1) Example 6. Find the product of the follow...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Quotient of Rational Functions (1 of 1) Example 7. Find the quotient of the foll...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (1 of 8) Example 8. Simplify the following complex...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (2 of 8) Solution 2. Evaluate the numerator and de...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (3 of 8) Example 8. Simplify the following complex...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (4 of 8) Solution 1 (cont’d). From the previous sl...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (5 of 8) Example 9. Simplify the following complex...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (6 of 8) Example 10. In the previous slide, we fac...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (7 of 8) Example 11. Simplify the following comple...
Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (8 of 8) Solution 2 (cont’d). From the previous sl...
Lesson 8: Rational Functions

Lehman PTS-3 Summer 2020

Lesson 8: Rational Functions

  1. 1. 𝐏𝐓𝐒 𝟑 Bridge to Calculus Workshop Summer 2020 Lesson 7 Rational Functions "There are 10 types of people in the world: those who know binary, and those who do not.“ – Anonymous -
  2. 2. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (1 of 6) Let us look at integer multiplication. For example, if: then we say 2 and 3 are integer factors of 6. Now, we introduce a new operation called integer division. If we have the product 2 ⋅ 3 = 6, then we define the quotients: Let us extend the concept to quotients, such as: Since there are no integers 𝑚 and 𝑛, such that: Then the above quotients are not integers. 2 ⋅ 3 = 6 6 3 = 2 6 2 = 3and 5 3 6 4 and 3 ⋅ 𝑛 = 5 4 ⋅ 𝑚 = 6and
  3. 3. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (2 of 6) Let 𝑝 and 𝑞 be integers with 𝑞 ≠ 0, then the quotient: Is called a rational number. The adjective rational comes from the word ratio, meaning quotient. Why is division by zero not allowed? Suppose we have: Where 𝑟 is a rational number. Then 𝑟 ⋅ 0 = 2, but the product of any number with zero is zero, so no such number 𝑟 can exist, and the qotient is thus undefined. How about the quotient 0 0 ? Suppose 0 0 = 𝑟, so 𝑟 ⋅ 0 = 0. In this case, 𝑟 could be any real, and is thus undefined. 𝑝 𝑞 2 0 = 𝑟
  4. 4. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) How do we add or subtract rational numbers? Example 1. Perform the following operation: Solution. 2 3 + 1 2 Step 1: Find the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators: LCM = 2 ⋅ 3 = 6 Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 2 3 + 1 2 = 2 3 2 2 + 1 2 3 3 = 4 + 3 6 = 7 6
  5. 5. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) Example 2. Perform the following operation: Solution. 3 10 − 1 15 Step 1: Factor the denominators to find their least common multiple (LCM). LCM = 2 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 5 = 30 Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 3 10 3 3 − 1 15 2 2 = 9 − 2 30 = 7 30 3 10 − 1 15 = 3 10 − 1 15 = 3 2 ⋅ 5 − 1 3 ⋅ 5
  6. 6. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Numbers (3 of 6) Example 3. Perform the following operation. Here 𝑎, 𝑏, 𝑐, and 𝑑 are integers, with 𝑏 ≠ 0 and 𝑑 ≠ 0. Solution. 𝑎 𝑏 + 𝑐 𝑑 Step 1: Find the product of the denominators: 𝑏𝑑 Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 𝑎 𝑏 + 𝑐 𝑑 = 𝑎 𝑏 𝑑 𝑑 + 𝑐 𝑑 𝑏 𝑏 = 𝑎𝑑 + 𝑏𝑐 𝑏𝑑 Above is the general formula for the sum of two rational numbers. Note the cross-multiplication.
  7. 7. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Rational Function Definition (1 of 1) Let 𝑝(𝑥) and 𝑞(𝑥) be polynomials with 𝑞(𝑥) ≠ 0, then the quotient: is called a rational function. For example, the following are rational functions: How do we add or subtract rational functions? Answer: Similar to adding and subtracting rational numbers. Here the role of prime factors will be played by linear polynomial factors (and irreducible quadratics). 𝑝(𝑥) 𝑞(𝑥) 1 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 𝑥2 + 3𝑥 − 4 5𝑥3 + 2𝑥 + 3 3𝑥2 + 2𝑥 − 1 (a) (b) (c)
  8. 8. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Sum of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 3. Perform the following algebraic operation: Solution. 1 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 1 Step 1: Factor the denominators to find their least common multiple (LCM). LCM = 𝑥(𝑥 + 1) Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 1 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 1 + 1 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 𝑥 = 𝑥 + 1 + 𝑥 𝑥(𝑥 + 1) = 2𝑥 + 1 𝑥(𝑥 + 1) Since the denominators are linear polynomials, they are already simplified. The LCM is given by their product: 1 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 1 =
  9. 9. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 4. Combine into a single fraction: Solution. 𝑥 + 6 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 20 − 3 𝑥 − 4 Step 1: Factor the denominators to find their least common multiple (LCM). LCM = (𝑥 − 4)(𝑥 + 5) Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 + 5 = 𝑥 + 6 − 3(𝑥 + 5) 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 + 6 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 20 − 3 𝑥 − 4 = 𝑥 + 6 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 − 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 6 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 −
  10. 10. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (2 of 2) Solution (cont’d). Step 2. Bring each fraction to a common denominator : 3 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 + 5 = 𝑥 + 6 − 3(𝑥 + 5) 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 + 6 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 − = 𝑥 + 6 − 3𝑥 − 15 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 = −2𝑥 − 9 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 5 = − 2𝑥 + 9 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 20
  11. 11. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (1 of 2) Example 5. Combine into a single fraction: Solution. 𝑥 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 12 − 5 12𝑥 − 48 Step 1: Factor the denominators to find their least common multiple (LCM). LCM = 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 Step 2: Bring each fraction to a common denominator: 5 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 𝑥 + 3 = 12𝑥 − 5(𝑥 + 3) 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 𝑥 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 12 − 5 12𝑥 − 48 = 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 − 5 12(𝑥 − 4) 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 12 12 −
  12. 12. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Difference of Rational Functions (2 of 2) Solution (cont’d). Step 2. Bring each fraction to a common denominator : = 12𝑥 − 5𝑥 − 15 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 = 7𝑥 − 15 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 = 7𝑥 − 15 12 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 12 5 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 𝑥 + 3 = 12𝑥 − 5(𝑥 + 3) 12 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 𝑥 𝑥 − 4 𝑥 + 3 12 12 −
  13. 13. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Product of Rational Functions (1 of 1) Example 6. Find the product of the following rational functions: Step 1. Factor all polynomials in the product: Step 2. Identify and cancel common factors: Step 3. Distribute the numerator and denominator 𝑥2 + 3𝑥 − 10 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 6 ⋅ 𝑥2 − 2𝑥 − 3 𝑥2 + 4𝑥 − 5 𝑥2 + 3𝑥 − 10 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 6 ⋅ 𝑥2 − 2𝑥 − 3 𝑥2 + 4𝑥 − 5 = = 𝑥 − 2 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 − 3 𝑥 + 2 ⋅ 𝑥 − 3 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 − 1 = 𝑥 − 2 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 − 3 𝑥 + 2 ⋅ 𝑥 − 3 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 − 1 = 𝑥 − 2 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 1
  14. 14. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Quotient of Rational Functions (1 of 1) Example 7. Find the quotient of the following rational functions: Step 1. Change division to multiplication by reciprocal: Step 2. Factor all polynomials in the product : Step 3. Identify and cancel common factors: Step 4. Distribute the numerator and denominator. In this particular case, no simplification is achieved. 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 6 10𝑥2 ÷ 𝑥2 − 9 2𝑥8 𝑥 − 2 𝑥 + 3 10𝑥2 ⋅ 2𝑥8 𝑥 − 3 𝑥 + 3 = 𝑥6 𝑥 − 2 5 𝑥 − 3 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 6 10𝑥2 ÷ 𝑥2 − 9 2𝑥8 = 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 6 10𝑥2 ⋅ 2𝑥8 𝑥2 − 9
  15. 15. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (1 of 8) Example 8. Simplify the following complex fraction: Solution 1. Evaluate the numerator and denominator separately (determine LCM and combine fractions): 2 3 − 3 5 3 4 + 5 12 2 3 − 3 5 3 4 + 5 12 = 2 3 5 5 − 3 5 3 3 3 4 3 3 + 5 12 = 10 − 9 15 9 + 5 12 = 1 15 ÷ 14 12 = 1 15 ⋅ 12 14 = 2 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 3 3 ⋅ 5 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 7 = 2 35
  16. 16. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (2 of 8) Solution 2. Evaluate the numerator and denominator together (determine LCM of all denominators): 2 3 − 3 5 3 4 + 5 12 = 2 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 5 − 3 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 4 3 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 5 + 5 ⋅ 5 = 4 10 − 9 5 9 + 5 = 4 5 ⋅ 14 = LCM = 3 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 5 = 60 2 3 − 3 5 3 4 + 5 12 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 5 3 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 5 = 2 35
  17. 17. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (3 of 8) Example 8. Simplify the following complex fraction: Solution 1. Evaluate the numerator and denominator separately (determine LCM and combine fractions): 1 − 1 𝑥2 3 𝑥 + 1 + 5 𝑥 1 − 1 𝑥2 3 𝑥 + 1 + 5 𝑥 = 1 1 𝑥2 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 3 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 𝑥 + 5 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 + 1 = 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 3𝑥 + 5 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 = 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 ÷ 3𝑥 + 5𝑥 + 5 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 = 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 ⋅ 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 8𝑥 + 5
  18. 18. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (4 of 8) Solution 1 (cont’d). From the previous slide: 1 − 4 𝑥2 3 𝑥 + 1 + 5 𝑥 = 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 ÷ 3𝑥 + 5𝑥 + 5 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 = 𝑥2 − 1 𝑥2 ⋅ 𝑥 𝑥 + 1 8𝑥 + 5 = 𝑥 − 1 𝑥 + 1 𝑥 ⋅ 𝑥 + 1 8𝑥 + 5 = 𝑥 − 1 𝑥 + 1 2 𝑥 8𝑥 + 5
  19. 19. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (5 of 8) Example 9. Simplify the following complex fraction: Solution 2. Evaluate the numerator and denominator together (determine LCM of all denominators): 1 𝑥2 + 5 𝑥 + 6 2𝑥 + 1 1 𝑥2 + 5 𝑥 + 6 2𝑥 + 1 = 1 𝑥2 + 5 𝑥 + 6 2𝑥 + 1 ⋅ 𝑥2 𝑥2 = 1 𝑥2 + 5 𝑥 + 6 ⋅ 𝑥2 2𝑥 + 1 ⋅ 𝑥2 = 1 + 5𝑥 + 6𝑥2 𝑥2 2𝑥 + 1 = 2𝑥 + 1 3𝑥 + 1 𝑥2 2𝑥 + 1 = 3𝑥 + 1 𝑥2
  20. 20. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (6 of 8) Example 10. In the previous slide, we factored: Solution. The factoring number is: Splitting the linear term yields: 1 + 5𝑥 + 6𝑥2 = 6𝑥2 + 5𝑥 + 1 6 ⋅ 1 = 6 Factor 1 Factor 2 Sum 1 6 7 2 3 5 6𝑥2 + 5𝑥 + 1 = 6𝑥2 + 2𝑥 + 3𝑥 + 1 = 2𝑥 3𝑥 + 1 + 1 ⋅ 3𝑥 + 1 = 2𝑥 + 1 3𝑥 + 1
  21. 21. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (7 of 8) Example 11. Simplify the following complex fraction: Solution 2. Evaluate the numerator and denominator together (determine LCM of all denominators): 4 𝑥 − 6 − 4 𝑥 + 6 8 𝑥2 − 36 4 𝑥 − 6 − 4 𝑥 + 6 8 𝑥2 − 36 = 4 𝑥 − 6 − 4 𝑥 + 6 8 𝑥 − 6 𝑥 + 6 = 4 𝑥 − 6 − 4 𝑥 + 6 ⋅ 𝑥 − 6 𝑥 + 6 8 𝑥 − 6 𝑥 + 6 ⋅ 𝑥 − 6 𝑥 + 6 = 4 𝑥 + 6 − 4 𝑥 − 6 8 4 𝑥 + 6 − 4 𝑥 − 6 8 4 𝑥 + 6 − 4 𝑥 − 6 8 4 𝑥 + 6 − 4 𝑥 − 6 8
  22. 22. Lehman College, Department of Mathematics Simplifying Complex Fractions (8 of 8) Solution 2 (cont’d). From the previous slide: 4 𝑥 + 6 − 4 𝑥 − 6 8 4 𝑥 − 6 − 4 𝑥 + 6 8 𝑥2 − 36 = = 4𝑥 + 24 − 4𝑥 + 24 8 = 4𝑥 + 24 − 4𝑥 + 24 8 = 4𝑥 + 24 − 4𝑥 + 24 8 = 4𝑥 + 24 − 4𝑥 + 24 8 = 48 8 = 6

