Variables de la investigacion

  1. 1. INTEGRANTES: -XIMENA PEÑALOZA -KATHERINE MIRANDA -ANDRÉS VEGA -KEVIN BAÑOS -JOSÉ ARANDA -JEFFERSON TIPANQUIZA PRIMERO “A” INGENIERO ROBERTO LÓPEZ UNIVERSIDAD REGIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE LOS ANDES CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGIA Metodología de la investigación
  2. 2. Variable Propiedad que tiene una variación que puede medirse u observarse
  3. 3. • Fenómeno a la que se le va a evaluar su capacidad para influir, incidir o afectar a otras variables. • Su nombre lo explica de mejor modo en el hecho que de no depende de algo para estar allí: • Es aquella característica o propiedad que se supone ser la causa del fenómeno estudiado. En investigación experimental se llama así, a la variable que el investigador manipula. Que son manipuladas experimentalmente por un investigador. Variable independiente (causa)
  4. 4. •Cambios sufridos por los sujetos como consecuencia de la manipulación de la variable independiente por parte del experimentador. En este caso el nombre lo dice de manera explicita, va a depender de algo que la hace variar. •Propiedad o característica que se trata de cambiar mediante la manipulación de la variable independiente. •Las variables dependientes son las que se miden. Variable dependiente ( efecto)
  5. 5. EJEMPLO: El nivel de altura influye en la alteración del ritmo cardiaco en personas con acrofobia. Variable independiente Variable dependiente Variable interviniente: hipertensión, factores genéticos
  6. 6. DIFERENCIASENTREVARIABLEINDEPENDIENTEY VARIABLEDEPENDIENTE Ambas variables son las más influyentes dentro del desarrollo de un experimento. La variable independiente es la que puede controlar y cambiar dentro de un experimento científico con la finalidad de comprobar cualquier efecto sobre la variable dependiente. La variable dependiente, depende totalmente de la variable independiente. Esto se debe, a que el investigador puede hacer cambios en la independiente para observar y hacer los registros convenientes en el efecto sobre la dependiente. Estas dos variables pueden llegar a ser vistas en la terminación de causa y efecto. Si la independiente genera cambios, se puede llegar a dar un efecto en la dependiente. Por lo tanto, sus valores pueden tener cambios dentro del experimento antes de ser registrado. Una diferencia importante es que el valor de la variable independiente puede ser controlada por el investigador, a diferencia del valor de la variable dependiente que únicamente puede cambiar como respuesta a la independiente.
  7. 7. IMPORTANCIADE LA IDENTIFICACIÓN DELAS VARIABLESINDEPENDIENTESY DEPENDIENTES LA IDENTIFICACIÓNDE AMBASVARIABLESES MUYIMPORTANTEPOR LAS RAZONESSIGUIENTES: Suelen proporcionar un enfoque directo en el proyecto que se va a investigar. Constituyen los términos principales que se utilizan durante el desarrollo de la investigación para luego llevar a cabo la revisión correspondiente. Son términos que definen de manera operativa en caso de que sea necesario, la definición de los términos básicos. Facilitan la visión hacia la sección de diferentes métodos. Es una herramienta que tiene la capacidad de medir ambas variables. Se deben medir y manejar directamente para que la investigación tenga mayor validez.
  8. 8. Si tenemos definidas nuestras variables, podemos comparar nuestras definiciones con las de otros estudios para saber "si hablamos de lo mismo". Si la comparación es positiva, podremos confrontar los resultados de nuestra investigación con los resultados de otras ¿DEBEN DEFINIRSE CONCEPTUAL Y OPERACIONALMEN TE LAS VARIABLES DE UNA HIPÓTESIS COMO PARTE DE SU FORMULACIÓN?
  9. 9. Bibliografía: Sampieri, R. H., Collado, C. F., Lucio, P. B., Valencia, S. M., & Torres, C. P. M. (s. f.). Metodología de la investigación (6.a ed.). Recuperado de http://observatorio.epacartagena.gov.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/metodologia-de-la- investigacion-sexta-edicion.compressed.pdf Ana Lilia, C. P., Isidoro, P. R., & Zacarías, T. H. (2013). Methodological proposal for developing a scientific research in the area of business administration. Pensamiento & Gestión, (35)

