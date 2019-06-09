Deep Learning with Audio Signals: Prepare, Process, Design, Expect

-
Is deep learning Alchemy? No! But it heavily relies on tips and tricks, a set of common wisdom that probably works for similar problems. In this talk, I’ll introduce what the audio/music research societies have discovered while playing with deep learning when it comes to audio classification and regression -- how to prepare the audio data and preprocess them, how to design the networks (or choose which one to steal from), and what we can expect as a result.
