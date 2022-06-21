Successfully reported this slideshow.

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Worth $477.9 Billion by 2025

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
1 of 8

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Worth $477.9 Billion by 2025

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market is anticipated to reach USD 477.9 billion by 2025.

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market is anticipated to reach USD 477.9 billion by 2025.

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Path of Christ or Antichrist Elizabeth Clare Prophet
(3/5)
Free
The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women Kate Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body Roxane Gay
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Loving Erich Fromm
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(3.5/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
The February/March Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood Jessi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Humanity Is Trying: Experiments in Living with Grief, Finding Connection, and Resisting Easy Answers Jason Gots
(5/5)
Free
Pandemic Life: A New Normal The Millions
(4/5)
Free
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
(0/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Worth $477.9 Billion by 2025

  1. 1. Expected to Reach USD $477.9 Billion by 2025| CAGR: 19.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market [(By Component (System and Software, Medical Devices, and Services); Technology (Radiofrequency Identification Device, Sensors, and Connectivity Technology); Application (Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Telemedicine, Connected Imaging, Medication Management, Inpatient Monitoring, Fitness and wellness measurement); End User, By Regions & Forecast, 2017 - 2025 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market
  2. 2. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved 2 The latest report by Polaris Market Research states that the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to account USD $477.9 Billion by 2025, with a significant CAGR of 9.9% during the anticipated period 2017 to 2025 The global market report delivers a comprehensive measure of the market for the predicted period which encompasses numerous prominent factors such as market insights, trends, country-level analysis, size, value and volume, share, and growth rate. This study then incorporates opportunities, drivers, restraints, as well as major segments, competitive landscape, major innovations, and COVID- 19 impact on trends and future of the market. Product developments, leading company’s R&D investments, usage of quantitative and qualitative business strategies, and supportive government policies are enhancing the overall growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market. A key objective of this report is to assist clients in making the right selection and method to gain successful results in their enterprise. The report contains accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to provide an overall scenario. While preparing this report on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market, the analyst has employed advanced tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.  Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Estimate & Forecast
  3. 3. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved  Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Scope 3 By Component By Technology By Application By Region  System and Software  Medical Devices  Services  Radiofrequency Identification Device  Sensors  Connectivity Technology  Clinical Operations and Workflow Management  Telemedicine  Connected Imaging,  Medication Management  Inpatient Monitoring  Fitness and wellness measurement  North America (U.S., Canada)  Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)  Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)  Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)  Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE) Request for sample
  4. 4. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved 4 The report comprises in-depth coverage of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region. The advancements and progress in the market is given for the projection period keeping in mind the emerging trends and patterns. This report will help reader understand the market opportunities available in the report. The study then includes the competitive insights of market across various regions wherein our research analysts explores in-depth profiles of main players along with new product launches, recent technologies influencing the target market. The competitive study section also contains production, major development strategies, revenue, and growth rate for the leading players. This assessment will aid market players to stay ahead of competitive landscape and boost productivity. Major players operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market are: Medtronic PLC, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Life, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and Stanley Healthcare among others  Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Estimate & Forecast Browse Complete Report
  5. 5. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved 5 Request for TOC  Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size
  6. 6. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved 6  Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Study –Engagement Options Purchase Report Sections – Click Here!  Regional analysis  Segmentation analysis  Industry outlook  Competitive landscape Speak To Analyst – Click Here!  Get your doubts clear  Schedule a call with our analyst before making any decision Buy Now – Click Here!  Get free sample pages  Unmask data for validation  Understand report structure Request For Sample Pages – Click Here!  Buy now & have immediate access to premium insights
  7. 7. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2022. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for a clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business- centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and highly qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: http://polarismarketresearch.blogspot.com  About Us
  8. 8. Thank You! Thank You! sales@polarismarketresearch.com +1-929 297-9727 Polaris Market Research 30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States

×