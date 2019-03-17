Successfully reported this slideshow.
Кайдзен-система непрерывного совершенствования Выполнила студентка 3 курса гр. 1621 Новицкая Анастасия Николаевна
В японском языке слово «кайдзен» означает постоянное совершенствование Система кайдзен основана на научном подходе. Сперв...
Термин «кайдзен» стал широко известен благодаря одноимённой книге Масааки Имаи(1986, Kaizen: The Key to Japan’s Competitiv...
Отличительные черты кайдзен основаны на реализации множества небольших шагов не требует значительных инвестиций охватыв...
Принципы кайдзен Фокус на клиентах Непрерывные изменения Открытое признание проблем Пропаганда открытости Создание ра...
Основные преимущества системы кайдзен Постоянное совершенствование помогает снизить скрытые затраты. Кайдзен увеличивает...
Основа метода кайдзен состоит из 5 ключевых элементов, «5 s» Seiri- аккуратность Seiton- порядок Seiso- чистота Seiket...
В системе кайдзен рассматриваются семь видов потерь или семь «muda» Движение –непродуктивные и лишние движения увеличиваю...
Какие проблемы решает кайдзен Кайдзен не способен решить проблему, а способ что-то улучшить, что-то изменить. Методы реше...
•Спасибо за внимание
